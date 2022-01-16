Amazon Dropped New Deals Just for Prime Members — and Many Come with Double Discounts
There are more than 10,000 items on sale at Amazon this weekend, but there are even more if you're a Prime member and you know where to look.
In addition to the many markdowns featured in Amazon's deals hub, its Just for Prime section now boasts new exclusive offers for Prime subscribers. Members can score additional savings (and in some cases, double discounts) on popular home goods, electronics, beauty products, clothing, and more. And if you're not a member yet, you can gain access to these under-the-radar deals by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime.
Amazon Prime Member Deals
- Orfeld 696P Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $110 with coupon (orig. $145)
- Sendowtek Bamboo Charging Station, $41.39 (orig. $59.99)
- Cozsinoor Bed Pillow Set (Queen), $24.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Bromen Women's Vegan Leather Bucket Bag, $58.49 (orig. $78)
- Pizuna 400-Thread-Count Sheet Set (Queen), $39.59 (orig. $54.99)
- Vailando Under-Bed Storage Organizer Set, $33.29 (orig. $43.99)
- Homokus Eight-Drawer Fabric Dresser, $71.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Lamicall Adjustable Laptop Stand, $39.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Monstina Organizer Train Case Cosmetic Case, $14.27 (orig. $23.99)
- JW Pei Women's Crossbody Vegan Leather Bag, $58.49 (orig. $64.99)
The latest batch of markdowns come with some pretty impressive discounts, like Cozsinoor's queen-sized bed pillow sets that are now 58 percent off for Prime shoppers. These sleeping pillows, which are one of Amazon's best-selling options overall, feature a down-alternative fill and a breathable cotton cover. Reviewers say the density is perfect for side sleepers and rave about the look, feel, and quality for the price point. It's no wonder they've racked up more than 10,000 five-star ratings.
Another shopper favorite, Pizuna's 400-thread-count sheet sets, are also discounted for members. The cotton sheets come in nine sizes, including ones specially designed for short and split mattresses, and more than 60 colors. The bedding is designed to get softer every time they're washed, and each fitted sheet that's included is labeled to designate the short sides, ensuring they're easy to put on your mattress. And while this member-only deal lasts, they're going for $40.
And members are in luck because some of these exclusive offers, like the sale on Orfeld's smart display cordless vacuum cleaner, come with coupons that can be stacked on top of the sale price, resulting in additional savings. Start your shopping with this curated list of deals below or head to the Just for Prime page to find more.
Amazon Dropped New Deals Just for Prime Members — and Many Come with Double Discounts
