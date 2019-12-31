Amazon Just Launched a Secret New Year Sale That Only Prime Members Can Shop

Image zoom

If you thought sale season was coming to an end, think again! Amazon is launching yet another sale, but you’ll have to be a Prime member to gain access.

In addition to its massive Year-End sale, Amazon just launched tons of New Year deals through its Just for Prime shopping section. With discounts on kitchen staples, electronics, tech, clothing, and accessories, it’s an easy way to score savings — and get even more out of your Prime membership.

You’ll find markdowns on tons of basics, like drawer dividers and food storage containers, as well as top-rated brand name items. Popular picks include Crocs clogs for kids, men’s sneakers from Adidas, and Nixplay’s WiFi-enabled digital photo frame, which has racked up over 2,000 five-star reviews.

While only members get the special “Prime Price” on these items, anyone can take advantage of the offers by signing up for a free 30-day trial. Access to these deals is just one of the many perks that come with Prime. Members also enjoy free and fast delivery on millions of items (including two-, one-, and same-day delivery), streaming via Prime video, price cuts at Whole Foods grocery stores, and more.

Shop our curated list of member-only markdowns right here or browse them all at Amazon’s Just for Prime store. Be sure to get what you want fast because the retailer hasn’t disclosed how long these sales will last.

Buy It! Hafmall Diaper Bag Backpack, $30.59 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Crocs Kids’ Classic Clog, from $19.95 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Procase 13-Inch Laptop Sleeve Case, $14.39 (orig. $17.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Yedi 9-in-1 Instant Programmable Pressure Cooker, $78.95 (orig. $99.95); amazon.com

Buy It! HeimVision Sunrise Alarm Clock, $39.99 (orig. $46.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Nixplay Seed 8-Inch WiFi Digital Photo Frame, $134.99 (orig. $159.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Cowin E8 Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones, $117.49 with coupon (orig. $149.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Miu Color Foldable Closet Organizer Drawer Divider Set, $10.39 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Buy It! G-Ting Stainless Steel Foldable Dish Drying Rack, $17.05 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Nunewares Spiralizer Vegetable Slicer, $16.49 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Chef’s Path Food Storage Containers, $26.97 (orig. $34.97); amazon.com

Buy It! Adidas Performance Men’s Samba Classic Indoor Soccer Shoe, from $49.95 (orig. $70); amazon.com