Amazon Just Launched a Secret Summer Sale — and Deals Start at $5

Even non-frequent shoppers know that Amazon regularly offers some of the best deals around. From its exclusive Just for Prime discounts ($60 stick vacuum, anyone?) to its daily Gold Box deals, it’s likely you’ll find a major sale on something you won’t see anywhere else. And on top of all the great deals running on the site right now, Amazon just launched a secret summer sale that applies to tons of categories, including home and fashion — and prices start at just $5.
Here are 20 of the best deals you can score from Amazon’s Big Summer Sale right now:
Discounted gems are all over this sale (like 50 percent off bulk packs of Cottonelle and Scott toilet paper), but some of our favorite deals are on dirt-cheap fashion. This three-pack of comfy underwear from popular intimates brand Mae, for example, is only $5 right now — talk about a steal. You can also snag these stretchy leggings for just $8 and take 35 percent off a wide-leg jumpsuit that’s sure to become a wardrobe staple.
Buy It! Mae Cotton Hipster Underwear, $5 (orig. $9.49); amazon.com; Starter 27" Therma-Star Brushed Compression Leggings, $7.54 (orig. $15.29); amazon.com
If you’re searching for big-ticket items in the Big Summer Sale, you won’t be disappointed. Amazon has majorly discounted a couple of top-rated Shark vacuums by up to $140. You can get both this lightweight stick vacuum and this best-selling option with 4,600 positive reviews for $160 each. Plus, several of Beats’ noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds are on sale, including its popular Solo Pro model for $70 off.
Buy It! Shark Rocket DeluxePro Ultra-Light Stick Vacuum, $159.99 (orig. $279.99); amazon.com; Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, $229.95 (orig. $299.95); amazon.com
Whatever you’re eyeing, we recommend adding it to your cart ASAP — these low prices won’t last forever. We’ll keep this article updated with the latest (and best) deals available, but you can also check out the entirety of Amazon’s Big Summer Sale.
