Amazon Dropped Early Black Friday Deals Just for Prime Members — and Many Come with Double Discounts
There are thousands of early Black Friday deals that are already available at Amazon, including sales on smart home devices, holiday dresses, and top-rated coffee machines. And now, there are even more to shop if you're a Prime member.
Amazon released early Black Friday deals exclusively for Prime subscribers through its Just for Prime hub. Members can get up to 50 percent off top brands and popular products from Amazon's home, fashion, beauty, and electronic departments. Top-rated vacuum cleaners, workout leggings, bed pillows, and hair tools are all included, and non-members can gain access to this sale section by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime.
Early Black Friday Prime Member Deals
- Iceivy Women's Winter Sock Set, $9.58 with coupon (orig. $18.98)
- MiroPure Ionic Hair Straightener Brush, $44.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Cluci Crossbody Bag, $26.09 (orig. $28.99)
- The Pink Stuff Miracle Multi-Purpose Spray Cleaner, $6.95 (orig. $8)
- Hoover MaxLife Pet Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $157.95 (orig. $179.99)
- Zitahli Men's Slim Wallet, $20.87 with coupon (orig. $34.98)
- Kuject Stackable Box Shoe Organizer, $36.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Seasum Women's High-Waisted Butt-Lifting Leggings, $13.49 (orig. $22.99)
- BedStory Bed Pillow Set (Queen), $25.99 (orig. $35.99)
- Giikin Coat Rack Shoe Bench Hall Tree, $78.39 (orig. $97.99)
- Monstina Makeup Organizer Case, $15.29 (orig. $24.99)
- Actloe Women's Cowl Neck Asymmetrical Sweater, $22.43 (orig. $43.99)
While these member-only offers last, shoppers can snag the TikTok-loved cleaning brand The Pink Stuff on sale. The brand's Miracle Multipurpose Spray Cleaner is discounted for members, and according to reviewers, it lives up to the name. The versatile solution with nearly 4,000 five-star ratings removes grime and grease from all kinds of surfaces — without tough scrubbing — and shoppers love it so much, they keep coming back for more. '[I] was so impressed with this product, I bought it for my mom and my best friend (who are all cleaning obsessed like me)," one reviewer wrote. "There is a bottle in the kitchen and both bathrooms as well as my cleaning closet."
Another TikTok sensation, those wildly popular Seasum butt-lifting workout leggings, are also marked down. The workout tights have received 48,000 five-star ratings, and their fan following even includes celebrities like Lizzo, Chloe Bailey, and Tracy Anderson. Shoppers love their flattering look, comfortable feel, and versatility. And right now, subscribers can get several colors for as little as $13.
Anyone with a Prime account (or a free trial) can browse the full assortment of offers through Amazon's Just for Prime page. Just like its other early Black Friday deals, many won't last for long, and the best ones are likely to sell out quickly, so don't wait too long if you want to take advantage of these low prices.
Buy It! Iceivy Women's Winter Sock Set, $9.58 with coupon (orig. $18.98); amazon.com
Buy It! MiroPure Ionic Hair Straightener Brush, $44.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Cluci Crossbody Bag, $26.09 (orig. $28.99); amazon.com
Buy It! The Pink Stuff Miracle Multi-Purpose Spray Cleaner, $6.95 (orig. $8); amazon.com
Buy It! Hoover MaxLife Pet Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $157.95 (orig. $179.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Zitahli Men's Slim Wallet, $20.87 with coupon (orig. $34.98); amazon.com
Buy It! Kuject Stackable Box Shoe Organizer, $36.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Seasum Women's High-Waisted Butt-Lifting Leggings, $13.49 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com
Buy It! BedStory Bed Pillow Set (Queen), $25.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Giikin Coat Rack Shoe Bench Hall Tree, $78.39 (orig. $97.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Monstina Makeup Organizer Case, $15.29 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Actloe Women's Cowl Neck Asymmetrical Sweater, $22.43 (orig. $43.99); amazon.com
- Amazon Dropped Early Black Friday Deals Just for Prime Members — and Many Come with Double Discounts
- Both Plant Parents and Dyson Owners Love This $65 Humidifier for Keeping Indoor Air Comfortable
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Cardigan 'Looks Great with Everything' — and It's on Major Sale Ahead of Black Friday
- The Internet's Favorite Sneaker Brand Just Dropped a Cool New Vegan Shoe