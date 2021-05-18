Amazon Launched a Massive Sale on Summer Essentials — and Deals Start at $10
Grills, patio furniture, outdoor speakers, cooling fans — basically everything you need to enjoy summer is on sale at Amazon a full two weeks before Memorial Day.
Amazon's summer sale is officially underway, and markdowns come with savings as steep as 48 percent. While the retailer's Spring Into Summer event lasts, shoppers can score early Memorial Day deals on items that typically go on sale that holiday weekend, like mattresses, grilling tools, lawn care essentials, backyard sets, and more. Brands like Cuisinart, Bissell, Black and Decker, Rubbermaid, and Linenspa are all included. And here's the best part: Deals start at $10.
Amazon's Best Summer Sale Deals:
- YRYM HT Non-Stick Barbecue Grill Mat Brush Set, $11.40 with coupon (orig. $14.99)
- Cuisinart Stainless Steel Five-Piece Grill Set, $18.60 (orig. $24.99)
- Vifah Tierra Three-Piece Wicker Outdoor Lounge Set, $188.04 (orig. $279.99)
- Bissell Iconpet Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $249.99 (orig. $349.99)
- Black + Decker Electric Lawn Mower, $59 (orig. $85.85)
- Kingso Outdoor Mesh Screen Fire Pit, $47.49 with coupon (orig. $70)
- Rubbermaid Brilliance 14-Piece Food Container Set, $22.49 (orig. $36.73)
- Angry Orange Citrus Pet Odor Eliminator Spray, $20.97 (orig. $29.97)
- Harmati Lift Top Coffee Table With Storage, $127.49 (orig. $149.99)
- Dreo Oscillating Bladeless Tower Fan, $79.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Partu HEPA Air Purifier, $39.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99)
- Linenspa Hybrid Memory Foam Mattress (Queen), $185.99 (orig. $244.99)
If you're planning to fire up the grill this summer, you'll want to browse the full assortment of cooking tools on sale right now. Smokers and various grills, including gas, charcoal, electric, and even portable ones, come with special discounts. You can also stock up and save on other must-haves: spices, sauces, skewers, tongs, spatulas, meat thermometers, brushes, and the like.
For those who want to spend their sunny days relaxing outdoors, head on over to the outdoor living section of the sale to find marked down hammocks, beach chairs, umbrellas, and various furniture sets. Take it a step further and create some ambience in your backyard space with string lights, portable Bluetooth speakers, fire pits, and other fun finds.
There are also deals on kitchen staples, furniture, and other home goods. Shoppers can save on everyday items like food storage container sets, pet stain cleaners, stick vacuum cleaners, and even bigger ticket items like mattresses. There are hundreds of deals to shop right now, so head to Amazon's huge Spring Into Summer hub to browse them all or shop our curated list below.
