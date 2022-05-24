What's Hot at Amazon Right Now? These Cooling Fans, Air Conditioners, and Ice Cream Makers
If the exceptionally high temperatures that hit much of the country over the weekend are any indication, this summer is going to be a hot one — and folks are making sure they're ready.
Droves of shoppers bought all kinds of cooling summer must-haves at Amazon over the weekend, according to what's trending on its Movers and Shakers charts. These top-rated fans, air conditioners, breathable bamboo bed sheets, ice cube trays, and ice cream makers all experienced huge spikes in sales. And thankfully, many of the popular finds are still in stock.
Trending Amazon Products
- Foukus Silicone Flexible Ice Cube Tray Set, $10.99
- Dreo Oscillating Tower Fan, $59.99 (orig. $69.99)
- Hotel Sheets Direct Cooling Bamboo Sheet Set (Full), $48.59 with coupon (orig. $80.99)
- GE Window Air Conditioner Unit, $166.56 (orig. $189)
- Dangtop Cooling Lightweight Blanket, $47.99
- Black and Decker Stand Fan, $36.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Wibimen Round Ice Cube Tray Set, $20.69 (orig. $29.99)
- Flux Phenom Magnetic Screen Door, $15.85 (orig. $31.95)
- Ninja Creami Ice Cream Smoothie Sorbet Maker, $199.99 (orig. $229.99)
- Fit and Fresh Reusable Slim Ice Packs, $9.99
- Jbyamus Silicone Popsicle Mold, $9.99 (orig. $10.99)
- Lasko Portable Oscillating Tower Fan, $71.28 (orig. $74.99)
- Spring Chef Ice Cream Scoop, $11.97
- HomeLabs Energy Star Dehumidifier, $199.97 (orig. $249.99)
- Vornado 460 Whole Room Fan, $49.99 (orig. $59.99)
Several fans climbed to the top of Amazon's charts, including Dreo's oscillating tower fan, which is on sale. The remote-controlled fan offers four speeds, four modes (including a light-free sleep mode), and an oscillating range of 90 degrees to ensure it cools down a room fast. It also comes with a built-in timer, an easy-to-clean design, and a quiet motor. It's no wonder it's been popular with shoppers.
Lasko's portable tower fan is another great option if you're looking for something a bit taller. It's earned 25,000 five-star ratings, and it's also on sale. The now-$75 option is great for bedrooms since the fan sits slightly higher — closer to the top of a mattress — providing relief for hot sleepers.
Those who tend to get hot at night can also get some relief from cooling, moisture-wicking bamboo bed sheets, like Hotel Sheets Direct's popular set, which was in-demand over the weekend. The breathable sheets have received 18,000 five-star ratings for their softness, durability, and lightweight feel. They come in 15 colors and six sizes, many of which are discounted. Unlike cotton or microfiber sheets, these feel cool to the touch. And owners say they're "worth every penny."
And with pool parties, backyard barbecues, and summer festivities ramping up, it's no surprise that Ninja's Creami ice cream maker was sought-after. The seven-in-one machine debuted just a few months ago, and it's already achieved a near-perfect rating overall. It's great for making homemade (and healthy!) icy treats like ice cream, sorbet, gelato, and smoothies in a few minutes. The included pint containers are perfect for storing treats in the freezer, too, so the next time the temperatures rise or a sweet craving hits, you'll be ready.
If you're hoping to enjoy this summer, take it from your fellow Amazon shoppers and snag these trending finds now before they sell out, or head to the site's Movers and Shakers charts to see what else is cool right now.
