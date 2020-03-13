Shopping from Home? Amazon Just Launched New Prime Member-Only Deals

Image zoom Amazon

If you’re planning to do most of your shopping from home over the next few weeks, this little-known Amazon storefront will help you save!

Amazon Prime members can put their subscription to good use on the Just for Prime deals page, which is packed with big savings on kitchen gadgets, home decor, electronics, clothing, accessories, and more. As the name suggests, these discounts are just for members (though anyone can score this perk by signing up for a free 30-day trial). It’s an easy way to save on pretty much everything and make that membership pay for itself.

To help you find some of the most popular items that are currently marked down, we rounded them up right here. For a limited time, members can get up to 40 percent off top-rated Amazon products like wireless bluetooth earbuds from Pasonomi, programmable pressure cookers from Yedi, and Cluci’s convertible backpack and shoulder bag. All three customer-loved finds have racked up hundreds (if not thousands) of five-star reviews.

Shop Amazon Deals for Prime Members:

Unlike some of Amazon’s offers, including its Lightning Deals and Deals of the Day that each indicate how long a sale will last, there’s no countdown clock on these offers. While there’s no word on their expiration date, we know they’ll move fast and be replaced by new promotions, so if something catches your eye, add it to your cart today. Popular items are bound to sell out fast, and prices will go back up soon.

Shoppers can browse some of the best offers right here, or scour them all over on the retailer’s Just for Prime shop. Just be sure to sign into your account before perusing to ensure you’re getting the best prices offered.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Echo Dot Wall Mount, $10.25 with coupon (orig. $11.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! DDMY Mermaid Tail Crochet Blanket, $13.85 (orig. $21.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Choetech Dual USB Car Charger, $12.59 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Dual Sided Leather Desk and Mouse Pad, $15.29 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Tanto Marble Pattern Travel Makeup Case, $17.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Collapsible Storage Bins Four-Pack, $24.63 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Mermaker Burrito Blanket, $25.07 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Pasonomi Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, $25.49 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Women’s Boho Open Colorblock Cardigan, $28.69 (orig. $31.88); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Chef’s Path Food Storage Containers Set, $29.97 (orig. $33.30); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Lovevook Women’s Tote Bag Three-Piece Set, $35.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Cluci Women’s Convertible Backpack Tote Bag, $34.19 (orig. $37.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! HeimVision Sunrise Alarm Clock, $39.99 (orig. $46.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Yedi Instant Programmable Pressure Cooker, $87.95 (orig. $99.95); amazon.com

