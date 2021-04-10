Shop

Only Amazon Prime Members Can Score These New Deals That Start at $12

Popular cordless stick vacuums, light rings, and comfy lounge pants are all on sale right now 
By Jessica Leigh Mattern
April 10, 2021 08:30 AM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

There are sales aplenty this weekend, and there’s even more to score if you’re an Amazon Prime member. 

On top of many markdowns featured in Amazon’s Goldbox deals hub, there are even more savings exclusively for Prime members in the Just for Prime section. This weekend, Prime subscribers can save up to 60 percent on clothing and accessories, home goods, electronics, kitchen items, and more. Some of the most impressive deals, curated below, start at $12.

Amazon Deals for Prime Members

Two products loved by Amazon’s passionate reviewer community, Threadmill Home Linen’s sheet sets and Bubm’s desk pad, come with special member-only discounts. The now-$11 desk mat, which doubles as a mouse pad, comes in three sizes and 13 color combinations. Each one is reversible, offering two looks for your work space. And it’s earned over 5,800 five-star ratings from shoppers, making this 60-percent-off deal even more compelling. 

Another hit with shoppers, these printed palazzo lounge pants from Newcosplay are going for less than $15. The soft and stretchy pants have received over 5,600 perfect ratings from shoppers who love their comfortable feel and versatility. They’re perfect for lounging, hitting the beach, and sleeping. And they come in 42 prints, from pretty sunflowers to funky tie-dye.

The curated list of deals below is just the start. There are hundreds of additional savings in the Just for Prime section that will add up and make that subscription pay for itself. And non-members, don’t fret! Anyone can get in on these discounts by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime.   

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Threadmill Home Linen Cotton Sheet Set (Queen), $69.29 (orig. $76.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Newcosplay Drawstring Palazzo Lounge Pants, $13.39 with coupon (orig. $18.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! F-Color Dish Drying Rack, $18.39 (orig. $31.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Damyuan Women’s Air Cushion Sneakers, $19.19 (orig. $38.39); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Oversized Canvas Leopard Print Tote Handbag, $21.66 with coupon (orig. $26.74); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Mactrem LED Tripod Ring Light, $15.19 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Bubm Reversible Desk Pad Large Mouse Pad, $11.24 (orig. $28.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Moosoo Convertible Cordless Stick Handheld Vacuum, $109.99 with coupon (orig. $119.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Himarwari Backpack With Charging Port, $38.24 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! FYY Wallet Phone Case, $15.29 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Shop
View All
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com