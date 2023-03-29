6 Affordable Products Annie Murphy Likes to Have on Hand, Including a Mascara She's Used for Almost 20 Years

If you got the chance to look inside Annie Murphy's makeup bag, do you think you'd find a mascara that costs $60 or one that costs $9? Given her posh Schitt's Creek character Alexis Rose, you might think it's the first option, but it's actually what you were hoping for — and that's not the only affordable product she keeps handy.

"I still… I… I'm not a spender of money and like, you know, even this Caudalie stuff I was like, 'But it's so expensive!' Like, I'm still very aware of the value of a dollar," Murphy tells PEOPLE.

The star once said in a previous interview that she had less than $5 in her bank account before booking the gig as Alexis Rose in the beloved sitcom. She's now able to buy a few pricier products (a Caudalie eye cream, for one), but a lot has stayed the same.

During our recent conversation with the actress, we got the low-down on the L'Oreal mascara she's worn for nearly two decades, her new partnership with BIC, and a few other products under $50 that she keeps in her regular rotation — because, it turns out, pricier isn't always better.

Shop Annie Murphy's Under-$50 Picks:

One of the more affordable products you'll find in Murphy's bathroom is a BIC EasyRinse razor.

The star even recently teamed up with the brand to promote the new anti-clogging shaver, which "saves me a lot of time in the shower," she says. Compared to other BIC razors, it's specifically made with extra space between each blade and cuts razor rinsing time by more than half. A pack of two is $7, but there are also packs of six for $17 and a men's version as well.

Amazon

Buy It! BIC EasyRinse Anti-Clogging Disposable Razors with 4 Blades, 2 Count, $6.79; amazon.com

When we have a bad breakout or a big blemish staring us in the face, we can avoid cameras at all costs. But someone in the spotlight doesn't always have that luxury. Two skincare products that Murphy relies on are from the brand Sand & Sky, which is available on Amazon.

The detox and brightening Australian Pink Clay Porefining Mask is a product that she's "been using for years and years," and the Australian Pink Clay Deep Pore Cleanser — made with pink clay, finger lime, witch hazel, and macadamia oil — is another one that she's "used for a very long time now."

Amazon

Buy It! Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay Porefining Mask, $27.30 with coupon (orig. $39); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay Deep Pore Cleanser, $29; amazon.com

A couple years is a long time, but there's another product Murphy's been using for decades — a drugstore mascara. To give her lashes some volume on a daily basis, she swipes on the L'Oreal Paris black mascara, which she said she was even wearing during our call.

"I've truly worn it for like almost 20 years. Let's not think about that too much," she says. Available in multiple shades and both waterproof and washable formulas, you can get this pack of two for 59 percent off.

Amazon

Buy It! L'Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Volume Building Mascara, $8.98 (orig. $10.99); amazon.com

If you live in a cold or dry climate, like Murphy whose home base is in Toronto, you probably understand the ever-persistent struggle that is dry lips. To keep her lips hydrated, she uses the Kiehl's Buttermask, which is an overnight lip treatment, both "day and night." It's made with coconut oil and wild mango butter, and it's also fragrance-free. She recently lost hers at the airport and without it says she's "just a parched old gargoyle woman."

Kiehl's

Buy It! Kiehl's Buttermask For Lips, $21 (orig. $28); kiehls.com

This last one isn't actually for the face or body — it's for the home, and it's something Murphy says "I love, love, love so much": the Sydney Hale Co. Bergamot + Black Tea Scented Soy Candle.

Available at Anthropologie, the two-wick candle has a 50-hour burn time and comes in clean, minimal packaging that will blend into any home decor aesthetic. She says she has one "usually wherever I go," and whenever guests arrive at her home and are greeted with its scent "it seems like everyone's pupils dilate and they're just like 'What is that? Like I must have it.'"

Anthropologie

Buy It! Sydney Hale Co. Bergamot + Black Tea Scented Soy Candle, $38; anthropologie.com

Celebrities often use products that are well-beyond our regular budget, so it's always exciting when they use ones that are, well, affordable. While Murphy's picks might not include a Lamborghini, a huge yacht, or anything a little bit Alexis, we really love how relatable they are.

