Amazon Just Launched Tons of Valentine’s Day Deals That Prime Members Will Love

Valentine’s Day always seems to creep up quickly, leaving us rushing to get a gift. But don’t worry if you’re an Amazon Prime member, because you can still order something special for your significant other and get it before February 14. Even better? Amazon just launched tons of incredible deals on gift-worthy items.

In addition to its exclusive savings for Prime Members, Amazon has a special Valentine’s Day deals section that’s filled with discounts on home essentials, kitchen gadgets, luxury beauty items, and some of its newest devices — including the wireless Echo Buds for $40 off. There are also markdowns on cute fashion staples that would make great V-Day date night looks, like this mauve-y pink sweater dress.

If your partner is a coffee lover, this De’Longhi espresso and cappuccino maker has nearly 4,000 positive reviews and is marked down to $82 (originally $98). You can also snag this PMD facial cleansing device kit for 25 percent off and this nine-piece copper barware set for more than half off. We browsed through and picked 11 deals that are worth scooping up before the holiday of love, all of which come with Prime shipping.

While you don’t have to be a Prime member to shop these savings, you’ll definitely want to sign up, or try a free 30-day trial, to ensure your items arrive before Valentine’s Day. Keep scrolling to shop our picks, and be sure to add them to your cart quickly, because we don’t know how long they’ll be marked down.

Buy It! De’Longhi EC155 15 Bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Maker, $81.69 (orig. $97.99); amazon.com

Buy It! PMD Beauty Personal Microderm Pro & Clean Holiday Exclusive Bundle, $165 (orig. $219); amazon.com

Buy It! Lionstill Women’s Elegant Long Sleeve Dress Casual Tie Waist Sweater Dresses, $18.15–$18.66 (orig. $21.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Echo Buds, $89.99 (orig. $129); amazon.com

Buy It! Godinger 9 Piece Barware Set, $54.13 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

Buy It! NuFace Advanced Facial Toning Kit, $260 (orig. $325); amazon.com

Buy It! All-New Kindle with a Built-in Front Light, $64.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Ouges Women’s Long Sleeve V-Neck Button Down Skater Dress with Pockets, $15.26–$15.88 (orig. $24.87); amazon.com

Buy It! Timex Weekender Chronograph 40mm Watch, $66.30 (orig. $120); amazon.com

Buy It! Elizabeth Arden Red Door 1.7 oz Fragrance Gift Set, $44 (orig. $55); amazon.com

Buy It! Hallmark Signature Paper Wonder Pop Up Love Card, $8.31 (orig. $10.99); amazon.com

