Only Amazon Prime Members Can Score These Weekend Deals That Start at $8

Calling all Prime members! Your subscription comes with tons of well-known perks like free shipping and Prime Video streaming, but you may not know about these exclusive (and under-the-radar) savings that can help your membership pay for itself.
Amazon's Just for Prime deals are the retailer's best-kept secret. The Prime hub is packed with member-exclusive sales on clothing and accessories, gadgets and electronics, home and kitchen items, beauty products, and more. Markdowns start at $8, and subscribers can save as much as 42 percent.
To make the secret section easier to shop, we curated a list of 10 impressive offers Prime members can buy right now. The savings will only appear for subscribers logged into their accounts, and anyone can get in on these discounts by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime.
Prime shoppers can score not one, but two discounts on Coredy's reviewer-loved robot vacuum cleaner right now. There's a special coupon featured in the listing for the self-charging vacuum on top of Prime member savings, which brings the price down to just $123. The smart home gadget has earned over 3,200 five-star ratings from owners who love its strong suction, quiet design, and versatile cleaning capabilities. It's compatible with hardwood, tile, and carpeted floors.
Another favorite among Amazon's reviewer community, Soundpeats' Bluetooth earbuds, are also double discounted this weekend. On top of the 15 percent off coupon in the listing, Prime members will save 33 percent, dropping the headphones down to $23. These truly wireless earphones have earned an impressive number of perfect ratings — over 12,400 — from users who rave about their affordable price point, sound quality, and battery life.
Prime members can score hundreds of deals right now, and the markdowns below are just the start. Browse the complete array through Amazon's Just for Prime hub, or shop from our curated list. New deals are added daily, so take some time to peruse the hidden sale section before placing your next order.
Buy It! Merokeety Balloon Sleeve Knit Leopard Top, $18.89 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Janin Tassel Crossbody Handbag, $13.56 (orig. $16.95); amazon.com
Buy It! DCA 14-Piece Organizer Tray Set, $18.69 (orig. $21.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Tineco A11 Hero Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $309.99 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Cchome Makeup Brush Cleaner and Dryer, $16.98 (orig. $19.98); amazon.com
Buy It! Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner, $7.99 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Jenbou Ruched Textured Workout Leggings, $22.49 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Soundpeats Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, $22.94 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $123.09 with coupon (orig. $158.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Kootek Two-Layer Makeup Organizer, $19.79 (orig. $21.99); amazon.com
