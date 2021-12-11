Amazon Dropped New Deals Just for Prime Members — and Many Come with Double Discounts
Ahead of the holidays, there are sales aplenty, including markdowns on gifts, everything you need to get your home ready for guests, and more.
Amazon's sale section was recently refreshed with new deals, but there's even more exclusively for Prime members if you know where to look. The Just for Prime hub has exclusive savings (up to 64 percent) for subscribers on electronics, fashion, home, beauty, and more. Many come with coupons or other offers, resulting in double discounts for Prime shoppers.
Amazon Prime Member Deals
- Tesvor M1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $168.99 with coupon (orig. $229.99)
- MiroPure Ionic Hair Straightener Brush, $44.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Cluci Crossbody Bag, $26.49 with coupon (orig. $28.99)
- Hoover WindTunnel 3 Max Pet Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $160.50 (orig. $185.50)
- 7Magic Ionic Lightweight Hair Dryer, $34.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Favbal Broom Mop Organizer Wall Mount, $14.44 (orig. $39.99)
- Aimilia Butt-Lifting High-Waisted Workout Leggings, $14.39 (orig. $30.99)
- BedStory Sleeping Pillow Set (Queen), $28.99 (orig. $38.99)
- WLive Eight-Drawer Dresser, $80.09 (orig. $88.99)
- Pizuna 400-Thread-Count Sheet Set (Queen), $39.59 (orig. $54.99)
- Lisianthus Women's Wool Wide Brim Hat, $15.80 (orig. $18.59)
The assortment of member-only deals includes popular brands and products, like Hoover vacuum cleaners. While this offer lasts, the brand's WindTunnel 3 upright cleaner is on sale for $160. The vacuum with 2,900 five-star ratings cleans hardwood floors, carpet, and upholstered furniture, and it's designed to be especially effective at collecting pet hair and dander. But you don't have to be a pet parent to appreciate its cleaning power. Reviewers with and without pets gave it rave reviews, calling it the "best vacuum I have ever used" and "worth the investment."
Anyone looking to give their house a quick refresh before holiday guests arrive can get bedding, furniture, and other home goods on sale this weekend. Give your guest room a fast and inexpensive makeover with Pizuna's now-$40 sheet sets and some fluffy pillows from BedStory, both of which have racked up thousands of perfect ratings.
Shoppers can browse the full assortment of deals for Prime members through its Just for Prime section, and non-members can get in on these savings by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime. There are hundreds of markdowns and new ones dropping every day, so whatever's top-of-mind — holiday gifts, decor, or a treat for yourself — is bound to be on sale.
Buy It! Tesvor M1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $168.99 with coupon (orig. $229.99); amazon.com
Buy It! MiroPure Ionic Hair Straightener Brush, $44.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Cluci Crossbody Bag, $26.49 with coupon (orig. $28.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Hoover WindTunnel 3 Max Pet Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $160.50 (orig. $185.50); amazon.com
Buy It! 7Magic Ionic Lightweight Hair Dryer, $34.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Favbal Broom Mop Organizer Wall Mount, $14.44 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Aimilia Butt-Lifting High-Waisted Workout Leggings, $14.39 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com
Buy It! BedStory Sleeping Pillow Set (Queen), $28.99 (orig. $38.99); amazon.com
Buy It! WLive Eight-Drawer Dresser, $80.09 (orig. $88.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Pizuna 400-Thread-Count Sheet Set (Queen), $39.59 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Lisianthus Women's Wool Wide Brim Hat, $15.80 (orig. $18.59); amazon.com
- Amazon Dropped New Deals Just for Prime Members — and Many Come with Double Discounts
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Cordless Vacuum 'Packs a Powerful Punch' — and It's on Sale
- Madewell Put More Than 1,200 Pieces on Sale, Including a Meghan Markle-Approved Denim Jacket
- The Famous Sneakers Helen Mirren Made Sell Out Are Back in a Pretty New Color