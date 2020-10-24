Only Amazon Prime Members Can Score These Limited-Time Deals That Start at $14
Adidas clothing, blue-light glasses, and more items are on sale for Prime subscribers
You don’t have to wait until Black Friday to score exclusive savings (or early holiday deals) with your Prime membership.
Amazon’s is currently packed with Prime member-only deals that start at $14. For a limited time, subscribers can score discounts through the retailer’s Just for Prime section on popular Adidas gear, sunrise-simulating alarm clocks, blue-light glasses, and more. With savings up to 47 percent off, these discounts will make that Prime membership pay for itself. (FYI, anyone can gain access to these special sales and coupons by signing up for a free 30-day trial.)
Best Prime Member-Only Deals:
- Heimvision Sunrise Alarm Clock, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $45.99)
- Aeuui Racerback Tank Workout Top, $13.59 with coupon (orig. $22.99)
- Fairywill Reduced Sensitivity Teeth Whitening Strips Kit, $18.99 with coupon (orig. $21.99)
- UBeesize Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand, $25.19 with coupon (orig. $39.99)
- Adidas Stadium II Backpack, $39.99 (orig. $74.99)
- Sojos Ca-Eye Blue Light Blocking Glasses, $15.83 with coupon (orig. $19.67)
- Yanxus Three-Tier Utility Rolling Cart, $26.34 (orig. $32.39)
- Adidas Women’s Tiro 19 Training Pants, $29.99 (orig. $45)
- Cluci Crossbody Cellphone Bag, $23.39 (orig. $25.99)
- Sowtech Cordless Stick Convertible Vacuum Cleaner, $52.79 (orig. $65.99)
With Daylight Savings wrapping up on November 1 and the arrival of shorter, darker winter days on the horizon, you may need a little extra help getting out of bed in the morning. If you want to get ahead of the struggle, check out the marked-down Heimvision sunrise-simulating alarm clock. The shopper-loved piece, which is now going for much less than other similar alarm clocks on the market, has racked up over 4,000 five-star ratings from Amazon reviewers. And for a limited time, Prime members can get it as little as $38 with the coupon featured in the listing.
Another home “must-have,” the Yanxus rolling utility cart, is also on sale. The versatile storage piece has also racked up an impressive number of five-star ratings — nearly 2,000. Shoppers love it for organizing all sorts of items: makeup and beauty tools, bathroom essentials, crafts and art supplies, toys and games, kitchen tools, and pantry items. Parents also use it for corralling their child’s school-from-home supplies (notebooks, gadgets, etc.).
There are tons of other home goods on sale for members. Plus, popular clothing, cleaning gadgets, tech accessories, and beauty products are also discounted for subscribers. Check out the complete array of deals through the Just for Prime hub, or shop 10 of the best offers below. Just be sure to grab what you want ASAP because these deals often expire quickly.
