Only Amazon Prime Members Can Score These Weekend Deals That Start at $9

Attention, Prime subscribers! Your membership is the secret to unlocking special savings this spring.

Amazon's Just for Prime shopping hub is packed with new deals that are, as the name suggests, exclusive to Prime subscribers. The under-the-radar section features sales on tons of reviewer-loved products with thousands of five-star ratings spanning home, beauty, fashion, electronics, and more. Markdowns start at $9.

Amazon Deals for Prime Members

This weekend, Prime shoppers (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) can save on home items that will help you declutter for spring. Helpful storage items, like drawer dividers, storage bags, and under-sink organizers, are just a few of the marked-down finds you'll want to set up to extend your spring cleaning and purging efforts past this season. And there's nothing quite like a fresh set of sheets to make your bed look and feel brand new: Pizuna's cotton sheet sets, which have over 4,600 five-star ratings, are now going for under $45.

With Easter right around the corner, now's the time to grab festive finds for at-home celebrations. Reusable canvas Easter baskets are on sale, as are egg-shaped silicone molds. These marked-down silicone trays are just like those viral hot chocolate bomb molds that were all over TikTok, Instagram, and Pinterest. Grab a set to make your very own Easter cakes, candies, chocolate, and other treats in your kitchen.

And for anyone hoping to improve (or show off) their green thumb this spring, there are several discounted plant stands in the Just for Prime store. Set them up in your living room, on your front porch, or any sunny spot with proper drainage. The bamboo plant displays are lovely to look at and incredibly functional.

Start your deal hunting with our curated list below, or browse the full assortment of member-only deals in the Just for Prime storefront. These markdowns won't last long and many will end before the weekend is over, so take advantage of these savings while you can.

amazon prime member deals march 2021 Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Criusia Foldable Drawer Organizer Set, $11.95 with coupon (orig. $13.98); amazon.com

Heimvision Sunrise Alarm Clock and Radio Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! HeimVision Sunrise Alarm Clock, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

amazon prime member deals march 2021 Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Copree Bamboo Plant Stand, $35.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

amazon prime member deals march 2021 Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Simple Houseware Under Sink Two-Tier Shelf Organizer, $24.97 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

amazon prime member deals march 2021 Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! HomeyPlaza Easter Egg Silicone Cake Mold Set, $8.99 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

amazon prime member deals march 2021 Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Kilig Women's Button Sundress With Pockets, $20.23 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com

amazon prime member deals march 2021 Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Lansian Easter Bunny Canvas Basket, $8.99 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

amazon prime member deals march 2021 Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Lifewit Large Storage Bag Organizer Three-Pack, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

amazon prime member deals march 2021 Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Pizuna 400-Thread-Count Cotton Sheet Set (Queen), $43.19 (orig. $53.99); amazon.com

amazon prime member deals march 2021 Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! InstaNatural Vitamin C Facial Cleanser, $15.98 (orig. $19.98); amazon.com

amazon prime member deals march 2021 Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Kartice Wireless Charging Pad Station, $31.88 (orig. $35.88); amazon.com