Amazon Is Having a Massive Sale with Household Essentials for as Little as $8
Air fryers, luggage sets, and cooking utensils are all super discounted
While the Fourth of July may be known for its fireworks and cookouts, it’s also a great time to shop and save. And this holiday weekend, Amazon has tons of incredible sales happening.
For a limited time, shoppers can save on all kinds of basic household and everyday items through the retailer’s massive AmazonBasics sale. The shopping event features considerable markdowns — up to 39 percent off — on newly launched items from Amazon’s very own line of products. Luggage sets, kitchen utensils, and sheet sets are all included, and deals start at just $8.
Best AmazonBasics Under-$35 Deals:
- Three-Speed Fan, $12.70 (orig. $12.99)
- Spinner Luggage 24-Inch Suitcase, $31.56 (orig. $45.10)
- Slim Velvet No-Slip Hangers 30-Pack, $14.84 with coupon (orig. $16.49)
- Kitchen Sink Organizer and Sponge Holder, $11.04 (orig. $12.99)
- Seven-Piece Kitchen Gadget Set, $16.43 (orig. $22.74)
- Luxury 1,100 Thread Count Easy Care Sheet Set, $29.35 (orig. $31.91)
- Sheer Window Panel Curtains with Grommets, $8.08 (orig. $10.33)
- Body Weight Scale, $21.24 (orig. $24.99)
- Four-Cup Food Processor, $28.94 (orig. $32.99)
- Five-Piece Kitchen Cooking Utensil Set, $10.92 (orig. $13.59)
The retailer has not disclosed how long this promotion will last, but until it expires, shoppers can save on 100+ items, including dozens that are going for $35 or less. One of the most impressive offers has to be the retailer’s discount on its brand new luggage. No joke, you can score sleek hardside spinner suitcases with tons of neat features, like 360-degree mobility, built-in dividers, and expandable compartments, for as little as $31.56. Matching duffel bags and backpacks are also included in the sale. What’s more, three-piece luggage sets are going for just $98.39.
The assortment is also packed with all kinds of kitchen items. The seven-piece kitchen gadget set, which breaks down to about $2.34 a piece, is a great way to save on everyday staples like an ice cream scooper, peeler, pizza cutter, garlic press, cheese slicer, and cheese grater. The five-piece kitchen cooking utensil set is another can’t-beat-deal, while the larger 17-piece kit has just everything you need to cook and bake at home for just $1.75 per item.
The brand’s food processor isn’t the only kitchen appliance included in the shopping event. The sale also includes other popular kitchen appliances for just a bit more than our curated $30-and-under list. Shoppers can score a wide-mouth two-speed juicer for just $35.08, a compact air fryer that’s marked down to $49.74, and a multi-speed countertop blender that’s on sale for $59.49.
Items are likely to run out of stock before the sale is over, so be sure to grab what you need before the prices go back up. The entire sale is now live on Amazon, or you can shop some of the best $30-and-under deals below.
