Amazon Just Launched Tons of Hidden Fourth of July Deals for Prime Members Only

It’s the Fourth of July weekend, which means retailers are launching major deals on everything from home essentials to beauty must-haves. While you’re pondering which sales to take advantage of, don’t forget about Amazon. You can always count on Amazon to offer great discounts, and the retailer has tons of secret deals going on for the holiday weekend. There’s just one catch: Only Prime members can shop them.

In case you weren’t aware, Amazon offers exclusive discounts to Prime members in its special Just for Prime storefront. The markdowns can range from only a few dollars to larger amounts, and many of the items also include an additional coupon at checkout (which non-Prime customers can use, too). If you’re not a Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

Right now, you’ll find Just for Prime deals on everything from electronics to fashion. A handful of popular vacuums are on sale, including the Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner for under $125. Plus, popular swimsuit brand Cupshe has swimsuits for as low as $18. Below, we rounded up some of our favorite Just for Prime deals — grab ‘em before the weekend is over!

Home and Electronics Deals

Fashion and Beauty Deals