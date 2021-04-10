Only Amazon Prime Members Can Score These New Deals That Start at $12

Profile Menu
Join Now
My Account
Follow Us
People is on Community!
Text us for exclusive photos and videos, royal news, and way more.
Text: 212-479-1704
There are sales aplenty this weekend, and there’s even more to score if you’re an Amazon Prime member.
On top of many markdowns featured in Amazon’s Goldbox deals hub, there are even more savings exclusively for Prime members in the Just for Prime section. This weekend, Prime subscribers can save up to 60 percent on clothing and accessories, home goods, electronics, kitchen items, and more. Some of the most impressive deals, curated below, start at $12.
Two products loved by Amazon’s passionate reviewer community, Threadmill Home Linen’s sheet sets and Bubm’s desk pad, come with special member-only discounts. The now-$11 desk mat, which doubles as a mouse pad, comes in three sizes and 13 color combinations. Each one is reversible, offering two looks for your work space. And it’s earned over 5,800 five-star ratings from shoppers, making this 60-percent-off deal even more compelling.
Another hit with shoppers, these printed palazzo lounge pants from Newcosplay are going for less than $15. The soft and stretchy pants have received over 5,600 perfect ratings from shoppers who love their comfortable feel and versatility. They’re perfect for lounging, hitting the beach, and sleeping. And they come in 42 prints, from pretty sunflowers to funky tie-dye.
The curated list of deals below is just the start. There are hundreds of additional savings in the Just for Prime section that will add up and make that subscription pay for itself. And non-members, don’t fret! Anyone can get in on these discounts by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime.
Buy It! Threadmill Home Linen Cotton Sheet Set (Queen), $69.29 (orig. $76.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Newcosplay Drawstring Palazzo Lounge Pants, $13.39 with coupon (orig. $18.99); amazon.com
Buy It! F-Color Dish Drying Rack, $18.39 (orig. $31.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Damyuan Women’s Air Cushion Sneakers, $19.19 (orig. $38.39); amazon.com
Buy It! Oversized Canvas Leopard Print Tote Handbag, $21.66 with coupon (orig. $26.74); amazon.com
Buy It! Mactrem LED Tripod Ring Light, $15.19 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Bubm Reversible Desk Pad Large Mouse Pad, $11.24 (orig. $28.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Moosoo Convertible Cordless Stick Handheld Vacuum, $109.99 with coupon (orig. $119.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Himarwari Backpack With Charging Port, $38.24 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com
Buy It! FYY Wallet Phone Case, $15.29 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.