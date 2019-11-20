Amazon Is Launching Tons of Early Black Friday Deals That Only Prime Members Can Shop

Image zoom

Prime members, get excited! We didn’t think it was possible, but Amazon is giving us a reason to love our memberships even more.

In addition to scoring free Prime shipping, Whole Foods discounts, and access to the retailer’s massive Prime Video streaming platform, Amazon Prime members also receive tons of exclusive deals and offers — including these early Black Friday sales. Members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) will score special savings across every department, which you can browse through the retailer’s new Prime Members Deals page, or shop the very best ones right here.

The member-only deals are yet another way for shoppers to save on top of Amazon’s array of sales, Deals of the Day, and lightning deals, which tend to last for just a few hours. Prime shoppers can expect new markdowns leading up to Black Friday through the holiday season that will help them save on just about everything, including electronics, home and kitchen items, and holiday toys.

Non-members can also gain access to the exclusive savings by registering for a free month-long trial, which will be especially helpful when the retailer launches even more deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. By signing up now, you can get a head start on your holiday shopping and save on popular items like robot vacuums, smart home devices, hot toys, and more.

Get even more out of your membership by browsing the full array of Just-for-Prime deals on Amazon or shopping some of the best savings right here.

Buy It! Royal Hotel Down-Alternative Comforter, $40.49 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Joopin Cat Eye Sunglasses, $8.11 (orig. $11.59); amazon.com

Buy It! Casofu Burrito Blanket, $18.95 (orig. $30); amazon.com

Buy It! Dream Paris Suede Loafer Slippers, $23.39 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Etekcity Camping Lantern Portable Flashlight, $16.19 (orig. $17.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Silicone Pastry Baking Mat, $17.95 (orig. $50); amazon.com

Buy It! Lego Star Wars Star Destroyer, $12.74 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Luxe Bedding Sheet Set, $21.55 (orig. $43.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Cowin E7 Pro Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, $79.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Buy It! HeimVision Sunrise Alarm Clock, $39.94 (orig. $46.99); amazon.com

