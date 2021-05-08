Only Amazon Prime Members Can Score These New Deals That Start at $11
Amazon Prime members don't have to wait until Memorial Day weekend to start saving on summer essentials, top-rated furniture, and other fun finds.
In addition to the 1,000 markdowns featured in Amazon's Goldbox deals section, the retailer dropped new deals for subscribers through its Just for Prime hub. Prime members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial of Prime) can shop these exclusive sales on clothing, shoes, furniture, smart home, tech, electronics, and more. Deals start at just $11.
Amazon Deals for Prime Members
- Newcosplay Women’s Printed Palazzo Lounge Pants, $13.39 with coupon (orig. $19.99)
- Dream Pairs Women’s Ankle Strap Platform Wedge Sandals, $27.89 (orig. $30.99)
- Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $123.09 with coupon (orig. $158.99)
- Bubm Desk Mat Mouse Pad, $11.24 (orig. $14.99)
- Beacoo Charging Pad and Dock, $17.71 with coupon (orig. $29.99)
- Hoobro Entryway Storage Coat Rack Shoe Bench, $79.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Iwell MId-Century Coffee Console Table, $99.99 (orig. $139.99)
- LED Tripod 10-Inch Ring Light, $23.79 (orig. $27.99)
- Simplehouseware Under-Sink Two-Tier Expandable Shelf Organizer, $21.87 (orig. $29.99)
- Montana West Crossbody Bag, $24.29 (orig. $35.99)
Among the many markdowns are several products that are hits with Amazon's passionate and extensive reviewer community, including SimpleHouseware's under-sink organizer. The expandable two-tier shelf system has earned over 8,400 five-star ratings from owners who appreciate its easy assembly, versatility, sturdiness, and overall storage capacity. The double shelf is designed to fit around pipes, helping you to utilize every square inch of those cabinets under your bathroom and kitchen sinks. And for a limited time, all three colors of the storage piece are going for just $22.
Newcosplay's soft and comfy lounge pants are another shopper favorite that's on sale this weekend. In fact, the printed palazzo pants, which are available in 42 patterns, come with not one, but two discounts. On top of the 28 percent off for Prime members, shoppers can also score additional savings thanks to the coupon featured in the listing. Owners love their stretchy fabric, comfortable feel, and array of cute prints offered, so you may want to snag a few pairs while they're going for less.
And these deals are just the start. There are currently over 1,000 sales in Amazon's Goldbox and more markdowns for Prime subscribers featured throughout its Just for Prime section. Explore them all over on Amazon or start your shopping with our curated list below.
Buy It! Newcosplay Women's Printed Palazzo Lounge Pants, $13.39 with coupon (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Dream Pairs Women's Ankle Strap Platform Wedge Sandals, $27.89 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $123.09 with coupon (orig. $158.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Bubm Desk Mat Mouse Pad, $11.24 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Beacoo Charging Pad and Dock, $17.71 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Hoobro Entryway Storage Coat Rack Shoe Bench, $79.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Iwell MId-Century Coffee Console Table, $99.99 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com
Buy It! LED Tripod 10-Inch Ring Light, $23.79 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Simplehouseware Under-Sink Two-Tier Expandable Shelf Organizer, $21.87 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Montana West Crossbody Bag, $24.29 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com
Join PEOPLE starting on May 19 for an exclusive shopping event with special deals, live tutorials, and more from COVERGIRL and Sally Hansen. Register here for the live events and sign up here for deal text alerts during the 3-day event.
- Amazon Just Curated 4 Fashion Storefronts for Summer — and We Found the Best Pieces in Each
- Only Amazon Prime Members Can Score These New Deals That Start at $11
- You Can Get One of the Last-in-Stock Outdoor Sectionals on Amazon for Under $475 Right Now
- Reviewers Say They Get Compliments Every Time They Wear This $29 Swimsuit — and It’s on Amazon