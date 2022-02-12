New Amazon Deals Just for Prime Members Are Here — and Many Come with Double Discounts

While these new deals last, shoppers can save on two popular cleaners from Hoover. The brand's upright Pet Complete vacuum with 3,200 five-star ratings is marked down to $171 while its even more popular Power Scrub Elite carpet shampooer is going for $161. The deep cleaning machine has earned over 5,100 five-star ratings, especially from pet parents who love it for salvaging stain-covered rugs and carpets. The cleaner's built-in wand and the series of attachments included make it ideal for refreshing stair runners and upholstered furniture, too.