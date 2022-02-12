New Amazon Deals Just for Prime Members Are Here — and Many Come with Double Discounts
Savvy shoppers, you can make an Amazon Prime membership pay for itself if you know how to make the most of it.
There are perks aplenty that come with a Prime subscription, like access to Prime Videos and discounts at Whole Foods. But members can also gain access to a Just for Prime, a special sale section that's devoted to member-only savings, and right now, there are tons of fresh deals across all categories. Subscribers can get up to 60 percent off popular products, like Hoover vacuum cleaners, Samsonite luggage, Bromen tote bags, and more.
Amazon Prime Member Deals
- Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Spinner Large Suitcase, $208.49 (orig. $309.99)
- Canway Waterproof Foldable Duffel Bag, $32.39 (orig. $42.99)
- Hoover MaxLife Pet Complete Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $171.75 (orig. $191.75)
- Addlon Bistro Outdoor String Lights, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99)
- Hoover Power Scrub Elite Upright Carpet Shampooer, $160.50 (orig. $239.99)
- Beacoo Three-in-One Charging Stand, $23.35 (orig. $29.99)
- Seosto Cell Phone Crossbody Bag, $7.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Bromen Vegan Leather Bucket Tote Bag, $53.81 with coupon (orig. $78.99)
- Copree Bamboo Three-Tier Plant Stand, $39.59 (orig. $79.99)
- Smirly Bamboo Cheese Board Set, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99)
While only members can shop the Just for Prime storefront, anyone can gain access to its steep discounts (and other benefits) by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime. You'll also score free two-day shipping on eligible items, free audiobooks through Audible, early access to Amazon's popular lightning deals — and that's just the start.
While these new deals last, shoppers can save on two popular cleaners from Hoover. The brand's upright Pet Complete vacuum with 3,200 five-star ratings is marked down to $171 while its even more popular Power Scrub Elite carpet shampooer is going for $161. The deep cleaning machine has earned over 5,100 five-star ratings, especially from pet parents who love it for salvaging stain-covered rugs and carpets. The cleaner's built-in wand and the series of attachments included make it ideal for refreshing stair runners and upholstered furniture, too.
Some of these member-exclusive markdowns also come with coupons, resulting in double discounts. Bromen's popular bucket bag, for example, comes with Prime savings in addition to a special coupon from the brand, bringing the price down to $54. The roomy, convertible tote can be worn as a shoulder bag, crossbody, or satchel thanks to the various straps included. And more than 2,500 shoppers gave it a five-star rating for its stylish look, versatility, and quality.
The Just for Prime store features new deals every day, which means these are likely to expire soon. Browse the full assortment of fresh offers through the members-only page, or start your shopping with these markdowns below.
