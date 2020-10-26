Over 3,400 Amazon Shoppers Agree: This Space Heater Is a ‘Life-Saver’

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

When it’s cold outside, sometimes all you want to do is cozy up in front of a fireplace with a fuzzy blanket and a mug of hot chocolate. That’s not always possible, so investing in a space heater that’ll make your room toasty-warm is the next best thing. Amazon shoppers have spoken, and they’re calling the Andily Space Heater a “life-saver” for staying comfortably warm all fall and winter long.

The compact heater is just 8 inches tall, so it’s ideal for offices and small apartments, where space is at a premium. Thanks to its built-in handle, the space heater can easily be transported from one room to the next as you go about your day at home. And the device features two adjustable knobs at the top: One lets you set it at “low heat,” “high heat,” or “fan only” mode, which is sure to come as a relief to hot sleepers, while the other lets you fine-tune the heat it emits.

Buy It! Andily Space Heater, $23.99; amazon.com

The portable space heater only takes two seconds to warm up, offering immediate relief from the moment you come home from running errands. Plus, it’s packed with helpful safety features, including an automatic overheat system that turns the unit off if it gets too hot and a tip-over switch that shuts it off if it falls. You can pick the heater up in three colors: black, gray, and white.

This popular space heater has earned over 3,400 five-star reviews from customers. Shoppers praise how effective the “small but mighty” unit is at quickly warming up a space.

“I was having to sleep with an electric blanket every night, and even then I woke up cold and shivery,” one reviewer explained. “This was a godsend because it keeps my room a decent temperature throughout the night, without costing me an arm and a leg.”

Another shopper used to “bury [herself] under 10 blankets and a hoodie” on sub-zero Minnesota days until she started using this heater. “Three years of running these have literally saved our lives,” she said. “My little guy can actually run around in a t-shirt, diaper, and socks, and be warm enough…I would sing the praises of these heaters from the mountain tops if I could, and I’m a loyal lifetime customer.”

Some are even using it to soothe their aches and pains: “I have arthritis, and this heater makes a real difference. It’s an excellent gift for anyone who has stiff joints and muscles that are in pain due to cold air. Even my older cat enjoys it.”

At just $24, the Andily Space Heater is an affordable solution to drafty rooms and overly air conditioned offices. Pick up one from Amazon before you really need it.