The 10 Amazon Products PEOPLE Readers Bought Most in September, From Face Masks to Vacuums
In the world of online shopping FOMO (as in, we’re all worried about missing out on the chance to get something everyone else seems to be buying then posting about on TikTok or Instagram), the urge to know what everyone else is using to improve their daily at-home lives is insatiable. Lucky for us, there are no secrets on the internet, and the shopping trails are discoverable.
To feed this universal curiosity, we’ve rounded up the 10 products PEOPLE readers snatched up the most on Amazon this past September. From COVID-19 essentials like breathable face masks and a no-touch thermometer with 35,700 five-star ratings to an affordable blow-drying brush kit and comfortable fall wardrobe staples, the list of the most-shopped items runs the gamut when it comes to lifestyle needs. Whether you’re looking ahead to the cold weather on the horizon or for ways to improve your quality of sleep, these Amazon products will help fill in the gaps.
We looked at the volume of units purchased rather than the total amount spent, which has revealed a list of products that are all on the budget-friendly side. With prices ranging from just under $7 for a potent, germ-eradicating disinfectant to $100 for a shopper-adored vacuum (that’s currently on sale!), nothing here will burn too big of a hole in your wallet.
Shop what everyone else is before it’s too late.
Honest Disinfectant Spray
PEOPLE readers are loving Jessica Alba’s brand, The Honest Company, right now — especially this disinfectant spray that kills 99.9 percent of germs without chlorine bleach. Five-star Amazon reviewers call it an “awesome disinfectant made with hydrogen peroxide instead of alcohol” and love that it “smells great and doesn’t leave any streaks.” Two other Honest Company coronavirus essentials spiked in popularity with our readers in September, too: the “Keepin It Clean” hand wipes (they contain 65 percent alcohol to meet the CDC guidelines and aloe vera to soothe skin) and the under-$4 hand sanitizer spray you can take with you on the go.
Buy It! Honest Disinfecting Spray, $6.99; amazon.com
Air Vent Phone Holder
Amazon shoppers admit being “pleasantly surprised with the exceptional quality” of this car phone holder given its low price point. Featuring a quick-release button, 360-degrees rotatable ball joint, and adjustable air vent clip for added convenience, the handy gadget lets you keep your phone easily accessible and visible while driving. Based on the width range of the clamp, the mount is compatible with the following phones: iPhone models X, 8, 7, 6s, 6, 5s, SE, Samsung Galaxy models S9, S8, S7, S6, Google Nexus models 5 and 4, and Nokia, HTC, and GPS devices. The in-demand item is currently on backorder, but you can place your order now to ensure you get one when it restocks in a few days.
Buy It! Amoner Air Vent Car Phone Mount and Holder, $9.99; amazon.com
iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer
Another COVID-19 must-have PEOPLE readers shopped in droves throughout September is one of Amazon’s best-selling thermometers. The no-touch forehead thermometer boasts over 35,700 perfect ratings, with shoppers extolling its convenience (like for taking kids’ temperatures during the night without waking them), accuracy, and ease of use. One five-star reviewer explained, “I'm a family practitioner PA for the past 38 years and cannot tolerate an incorrect temperature reading. This is right on compared to both a glass and digital thermometer. Takes only a second to work and it even works with a moving target. Highly recommended for the medical professional and for home use, especially with little kids.” Now’s definitely the time to score the iHeath No-Touch Forehead Thermometer because on top of a sale, there’s an additional $5 coupon that applies at checkout.
Buy It! iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, $29.99 with coupon (originally $59.99); amazon.com
Imily Bela Batwing Cable-Knitted Sweater
Fall is here, and reader shopping habits prove it. Available in 14 colors — ranging from neutrals like khaki and black to bolder colors like army green and red — this cozy batwing sweater is one item you’ll definitely want to add to your cold-weather rotation. One five-star reviewer praised the versatility of the sweater, saying “this cardigan works well in a casual, informal, or formal setting” while another said, “this is a well made, tight knit, heavy sweater. Not a flimsy, nearly see through thing. Exactly what I was hoping for.”
Buy It! Imily Bela Women’s Batwing Cable Knitted Slouchy Oversized Wrap Cardigan Sweater, $26.98–$40.98; amazon.com
Moosoo 4-in-1 Cordless Vacuum
Vacuum and lifestyle brand Moosoo has a bunch of uber popular vacuum models, beloved for their great quality at reasonable price points, but this is the one PEOPLE readers shopped most on Amazon in September. The four-in-one stick vacuum clearly has wide-reaching popularity, coming in as one of the top-selling stick vacuums on all of Amazon. The newer model of the Moosoo’s XL-618A (which impressively accumulated over 6,700 five star ratings) has shoppers “considering marrying this vacuum” because it can function as “the regular vacuum, the car vacuum, and the broom.” In addition to its multiple uses, five-star reviewers mention the 12-hour battery life, easy maneuverability, powerful suction, and HEPA filtration system that helps prevent “recirculated dust being sent back into the room” as major draws. Right now, you can even save an extra $10 at checkout when you tick the box and apply the coupon.
Buy It! Moosoo 4-in-1 Cordless Vacuum, $99.98 (originally $149.98); amazon.com
Nikowings 2-Pack Unisex Washable and Reusable Cotton Face Masks
Face masks are perhaps the hottest accessory of 2020 — or at least the most ubiquitous. With the range of options out there, from celeb-worn disposables to masks with special features for working out in, it may feel impossible to get to the bottom of which face mask is most convenient and comfortable — but PEOPLE readers seem to be leaning toward these hidden gems. These popular reusable cotton masks on Amazon come in at $4 a piece, and reviewers say they’re “of exceptionally good quality,” “resistant to dirt,” and “comfortable, breathable, and especially strong.” Shoppers also note that the “cost-effective” washable masks are lightweight and soft enough to wear for long periods of time and, because the inside is black as well, their makeup doesn’t transfer onto the material.
Buy It! 2PCS Unisex, Washable and Reusable Cotton Fabric Anti-Dust Masks, $7.99; amazon.com
Milemont Shredded Memory Foam Pillow
Sleep has always been important, but now that we’re home more than ever, we actually have the time and the mental space to upgrade our RnR options. The Milemont Shredded Memory Foam Pillow is boosting shoppers’ sleep thanks to its firm-yet-moldable texture that keeps users’ heads and necks more aligned with the spine to prevent or reduce pain. The already affordable bedding need is currently an additional 10 percent off, which is a steal for a pillow about which five-star Amazon reviewers say definitively, “You won't be disappointed!” Another shopper — who was “amazingly surprised how much I enjoy this pillow” and says “I’ve tried them all” — loves the pillow so much, they’ve “taken all of my other pillows off my bed.” While the pillow needs about two hours to fully expand, buyers note that the scent of the foam isn’t too noticeable.
Buy It! Milemont Shredded Memory Foam Pillow, $25.19 with coupon (originally $29.99); amazon.com
Hot Air Hair Dryer Brush
If the Dyson Airwrap at a cool $500 isn’t exactly your cup of tea, PEOPLE readers and Amazon shoppers alike are scooping up this $50 blow-drying brush set in droves. While there’s limited stock of the three-in-one bundle that comes with three interchangeable heads, you can always shop the original brush for just $40 when the set sells out. Within the hundreds of reviews, shoppers say the hot air brush is easy to use and successfully eliminates frizz. One explained, “I have long, thick squiggly/wavy hair that frizzes easily. I actually tried this out on nearly dry hair and my hair looked almost as good as when I step out of the salon! … This tool worked like a charm! My hair had smooth shiny waves like I’ve never been able to get successfully! And it only took me about 10 minutes!”
To buy: Romancelink Hot Air Hair Dryer Brush with Three Interchangeable Brush Heads, $49.99; amazon.com
Kirundo Long-Sleeve Pullover Zipper Top
In our original coverage of this Amazon pullover, we mentioned one reviewer who said “I cannot say enough positive things about this top” — and this person is far from alone. The fall-perfect layer has nearly 1,000 perfect five-star ratings, with customers loving the “slimming effect,” “lightweight and comfortable” material, and the zipper detail that’s “something I’ve not really seen before.” If you’re looking for the perfect transitional piece for fall, this find — for as low as $19, no less — might just be it, especially because the tunic-style length lets shoppers feel comfortable pairing it with leggings. You can shop the cowlneck find in nine looks, from solids to four different tie-dye patterns. Reviewers do warn it runs small, so consider sizing up if you’re in-between.
Buy It! Winter Women’s Long Sleeve Pullover Zipper Cowl Neck Top, $18.98–$29.99; amazon.com
50-Pack Disposable Face Masks
Perhaps the best bang for your buck on this list, these disposable face masks from Jumbl cost just 16 cents a piece right now when you buy a 50- or 100-pack and use Amazon’s limited-time coupon. A recent study out of Duke’s School of Medicine found that, after fitted N95 masks, three-layer surgical masks are the most effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19. Maybe that’s responsible for this 50-pack’s uptick in popularity, or maybe people are really loving the no-wash life these single-use, three-ply masks provide. Either way, shoppers are turning to these for daily wear as well as for spares to keep in their cars in case they forget their regular cloth mask of choice. The built-in nose wires let people create a secure fit and prevent the dreaded glasses fog, and reviewers note you can wrap the ear loops twice for kids (or pick up some ear loop adjusters).
Buy It! Jumbl 50-Count Disposable Face Masks $7.98 with coupon (originally $18.95); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. Andcheck out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.