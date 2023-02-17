Amazon Just Added Tons of Deals That Are Exclusive to Prime Members — and Prices Start at $9

Snag extra savings on smart TVs, suitcases, and kitchen mats

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon

Published on February 17, 2023

Presidents Day Best Member-Only Deals tout
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

Amazon just launched tons of sales for Presidents Day weekend. And if you're a Prime member, you can save even more — if you know where to look.

Amazon's secret Just for Prime section is chock-full of exclusive markdowns and additional savings on existing sales. Prime members can score major deals in just about every department, including home, fashion, electronics, and so much more, and discounts are up to a whopping 53 percent off. And if you're not a subscriber, make sure to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, which will unlock a slew of perks, from Prime Video to free two-day shipping.

Best Amazon Prime Member-Only Deals

Prime members have access to extra discounts on big-ticket items, like $160 off of a 55-inch Amazon Fire TV and a Samsonite expandable suitcase that's now 35 percent off. There's even an exclusive Prime deal for a Furbo pet camera that rotates and tosses treats, so you can keep an eye on your fur baby while you're out of the house (and reward them for not wreaking havoc on your living room!).

Furbo 360° Dog Camera: [New 2022] Rotating 360°
Amazon

Buy It! Furbo 360-Degree Rotating and Treat-Tossing Pet Camera, $157.50 with Prime (orig. $210); amazon.com

For home chefs, check out this handy vegetable chopper to cut prep time in half. It's equipped with eight interchangeable blades that'll dice, slice, mince, grate, and cut your food just about any which way, all with minimal elbow grease on your end. And for entertainers, shop this bamboo charcuterie board set, complete with a knife kit, removable side tray, three sauce bowls, and a matching round plate for extra snacks — all for 34 percent off.

Vegetable Chopper,Senbowe Multifunctional 13-in-1 Food Choppers Onion Chopper
Amazon

Buy It! Senbowe 3-in-1 Vegetable Chopper, $20.69 with Prime (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

The Just for Prime hub also features deals on reviewer-loved cleaning products, like this best-selling Panda Grip spray mop that one reviewer called a "great dupe to the Swiffer WetJet, but better," since it allows users to choose their own cleaning solution.

You can also grab the discounted Labigo electric spin scrubber, whose detachable brush heads and impressive speed clean bathtubs, tiles, and glass with ease. One reviewer even stated that the spin scrubber "does all the work" for them.

LABIGO Electric Spin Scrubber LA1 Pro
Amazon

Buy It! Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber, $51.67 with Prime (orig. $76.99); amazon.com

If you want a leg up on Presidents Day sales this year, check out Amazon's exclusive discounts for Prime members to save on everything from smart TVs to purses. Keep scrolling to shop even more Prime member deals below.

Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV
Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch Omni Series, $399.99 with Prime (orig. $559.99); amazon.com

MINTEGRA Women Shoulder Handbag
Amazon

Buy It! Mintegra Crossbody Handbag, $29.69 with Prime (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Presidents Day Best Member Only Deals
Amazon

Buy It! MooMee Cotton and Linen Duvet Cover Set, $48.60 with Prime and coupon (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

KitchenClouds Kitchen Mat Cushioned Anti Fatigue Kitchen Rug
Amazon

Buy It! KitchenClouds Cushioned Kitchen Mat, $15.99 with Prime (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

BIHIWOIA Digital Picture Frame WiFi Digital Photo
Amazon

Buy It! Bihiwoia Digital Picture Frame with WiFi, $68.99 with Prime (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

Presidents Day Best Member Only Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Nicetree Jewelry Armoire, $109.98 with Prime (orig. $149.99); amazon.com

TOCESS Big Hair Claw Clips
Amazon

Buy It! Tocess Large Claw Hair Clip Set, $8.99 with Prime (orig. $18.99); amazon.com

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
Amazon

Buy It! Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable 24-Inch Luggage Bag in Black, $129 with Prime (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

XcE Bamboo Cheese Board and Charcuterie Board
Amazon

Buy It! Xce Bamboo Charcuterie Board and Knife Set, $38.65 with Prime (orig. $58.95); amazon.com

Sunrise Alarm Clock for Heavy Sleepers
Amazon

Buy It! Dekala Sunrise Alarm Clock, $34.19 with Prime (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Mops for Floor Cleaning Wet Spray Mop
Amazon

Buy It! Panda Grip Spray Mop, $18.81 with Prime and coupon (orig. $35.88); amazon.com

Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Sheets Set
Amazon

Buy It! Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Sheets Set in Gray, $16.95 with Prime (orig. $29.95); amazon.com

Presidents Day Best Member Only Deals
Amazon

Buy It! 3-Pack of Gaoye Blue Light Glasses, $8.49 with Prime (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

Presidents Day Best Member Only Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Ueu Women's Yoga Pants, $24.78 with Prime (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

Presidents Day Best Member Only Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Kiampon Gold Industrial USB-Charging Desk Lamp, $35.99 with Prime (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Presidents Day Best Member Only Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Btoop Canvas Tote Bag in Leopard-Apricot, $31.49 with Prime (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Presidents Day Best Member Only Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Aroeve Air Purifier, $29.97 with Prime and coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

