The Best Prime Member-Only Deals Happening at Amazon Start at Just $8
Amazon's famous deals go way beyond Prime Day. In fact, there are savings galore for Prime members if you know where to look.
In addition to the thousands of markdowns featured in Amazon's Gold Box deals hub, there are even more sales in the retailer's Just for Prime section. The special storefront features steep discounts (up to 58 percent off) on popular brands and products. Right now, Prime subscribers can get special savings on Shark robot vacuum cleaners, Furbo smart dog cameras, KN95 face masks, and more.
Amazon Prime Member Deals
- Sierra Concepts Welcome Door Mat Set, $21.58 with coupon (orig. $39.99)
- Kingfa KN95 Disposable Face Mask 50-Pack, $16.96 (orig. $39.99)
- Nicetown Blackout Curtain Panel Set, $17.60 with coupon (orig. $24.45)
- Ododos High-Waisted Leggings, $17.49 (orig. $24.98)
- Shark IQ Self-Empty XL Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $420 (orig. $599.99)
- Bromen Vegan Leather Tote Handbag, $59.84 with coupon (orig. $78.99)
- Relavel Travel Cosmetic Bag, $7.99 (orig. $15.99)
- California Health Technology Disposable Face Mask 50-Pack, $11.99 (orig. $15.99)
- Furbo Treat Tossing Smart Dog Camera, $139 (orig. $169)
- Smirly Bamboo Cheese Snack Board, $35.99 with coupon (orig. $55.99)
While these deals are only for members, anyone can get in on these exclusive sales by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime. You'll also get access to Amazon's Prime Video streaming platform, discounts at Whole Foods, free two-day shipping on eligible items, and more. There are more than 34 Prime Insider perks that come with the trial.
Spring break season is just around the corner, and if you've got travel plans lined up, you may want to refresh your face mask supply. Several sets are among the deals, including a 50-pack of disposable KN95 masks from Kingfa. The large set has earned over 4,000 five-star ratings, and it's now $17 for Prime members. You can also score extra savings through the retailer's Subscribe and Save program, which is especially handy for large households or families who need to stock up.
Spring cleaning season is also happening, and for those that want to deep clean their homes year round with little to no effort, it may be time to invest in a robot vacuum. Shark's self-emptying cleaner with 4,000 five-star ratings is now 30 percent off for members. The smart gadget is operated through your phone, making it easy to set up schedules. It also comes with a base that empties the vacuum and stores debris for 45 days, giving you one less thing to do.
These markdowns are just the start of what's on sale for members right now. Explore the complete assortment through Amazon's Just for Prime section, or start your shopping with these new deals below.
Buy It! Sierra Concepts Welcome Door Mat Set, $21.58 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Kingfa KN95 Disposable Face Mask 50-Pack, $16.96 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Nicetown Blackout Curtain Panel Set, $17.60 with coupon (orig. $24.45); amazon.com
Buy It! Ododos High-Waisted Leggings, $17.49 (orig. $24.98); amazon.com
Buy It! Shark IQ Self-Empty XL Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $420 (orig. $599.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Bromen Vegan Leather Tote Handbag, $59.84 with coupon (orig. $78.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Relavel Travel Cosmetic Bag, $7.99 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com
Buy It! California Health Technology Disposable Face Mask 50-Pack, $11.99 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Furbo Treat Tossing Smart Dog Camera, $139 (orig. $169); amazon.com
Buy It! Smirly Bamboo Cheese Snack Board, $35.99 with coupon (orig. $55.99); amazon.com
- The Best Prime Member-Only Deals Happening at Amazon Start at Just $8
- Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts — Up to 62% Off
- The Possibilities Are Endless When It Comes to Backyard Tiny Houses — and These Ones Are Available on Amazon
- This $5 Target Tank Is Getting So Much Buzz on TikTok Right Now