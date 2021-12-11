Shop

Amazon Dropped New Deals Just for Prime Members — and Many Come with Double Discounts

Hoover vacuum cleaners, robot vacuums, and butt-lifting workout leggings are on sale
By Jessica Leigh Mattern December 11, 2021 06:00 AM
Ahead of the holidays, there are sales aplenty, including markdowns on gifts, everything you need to get your home ready for guests, and more.  

Amazon's sale section was recently refreshed with new deals, but there's even more exclusively for Prime members if you know where to look. The Just for Prime hub has exclusive savings (up to 64 percent) for subscribers on electronics, fashion, home, beauty, and more. Many come with coupons or other offers, resulting in double discounts for Prime shoppers. 

The assortment of member-only deals includes popular brands and products, like Hoover vacuum cleaners. While this offer lasts, the brand's WindTunnel 3 upright cleaner is on sale for $160. The vacuum with 2,900 five-star ratings cleans hardwood floors, carpet, and upholstered furniture, and it's designed to be especially effective at collecting pet hair and dander. But you don't have to be a pet parent to appreciate its cleaning power. Reviewers with and without pets gave it rave reviews, calling it the "best vacuum I have ever used" and "worth the investment."

Anyone looking to give their house a quick refresh before holiday guests arrive can get bedding, furniture, and other home goods on sale this weekend. Give your guest room a fast and inexpensive makeover with Pizuna's now-$40 sheet sets and some fluffy pillows from BedStory, both of which have racked up thousands of perfect ratings. 

Shoppers can browse the full assortment of deals for Prime members through its Just for Prime section, and non-members can get in on these savings by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime. There are hundreds of markdowns and new ones dropping every day, so whatever's top-of-mind — holiday gifts, decor, or a treat for yourself — is bound to be on sale. 

