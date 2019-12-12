Amazon Just Released Its Holiday Shipping Schedule — and This Is the Deadline for Ordering Last-Minute Gifts

Image zoom Getty

Anyone planning to do most of their Christmas shopping on Amazon should pay attention right now: The retail giant has just released its official holiday delivery schedule. If you’re waiting until the very last minute to order those Bose headphones or Amazon devices, you’ll be happy to know you can get same-day delivery on eligible items on Christmas Eve — but only if you’re a Prime member.

For non-Prime customers, the cut-off for free delivery is December 14. But if you have Amazon Prime, you can continue to order items eligible for one-day and same-day delivery with no shipping fees up until December 24. If you’re not a Prime member yet, you’ll definitely want to sign up to take advantage of Amazon’s free and fast holiday shipping. (You can give it a free 30-day trial here). Amazon does note that “not all delivery speeds are available for all products in all regions, and order minimums and cut-off times may apply.”

If you’re not sure which products are eligible for two-day, one-day, or same-day delivery, it will be noted either on the product’s page or at checkout. With more than 10 million items on the site eligible for one-day shipping, you’re bound to come across something to tick off your list.

Check out Amazon’s full shipping schedule below, and make sure to start start shopping soon!

Amazon Holiday Delivery Schedule 2019