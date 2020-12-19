Only Amazon Prime Members Can Score These Last-Minute Holiday Deals That Start at $7

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Christmas is just a few days away, but there’s still some time left to get gifts — and you can save while you’re at it!

On top of Amazon’s many holiday deals (there are over 1,000 sales going on in the Holiday hub), Amazon Prime members can save up to 40 percent on gifts from its Just for Prime section, which includes family games, robot vacuum cleaners, candle sets, and more. There are also discounted health essentials, like face masks and thermometers (hello, 2020 stocking stuffers). Deals start at just $7.

Shop Amazon Deals for Prime Members:

Only Prime members can get in on these savings, but anyone can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime and access them right away. The one-month membership also comes with complimentary Prime shipping and tons of other perks, like Prime Video streaming and special discounts at Whole Foods.

Last-minute gift shoppers can use their Prime subscription to save on presents like pretty candle sets, fragrant bath bombs, and cute crossbodies. If you’re looking for practicality over little luxuries, check out Belkin’s discounted charging stands or reviewer-loved survival gear kits; they’re also great for camping trips and all kinds of outdoor activities.

Members can also score discounts on reusable face masks and thermometers, both digital oral and infrared forehead styles. These health essentials are both the perfect size and the perfect price to gift as stocking stuffers, so you may want to grab a few to pass out to everyone in your family.

These deals won’t last long, and some may even sell out before the weekend is over, so be sure to grab what you want soon. And to ensure that your gift arrives on time, check out the arrival status featured in the product listing. There are always more sales to shop and gift ideas featured in Amazon’s Just for Prime page and Holiday Deals section, but our curated list below is an easy place to start.

Buy It! Jashen V16 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $150.99 with coupon (orig. $189.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Yiiza Heart Reusable Face Mask Set, $7.59 with coupon (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Purea Infrared Digital Forehead Thermometer, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Speed Charades Board Game Set, $19.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Belkin Wireless Charging Stand, $29.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Trscind 11-in-1 Survival Gear Kit, $35.09 (orig. $49.89); amazon.com

Buy It! Coredy Self-Charging Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $123.09 with coupon (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Yinuo Aromatherapy Soy Candle Set, $21.77 (orig. $24.77); amazon.com

Buy It! Janin Crossbody Tassel Bag, $11.86 (orig. $16.95); amazon.com

Buy It! BeatBasic Reusable Cotton Face Mask Set, $6.40 with coupon (orig. $8.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Boncare Digital Oral Thermometer, $6.74 (orig. $7.49); amazon.com

Buy It! Aofmee Six-Piece Bath Bomb Gift Set, $16.18 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com