Amazon Just Launched Tons of Hidden Deals for Prime Members

Get your carts ready, Amazon Prime members!

While you may be used to scouring Amazon’s Daily Deals page for savings, there are even more discounts to score through the retailer’s Just for Prime shopping section, which, as its name implies, is a treasure trove of deals for Prime members only. Right now, subscribers can get exclusive sales on tons of these popular kitchen, home, tech, and fashion items.

With massive savings on products across many departments, it’s the perfect place to stock up on all sorts of home and life essentials. You’ll even spot markdowns on popular brands like Adidas and customer-loved fashion pieces, like these top-rated handbags. And if you’re not a member, don’t fret! You can always sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime to gain access to these deals.

Headover to Amazon’s Just for Prime section to browse all of its current offers, or shop our curated list, below, featuring some of the most popular deals happening now. There’s no word on when these savings will expire, but just like the retailer’s many other promotions, they’re likely to only last a couple of days — if they don’t sell out first!

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! DDMY Mermaid Tail Crochet Blanket, $13.85 (orig. $21.99); amazon.com

Buy It! G-Ting Roll Up Over Sink Dish Drying Rack, $19.75 (orig. $21.95); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! HeimVision Sunrise Alarm Clock, $40.99 (orig. $46.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! MyGift Mason Jar Mug Glass Set, $26.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Nunewares Spiralizer Vegetable Slicer, $17.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Viv Collection Signature Yoga Leggings, $10.39 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Owen Kyne Windproof Double Layer Inverted Umbrella, $17.90 (orig. $22.95); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! TravelWise Packing Cubes Three Piece Set, $9.99 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Bubm Desk Pad Protector and Mouse Pad, $19.52 (orig. $21.69); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Aonvoge Women’s Lightweight Mesh Sneakers, $23.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Seosto Women’s Crossbody Bag, $24.29 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Romwe Women’s Cat Print Sweatshirt, $14.39 (orig. $17.99); amazon.com

