Amazon Just Dropped a Slew of Hidden Deals for Prime Members

Whole Foods isn’t the only place where Prime members can score extra savings.

Amazon has a ton of member-only deals on its Just for Prime page, with even more scattered and hiding in its many departments, like this epic backpack sale. Just like its Goldbox section (a.k.a. the Today’s Deals page), these discounts cover a variety of categories and will be offered for a limited time — if they don’t sell out first! (If Amazon’s New Year member-only deals were any indication, they’re going to move fast.)

Right now, members can snag discounts on items from popular brands like Adidas, Yedi, and Nestlé Nespresso. Shopper-loved products like Phantoscope’s decorative pillows, which have racked up over 1,800 five-star reviews, and HeimVision’s sunrise alarm clock, which has a near-perfect rating, are also marked down.

And while these sales are only offered to Prime members, anyone can get in on these savings by signing up for a free 30-day trial. You’ll also get a ton of other Prime perks like free and fast shipping, access to Prime Video and Prime Music, free clothing try-ons via Prime Wardrobe, and much more.

With member-only sales across almost all of its departments, tracking down the best ones can be tricky, which is why we rounded up some of our favorites right here. Shop our curated list right here or check out the retailer’s Just for Prime section for more.

Buy It! Nespresso VertuoLine Coffee and Espresso Maker, $159.95 (orig. $199); amazon.com

Buy It! Roll Up Over Sink Dish Drying Rack, $19.75 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Yedi Instant Programmable Pressure Cooker, $78.95 (orig. $99.95); amazon.com

Buy It! Cluci Women’s Convertible Backpack Bag, $34.91 (orig. $120); amazon.com

Buy It! Evaless Women’s Layered Tankini Swimsuit Set, $25.19 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Adidas Men’s Samba Classic Indoor Soccer Shoe, $55.18 (orig. $68.98); amazon.com

Buy It! Miu Color Foldable Drawer Organizer Set, $13.49 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Women’s Laptop Tote with USB Charging Port, $33.29 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Buy It! HeimVision Sunrise Alarm Clock, $39.99 (orig. $46.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Royal Hotel Oversized Down Alternative Duvet Insert, $80.99 (orig. $125.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Nunewares Spiralizer Vegetable Slicer, $17.79 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Buy It! WarmHug Adult Weighted Blanket, $50.99 (orig. $65.49); amazon.com

