Hello Savings! Amazon Dropped New Deals Just for Prime Members Starting at $6
Prime members are likely already aware of included perks like free two-day shipping and video streaming, but if you're not taking advantage of Amazon's member-only deals, then you're missing out on an incredibly easy way to save money — and make that subscription pay for itself.
In addition to the new deals Amazon released through its Goldbox sale section, there are also hundreds of exclusive discounts for Prime members through its Just for Prime hub. Subscribers can get up to 64 percent off popular brands and top-rated products, including robot vacuum cleaners, cleaning supplies, and comfy lounge clothes that are perfect for fall.
Amazon Deals for Prime Members
- Olebr Phone, Watch, and AirPods Charging Stand, $22.03 (orig. $32.99)
- Nequare Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $99.99 with coupon (orig. $159.99)
- Eufy by Anker RoboVac 30C Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $179.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Locube Women's Wide Leg Lounge Pants, $11.69 (orig. $26.99)
- Yekale 12-Inch Selfie Ring Light Tripod Set, $19.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Bedstory Bamboo Cooling Mattress Topper (Queen), $79.99 (orig. $99.99)
- OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $106.09 with coupon (orig. $299.99)
- The Pink Stuff Stardrops Miracle Cream Cleaner, $5.75 (orig. $6.99)
- Fruiteam Electric Cordless Scrubber Brush Set, $38.24 with coupon (orig. $75.99)
- Homekoko Coat Rack Shoe Storage Bench, $85.49 with coupon (orig. $98.99)
- LSW Convertible Backpack, $30.67 with coupon (orig. $37.99)
One of the most compelling offers applies to Eufy by Anker's robot vacuum cleaner. The self-charging smart cleaner, which is of Amazon's best-selling robot vacuums overall, has over 9,000 five-star ratings and is now 40 percent off for members. Shoppers hoping to spend even less on an automatic vacuum can get OKP's machine with 3,000 perfect ratings for just $107.
Another wildly popular cleaner, The Pink Stuff's Miracle Cream cleaner, is also marked down for Prime shoppers. The cleaning brand has developed an impressive following and a huge TikTok presence. Its "Miracle" cleaning paste went viral on the platform, and its now-$6 cream may follow suit. Reviewers have already left comments saying "TikTok made me buy it." And it's no surprise given the praise it's received from shoppers who say you can use it to remove stains, spots, and marks from just about anything.
Prime members can shop these subscriber-only sales now, but they won't last long. And non-members can get in on these savings too by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime. Long-time subscribers and newbies can start their shopping with these deals below or browse the full assortment through Amazon's Prime section.
