Hello Double Discounts! Amazon Dropped New Deals Just for Prime Members — and Many Come with Extra Coupons
Following the release of its (very) early Black Friday deals this weekend, Amazon is giving shoppers — specifically Prime members — even more opportunities to save.
Only Prime subscribers can shop this new array of Amazon deals found in its Just for Prime hub. The retailer has hundreds of fresh markdowns for members that start at $5, and the assortment is huge. Members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) can get up to 59 percent off electronics, smart home gadgets, beauty products, fall fashion, home goods, kitchen tools, and more.
Amazon Deals for Prime Members
- The Pink Stuff The Miracle Multipurpose Cleaner, $6.50 (orig. $8.99)
- Greenote Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $96.99 with coupon (orig. $129.99)
- NeotrixQI Silicone Protective AirPods Case, $4.49 (orig. $4.99)
- Deszon Phone AirPods Apple Watch Charging Station, $13.49 (orig. $32.99)
- Jescakoo Women's Tunic Crewneck Sweater, $22.49 with coupon (orig. $28.99)
- Pizuna 400-Thread-Count Cotton Sheet Set (Queen), $38.96 (orig. $89.99)
- Monstina Makeup Organizer Case, $14.44 (orig. $24.99)
- Royal Craft Wood Large Bamboo Serving Board, $20.97 with coupon (orig. $25.97)
- Ododos Women's High-Waist Leggings with Pockets, $19.18 (orig. $23.98)
- Bromen Women's Vegan Leather Shoulder Purse, $52.24 with coupon (orig. $78)
Whatever you're shopping for these days, Amazon likely has some sort of discount lined up for its members. The subscriber hub features new deals daily, including savings on popular items like face masks, fall sweaters, and holiday decorations. There are even top-rated brands, like Adidas, The Pink Stuff, Pizuna, and others.
One of the most impressive new deals is on Pizuna's bedding sets, which are now 57 percent off. The 400-thread-count sheets come in 39 colors and nine sizes, all of which feature an "incredibly soft" cotton sateen weave fabric. They've received over 7,500 five-star ratings from owners who gave them top ratings for their comfortable feel, durability, and overall quality.
Another perk of shopping with a subscription: double discounts. Many items that are marked down come with additional savings for members, like Bromen's vegan leather bag. The roomy purse comes with a limited-time coupon that can be applied on top of its sale price, bringing it down to $53. The versatile piece comes in 24 color and pattern combinations, including leopard, floral, and animal prints. Owners love its stylish look and high-quality materials, and rave about all the different ways you can wear it thanks to the various straps included.
There are sales galore this weekend, including fresh deals in Amazon's Gold Box, its Holiday Beauty Haul sale, and its member-only Just for Prime section. Start your shopping with these deals below, or check out one of these many hubs to browse them all.
