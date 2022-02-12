Shop

New Amazon Deals Just for Prime Members Are Here — and Many Come with Double Discounts

Including Hoover vacuums, Samsonite luggage, and Bromen tote bags
By Jessica Leigh Mattern February 12, 2022 05:00 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Savvy shoppers, you can make an Amazon Prime membership pay for itself if you know how to make the most of it. 

There are perks aplenty that come with a Prime subscription, like access to Prime Videos and discounts at Whole Foods. But members can also gain access to a Just for Prime, a special sale section that's devoted to member-only savings, and right now, there are tons of fresh deals across all categories. Subscribers can get up to 60 percent off popular products, like Hoover vacuum cleaners, Samsonite luggage, Bromen tote bags, and more. 

Amazon Prime Member Deals

While only members can shop the Just for Prime storefront, anyone can gain access to its steep discounts (and other benefits) by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime. You'll also score free two-day shipping on eligible items, free audiobooks through Audible, early access to Amazon's popular lightning deals — and that's just the start. 

While these new deals last, shoppers can save on two popular cleaners from Hoover. The brand's upright Pet Complete vacuum with 3,200 five-star ratings is marked down to $171 while its even more popular Power Scrub Elite carpet shampooer is going for $161. The deep cleaning machine has earned over 5,100 five-star ratings, especially from pet parents who love it for salvaging stain-covered rugs and carpets. The cleaner's built-in wand and the series of attachments included make it ideal for refreshing stair runners and upholstered furniture, too. 

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

Some of these member-exclusive markdowns also come with coupons, resulting in double discounts. Bromen's popular bucket bag, for example, comes with Prime savings in addition to a special coupon from the brand, bringing the price down to $54. The roomy, convertible tote can be worn as a shoulder bag, crossbody, or satchel thanks to the various straps included. And more than 2,500 shoppers gave it a five-star rating for its stylish look, versatility, and quality. 

The Just for Prime store features new deals every day, which means these are likely to expire soon. Browse the full assortment of fresh offers through the members-only page, or start your shopping with these markdowns below.  

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Spinner Large Suitcase, $208.49 (orig. $309.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Canway Waterproof Foldable Duffel Bag, $32.39 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Hoover MaxLife Pet Complete Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $171.75 (orig. $189.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Addlon Bistro Outdoor String Lights, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Hoover Power Scrub Elite Upright Carpet Shampooer, $160.50 (orig. $239.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Beacoo Three-in-One Charging Stand, $23.35 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Seosto Cell Phone Crossbody Bag, $7.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Bromen Vegan Leather Bucket Tote Bag, $53.81 with coupon (orig. $78.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Copree Bamboo Three-Tier Plant Stand, $39.59 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Smirly Bamboo Cheese Board Set, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com