Only Amazon Prime Members Can Score These Limited-Time Deals That Start at $8

Whether it’s statement earrings or robot vacuums, Amazon’s latest member-only deals run the gamut from cheap thrills to practical investments — but they’ll all help that Prime membership pay for itself.

In addition to the over 1,000 sales featured in Amazon Holiday Deals hub, there are even more markdowns happening in the retailer’s Just for Prime section. This weekend, subscribers can get up to 55 percent off essentials like thermometers and face masks as well as fun gifts like tassel earrings, crossbody bags, and personalized ornaments.

It’s a great time for Prime members to stock up on 2020 must-haves, including disposable face masks. Medlyna’s 50-pack is now just under $8 when you use the coupon featured in the listing, which breaks down to about 15 cents apiece. The shopper-loved infrared forehead thermometer from Chooseen is likely to be another popular deal. The top-rated digital thermometer has earned over 8,300 five-star ratings, making this 55 percent off markdown even more compelling.

Subscribers don’t have to wait until Black Friday to start saving on popular products and coveted gifts. All of the ladies you’re shopping for (friends, sisters, partners, and moms) are sure to appreciate Cluci's stylish crossbody bag, which comes in 20 gorgeous colors. And we can’t think of anyone who wouldn’t welcome a little extra help around the house this year, making Coredy’s now-$118 robot vacuum cleaner a thoughtful present for anyone. The affordable option has earned over 2,400 five-star ratings from shoppers who call it the “best bang for your buck!”

If there’s a particular item you’re searching for, a product you need to stock up on, or a special gift you’re hoping to find, Amazon’s Just for Prime store is bound to have it at a discounted price. But just like Amazon’s early holiday deals, these won’t last long, so be sure to grab what you want while it’s still on sale.



Buy It! Coredy Self-Charging Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $118.09 with coupon (orig. $158.99); amazon.com



Buy It! Cluci Crossbody Cellphone Bag, $24.29 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com



Buy It! Pizuna 400-Thread-Count Cotton Sheet Set (Queen), $40.79 (orig. $50.99); amazon.com



Buy It! Chooseen Infrared Forehead Thermometer, $22.49 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com



Buy It! Medlyna 50-Pack Disposable Face Masks, $7.64 with coupon (orig. $11.99); amazon.com



Buy It! Heimvision Sunrise Alarm Clock, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com



Buy It! Yanxus Three-Tier Rolling Utility Cart, $32.39 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com



Buy It! Broadtech Personalized 2020 Christmas Ornament, $7.19 (orig. $8.99); amazon.com



Buy It! Ybmycm Long Tassel Statement Earrings, $8.99 (orig $9.99); amazon.com



Buy It! Sumitu Down-Alternative King Bed Pillow Set, $34.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com