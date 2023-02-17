Lifestyle Amazon Just Added Tons of Deals That Are Exclusive to Prime Members — and Prices Start at $9 Snag extra savings on smart TVs, suitcases, and kitchen mats By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Instagram Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2023. When she's not shopping or hunting for deals, she's cooking, spending time with friends, or either watching or quoting a Nora Ephron movie. Clara graduated with a BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 17, 2023 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Reese Herrington Amazon just launched tons of sales for Presidents Day weekend. And if you're a Prime member, you can save even more — if you know where to look. Amazon's secret Just for Prime section is chock-full of exclusive markdowns and additional savings on existing sales. Prime members can score major deals in just about every department, including home, fashion, electronics, and so much more, and discounts are up to a whopping 53 percent off. And if you're not a subscriber, make sure to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, which will unlock a slew of perks, from Prime Video to free two-day shipping. Best Amazon Prime Member-Only Deals Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch Omni Series, $399.99 with Prime (orig. $559.99) Mintegra Crossbody Handbag, $29.69 with Prime (orig. $59.99) Furbo 360-Degree Rotating and Treat-Tossing Pet Camera, $157.50 with Prime (orig. $210) Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber, $51.67 with Prime (orig. $76.99) MooMee Cotton and Linen Duvet Cover Set, $48.60 with Prime and coupon (orig. $79.99) KitchenClouds Cushioned Kitchen Mat, $15.99 with Prime (orig. $35.99) Bihiwoia Digital Picture Frame with WiFi, $68.99 with Prime (orig. $129.99) Nicetree Jewelry Armoire, $109.98 with Prime (orig. $149.99) Tocess Large Claw Hair Clip Set, $8.99 with Prime (orig. $18.99) Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable 24-Inch Luggage Bag, $129 with Prime (orig. $199.99) Even Roomba Owners Prefer This Popular Robot Vacuum — and It's 50% Off Today Prime members have access to extra discounts on big-ticket items, like $160 off of a 55-inch Amazon Fire TV and a Samsonite expandable suitcase that's now 35 percent off. There's even an exclusive Prime deal for a Furbo pet camera that rotates and tosses treats, so you can keep an eye on your fur baby while you're out of the house (and reward them for not wreaking havoc on your living room!). Amazon Buy It! Furbo 360-Degree Rotating and Treat-Tossing Pet Camera, $157.50 with Prime (orig. $210); amazon.com For home chefs, check out this handy vegetable chopper to cut prep time in half. It's equipped with eight interchangeable blades that'll dice, slice, mince, grate, and cut your food just about any which way, all with minimal elbow grease on your end. And for entertainers, shop this bamboo charcuterie board set, complete with a knife kit, removable side tray, three sauce bowls, and a matching round plate for extra snacks — all for 34 percent off. Amazon Buy It! Senbowe 3-in-1 Vegetable Chopper, $20.69 with Prime (orig. $29.99); amazon.com The Just for Prime hub also features deals on reviewer-loved cleaning products, like this best-selling Panda Grip spray mop that one reviewer called a "great dupe to the Swiffer WetJet, but better," since it allows users to choose their own cleaning solution. You can also grab the discounted Labigo electric spin scrubber, whose detachable brush heads and impressive speed clean bathtubs, tiles, and glass with ease. One reviewer even stated that the spin scrubber "does all the work" for them. Amazon Buy It! Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber, $51.67 with Prime (orig. $76.99); amazon.com If you want a leg up on Presidents Day sales this year, check out Amazon's exclusive discounts for Prime members to save on everything from smart TVs to purses. Keep scrolling to shop even more Prime member deals below. Amazon Buy It! Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch Omni Series, $399.99 with Prime (orig. $559.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Mintegra Crossbody Handbag, $29.69 with Prime (orig. $59.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! MooMee Cotton and Linen Duvet Cover Set, $48.60 with Prime and coupon (orig. $79.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! KitchenClouds Cushioned Kitchen Mat, $15.99 with Prime (orig. $35.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Bihiwoia Digital Picture Frame with WiFi, $68.99 with Prime (orig. $129.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Nicetree Jewelry Armoire, $109.98 with Prime (orig. $149.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Tocess Large Claw Hair Clip Set, $8.99 with Prime (orig. $18.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable 24-Inch Luggage Bag in Black, $129 with Prime (orig. $199.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Xce Bamboo Charcuterie Board and Knife Set, $38.65 with Prime (orig. $58.95); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Dekala Sunrise Alarm Clock, $34.19 with Prime (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Panda Grip Spray Mop, $18.81 with Prime and coupon (orig. $35.88); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Sheets Set in Gray, $16.95 with Prime (orig. $29.95); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! 3-Pack of Gaoye Blue Light Glasses, $8.49 with Prime (orig. $25.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ueu Women's Yoga Pants, $24.78 with Prime (orig. $42.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Kiampon Gold Industrial USB-Charging Desk Lamp, $35.99 with Prime (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Btoop Canvas Tote Bag in Leopard-Apricot, $31.49 with Prime (orig. $59.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Aroeve Air Purifier, $29.97 with Prime and coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Nordstrom's Winter Sale Has Thousands of Markdowns, and We Found the 31 Best Deals Rihanna's Makeup Artist Talks Pregnant Star's Glam and 'Relaxed' Mood Ahead of Super Bowl Performance Ashton Kutcher Wore the Internet-Famous Sneakers That Shoppers Say Are the 'Best Shoes' They've Ever Owned