Amazon Dropped a Gift Guide with Stocking Stuffer Ideas Under $10 — Here Are 10 Worth Shopping
This holiday shopping season, Amazon launched its widest selection of gift guides yet. And one of the standout curations features small gifts that are all too easy to overlook when searching for big-ticket presents to tuck under the tree: stocking stuffers.
Packed with affordable finds for everyone on your list, everything in this Amazon gift guide is under $10. Between classic games, glittery makeup, and handy gadgets, the selection has a bunch of fun stocking stuffer ideas that won't break the bank.
- JSY Hair Claw Clips, Set of 4, $6.29 with coupon (orig. $6.99)
- Top Level Unisex Beanie, $9.99
- Century Star Fuzzy Socks, 3-Pack, $8.99
- NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss, $4.97
- Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes, 20 Pack, $5.96 (orig. $6.49)
- Melsbrinna Passport and Vaccine Card Holder, $9.99
- EcoVision Leather Coin Purse Keychain, $7.99
- KeyBudz AirPods Case with Silicone Cover, $4.95 (orig. $12.95)
- Elago W2 Charger Stand Compatible with Apple Watch, $8.99
- Hoan Silicone Avocado Huggers, Set of 2, $8.97 (orig. $9.99)
For hair accessory upgrades, shoppers with different hair types love this set of matte claw clips. "I have pretty thick hair and most clips I buy break within the first few uses," one customer wrote. These clips are surprisingly sturdy, can keep all of my hair up, and look so cute for an amazing price! I get compliments almost every time I wear them out, even at work! I highly recommend these!"
Ideal for the colder months, this cuffed beanie comes in 23 colors, including dark neutrals and bolder neon hues. More than 11,000 customers have given the beanie a perfect rating, citing that it's comfortable, stretchy, and keeps them warm. Also designed to keep you toasty and cozy are these fluffy socks.
Another customer-favorite find is NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss, which has racked up more than 46,000 five-star ratings. The creamy gloss, which comes in 32 colors, is shiny but doesn't have a sticky feel. To easily remove it and other makeup on the go, check out this pack of individual Neutrogena makeup remover towelettes.
Shopping for someone who loves to travel? Available in six colors, this passport holder has space for credit cards, a vaccine card, receipts, and even a pen. Plus, it's compact and lightweight, so it won't take up much precious bag space. And for those who don't like to carry a bunch of stuff while they travel, check out this mini leather coin purse keychain that features three credit card slots and a zipper. Along with credit cards, it can fit coins, folded bills, and other small items.
If your loved ones want to keep their AirPods case scratch-free or add a pop of color to it, pick up this popular silicone AirPods case cover, which comes in six colors. Nearly 13,500 customers swear by it to protect their cases.
