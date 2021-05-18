Shop

Amazon Launched a Massive Sale on Summer Essentials — and Deals Start at $10

Including Bissell vacuums and Cuisinart grills
By Jessica Leigh Mattern
May 18, 2021 06:30 AM
Grills, patio furniture, outdoor speakers, cooling fans — basically everything you need to enjoy summer is on sale at Amazon a full two weeks before Memorial Day. 

Amazon's summer sale is officially underway, and markdowns come with savings as steep as 48 percent. While the retailer's Spring Into Summer event lasts, shoppers can score early Memorial Day deals on items that typically go on sale that holiday weekend, like mattresses, grilling tools, lawn care essentials, backyard sets, and more. Brands like Cuisinart, Bissell, Black and Decker, Rubbermaid, and Linenspa are all included. And here's the best part: Deals start at $10.

Amazon's Best Summer Sale Deals:

If you're planning to fire up the grill this summer, you'll want to browse the full assortment of cooking tools on sale right now. Smokers and various grills, including gas, charcoal, electric, and even portable ones, come with special discounts. You can also stock up and save on other must-haves: spices, sauces, skewers, tongs, spatulas, meat thermometers, brushes, and the like. 

For those who want to spend their sunny days relaxing outdoors, head on over to the outdoor living section of the sale to find marked down hammocks, beach chairs, umbrellas, and various furniture sets. Take it a step further and create some ambience in your backyard space with string lights, portable Bluetooth speakers, fire pits, and other fun finds.

There are also deals on kitchen staples, furniture, and other home goods. Shoppers can save on everyday items like food storage container sets, pet stain cleaners, stick vacuum cleaners, and even bigger ticket items like mattresses. There are hundreds of deals to shop right now, so head to Amazon's huge Spring Into Summer hub to browse them all or shop our curated list below.

Buy It! YRYM HT Non-Stick Barbecue Grill Mat Brush Set, $11.40 with coupon (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Cuisinart Stainless Steel Five-Piece Grill Set, $18.60 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Vifah Tierra Three-Piece Wicker Outdoor Lounge Set, $188.04 (orig. $279.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Bissell Iconpet Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $249.99 (orig. $349.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Black + Decker Electric Lawn Mower, $59 (orig. $85.85); amazon.com

Buy It! Kingso Outdoor Mesh Screen Fire Pit, $47.49 with coupon (orig. $70); amazon.com

Buy It! Rubbermaid Brilliance 14-Piece Food Container Set, $22.49 (orig. $36.73); amazon.com

Buy It! Angry Orange Citrus Pet Odor Eliminator Spray, $20.97 (orig. $29.97); amazon.com

Buy It! Harmati Lift Top Coffee Table With Storage, $127.49 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Dreo Oscillating Bladeless Tower Fan, $79.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Partu HEPA Air Purifier, $39.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Linenspa Hybrid Memory Foam Mattress (Queen), $185.99 (orig. $244.99); amazon.com

