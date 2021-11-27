Amazon Shoppers Love This Easy-to-Install Video Doorbell — and It's 30% Off Right Now
If you're looking for an easier way to monitor your front door and manage visitors in order to feel safer and more comfortable at home, a video doorbell is the way to go. Amazon's Ring Video Doorbell Wired is simple to set up and use, and tens of thousands of satisfied shoppers agree. Luckily, the device is on sale for Black Friday, down to just under $42. But don't wait to shop, since this deal won't last long.
The Ring Video Doorbell Wired comes with advanced motion detection, so you'll be notified through the Ring app whenever visitors press the doorbell or trigger motion sensors. The device provides 1080p HD video and has night vision, so you'll be able to clearly see visitors, no matter the time of day or night. Plus, it's easy to install in just a few steps, and once you connect the device to the Ring app, you can receive real time notifications, view real time video and audio with the press of a button, control and customize security settings, and speak to visitors. It's never been simpler to see and hear what's going on at your front door.
Amazon shoppers have plenty of positive things to say about this video doorbell, with many calling it "simple to install" and "a great value." One of the device's over 22,000 five-star reviewers emphasized that one of the major benefits of the Ring is that there are "no more missed deliveries due to not hearing a doorbell." They went on to say, "The motion detection on this unit is really good. It reaches out to our sidewalk and we know when the mail truck or any other delivery driver pulls up."
Another reviewer complimented the Ring app and how easy it is to use. "The app and user interface is great. I've used all the other main security camera brands," they wrote. "This is the most polished app experience I've used and it makes a huge difference."
If you're looking for a video doorbell that's simple yet functional, you won't want to miss out on the Ring Video Doorbell Wired from Amazon, especially while it's on sale for 30 percent off this Black Friday.
