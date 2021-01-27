PSA: Amazon Has a Valentine’s Day Gift Guide Filled with Tons of Ideas for Everyone You Love

After a brief hiatus from gift giving and receiving, Valentine's Day offers yet another reason to give a little something to those you love. If you're unsure what to wrap up this year, whether you're shopping for a significant other, friend, or family member, Amazon has you covered. Not only does it offer quick and easy delivery on literally tons of products (especially for Prime members), but this year it neatly organized a curated selection of items that would make great Valentine's Day gifts for everyone you love.
The gift hub is broken up into categories to make your online shopping experience super simple — no mall trekking required. You can navigate to pages featuring the classics, like chocolates, jewelry, date night-ready clothes, and beauty products. Or, shop for more functional items, like kitchen and home goods that are perfect for people who live together or who just love refreshing their space. There are even sections specifically for friends, family, and pets so no one is left out.
Amazon's Valentine's Day page also calls out a few deals on gift-worthy items, so you can save while you shop. Among the hundreds of gift ideas, you're sure to find something that reminds you of the one you love. Whether their hearts would skip a beat at the sight of a silky slip skirt, a mini heart-shaped waffle maker, or an assortment of Ferrero Rocher chocolates, there are plenty of gifts to choose from.
And because Amazon is all about convenience, these items should be delivered in time for Valentine's Day. But you'll still want to get your shopping done quickly to ensure a swift delivery before the big day. With that in mind, take a look at 16 swoon-worthy gifts below.
Buy It! The Drop Maya Silky Slip Skirt, $44.90; amazon.com; Pavoi 14K Gold Plated Cuff Huggie Earrings, $12.95; amazon.com; Relipop Summer Short Sleeve Print Dress, $20.99–$23.99; amazon.com; Kate Spade Keaton Street Jewelry Box, $50; amazon.com
Buy It! Dynamic Gear Bamboo Cheese Board Set, $54.99; amazon.com; Fluytco Love Languard Card Game, $24.95; amazon.com, SlowTon Dog Calming Bed, $23.99; amazon.com; Dash Mini Red Love Heart Waffle Maker, $17.99; amazon.com
Buy It! L'Occitane Shea Butter Delightful Rose Hand Cream, $17.99; amazon.com; Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick Gift Set, $24.37 (orig. $28.47); amazon.com; Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $52.25 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com; Foreo Luna Mini 2, $119; amazon.com
Buy It! Homesick Love Scented Candle, $34; amazon.com; Satinoir Valentine's Day Plush Socks, $12.99; amazon.com; Ferrero Rocher Valentine's Day Gift Box, 24.80; amazon.com; Ariana Grande Cloud Eau de Parfum Spray, $51.17 (orig. $64); amazon.com
