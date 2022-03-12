The Best Prime Member-Only Deals Happening at Amazon Start at Just $8

Spring cleaning season is also happening, and for those that want to deep clean their homes year round with little to no effort, it may be time to invest in a robot vacuum. Shark's self-emptying cleaner with 4,000 five-star ratings is now 30 percent off for members. The smart gadget is operated through your phone, making it easy to set up schedules. It also comes with a base that empties the vacuum and stores debris for 45 days, giving you one less thing to do.