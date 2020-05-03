10 Prime Member-Exclusive Deals That Are Hiding on Amazon Right Now

If your home or kitchen could use a few upgrades, your Prime membership is the key to extra savings on everything you need.

While Amazon Prime members always score free shipping on eligible products, saving them delivery costs, many don’t know that the membership also comes with access to exclusive deals from the retailer’s Just for Prime deals page. Since you may not be familiar with this special section, we made it easier to shop it by rounding up a few of the standout savings, which start at just $9.

Shop Amazon Deals for Prime Members:

Shoppers looking to upgrade their selection of cooking tools should check out Amazon’s deal on the wildly popular Spiralizer veggie slicer and pasta maker, which has racked up over 10,000 five-star reviews. The kitchen tool, which makes it easy to prep healthy foods and incorporate more veggies into your meals, is now just $23. Reviewers rave about how easy it is to use, calling it “the best invention for pasta lovers.”

Another customer favorite, the Dash mini waffle maker, is also on sale. The now-$10 kitchen appliance takes up almost no room at all on your countertop or in your cabinet and whips up fresh waffles and other tasty treats in just a few minutes. Just imagine how fun your next at-home weekend brunch will be with this little gadget at your fingertips.

Prime subscribers can also take advantage of two impressive deals from Eufy. The vacuum company is currently offering members up to 20 percent off two of its cleaning machines, including the brand’s shopper-loved robot vacuum with over 7,000 perfect reviews. If you’re tired of constantly cleaning your floors, this little helper will do all of the work for you. The brand’s marked-down stick vacuum cleaner, which doubles as a handheld, is another useful cleaning tool.

While we may not know when these deals will expire, we do know that they won’t last long, so be sure to grab these markdowns before the prices go back up. Check out Amazon’s Just for Prime section to see the complete assortment of sales.

Buy It! Relavel Two-Layer Cosmetic Bag, $9.87 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Large Dish Drying Mat, $9.09 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Mrs. Meyers Clean Day Scented Soy Candle Set, $15.35 (orig. $19.98); amazon.com

Buy It! Five-Blade Vegetable Slicer, $22.99 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Dash Mini Waffle Maker, $9.99 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Eufy Anker RoboVac Vacuum Cleaner, $179.99 (orig. $219.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Eufy Anker HomeVac S11 Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $199.99 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com

