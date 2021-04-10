Amazon Launched a Storefront of Viral TikTok Products, from Butt-Lifting Leggings to Foot Peel Masks

Last but certainly not least, "cleaning TikTok" has boomed over the last year. The hashtag #cleaning has no less than 9.7 billion views on the app thanks to a surge of creators who post videos showing how they clean their homes (along with the products they use to get rid of gnarly stains and grime). Dubbed the "little green machine," this multipurpose carpet cleaner from Bissell has made an appearance in tons of videos demonstrating the way it removes everything from coffee (that was spilled in a car four years ago) to couch stains.