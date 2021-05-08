Shop

Only Amazon Prime Members Can Score These New Deals That Start at $11

Shopper-loved robot vacuum cleaners, lounge pants, and storage solutions are all on sale
By Jessica Leigh Mattern
May 08, 2021 08:30 AM
Amazon Prime members don't have to wait until Memorial Day weekend to start saving on summer essentials, top-rated furniture, and other fun finds.  

In addition to the 1,000 markdowns featured in Amazon's Goldbox deals section, the retailer dropped new deals for subscribers through its Just for Prime hub. Prime members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial of Prime) can shop these exclusive sales on clothing, shoes, furniture, smart home, tech, electronics, and more. Deals start at just $11. 

Amazon Deals for Prime Members

Among the many markdowns are several products that are hits with Amazon's passionate and extensive reviewer community, including SimpleHouseware's under-sink organizer. The expandable two-tier shelf system has earned over 8,400 five-star ratings from owners who appreciate its easy assembly, versatility, sturdiness, and overall storage capacity. The double shelf is designed to fit around pipes, helping you to utilize every square inch of those cabinets under your bathroom and kitchen sinks. And for a limited time, all three colors of the storage piece are going for just $22. 

Newcosplay's soft and comfy lounge pants are another shopper favorite that's on sale this weekend. In fact, the printed palazzo pants, which are available in 42 patterns, come with not one, but two discounts. On top of the 28 percent off for Prime members, shoppers can also score additional savings thanks to the coupon featured in the listing. Owners love their stretchy fabric, comfortable feel, and array of cute prints offered, so you may want to snag a few pairs while they're going for less.   

And these deals are just the start. There are currently over 1,000 sales in Amazon's Goldbox and more markdowns for Prime subscribers featured throughout its Just for Prime section. Explore them all over on Amazon or start your shopping with our curated list below.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Newcosplay Women's Printed Palazzo Lounge Pants, $13.39 with coupon (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Dream Pairs Women's Ankle Strap Platform Wedge Sandals, $27.89 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $123.09 with coupon (orig. $158.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Bubm Desk Mat Mouse Pad, $11.24 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Beacoo Charging Pad and Dock, $17.71 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Hoobro Entryway Storage Coat Rack Shoe Bench, $79.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Iwell MId-Century Coffee Console Table, $99.99 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! LED Tripod 10-Inch Ring Light, $23.79 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Simplehouseware Under-Sink Two-Tier Expandable Shelf Organizer, $21.87 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Montana West Crossbody Bag, $24.29 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

