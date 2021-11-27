Amazon Shoppers Love This Easy-to-Install Video Doorbell — and It's 30% Off Right Now

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired comes with advanced motion detection, so you'll be notified through the Ring app whenever visitors press the doorbell or trigger motion sensors. The device provides 1080p HD video and has night vision, so you'll be able to clearly see visitors, no matter the time of day or night. Plus, it's easy to install in just a few steps, and once you connect the device to the Ring app, you can receive real time notifications, view real time video and audio with the press of a button, control and customize security settings, and speak to visitors. It's never been simpler to see and hear what's going on at your front door.