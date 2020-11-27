Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

10 Things on Amazon That Are Cheaper Than Ever Before Thanks to Black Friday

Black Friday is underway, and many retailers are bringing the heat with epic discounts that are smashing previous sale offers.

In fact, Amazon has many impressive Black Friday deals on popular products like iPad minis, Kindles, Beats headphones, and Roomba robot vacuums that feature their lowest prices ever, respectively. Many of these markdowns come with stackable savings, amounting to discounts as steep as 58 percent and exceeding previous Black Friday and Prime Day sales.

Black Friday Deals:

According to historical pricing, there’s never been a better time to grab these popular products, which are all likely to be sought after this holiday season. And while some items are backordered , you can still get in on the savings by ordering them now (in-stock dates will be included with these items).

Many of these all-time-low offers apply to Amazon devices, like the now-$60 Kindle and $45 Echo Show. Ring, an Amazon-owned brand, also has some impressive savings on its lineup, including on the latest edition of the Ring Video Doorbell, which launched earlier this year.

One of the best markdowns you’ll see this Black Friday is Amazon’s Lightning Deal on Chamberlain’s MyQ smart garage door opener. The wireless garage hub is going for just $17 (that’s 58 percent off its original price) until midnight tonight. And AncestryDNA’s under-$50 genetic ethnicity test kit is another one-day deal that’s over 50 percent off.

Many of these best-ever deals are likely to sell out before the day is over, so if you’re hoping to score these low prices, be sure to add them to your cart and check out ASAP. You may not find savings like this again before the holidays arrive — if ever again!

Buy It! Apple iPad Mini, $334.99 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener, $16.98 (orig. $39.98); amazon.com

Buy It! Echo Show, $44.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Buy It! AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test Kit, $47 (orig. $99); amazon.com

Buy It! Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $119 (orig. $199.95); amazon.com

Buy It! Ring Video Doorbell, $69.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Powerbeats Pro Sweat-Resistant Wireless Earphones, $159.95 (orig. $249.95); amazon.com

Buy It! iRobot Roomba E5 (5150) Robot Vacuum, $249 (orig. $379.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Eureka RapidClean Pro Lightweight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $99.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com

