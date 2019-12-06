Amazon Just Launched a Secret Cyber Week Sale That Only Prime Members Can Shop

Image zoom

Ready to get a little more bang for your buck this Cyber Week? It turns out there’s even more to reap from your Prime membership right now.

With Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals fully underway, there are tons of sales going on, but most shoppers don’t know about the other discounts hiding on the site. Prime subscribers can score a ton of exclusive, member-only deals this week on toys, electronics, and home. What’s more, Amazon added kitchen and dining markdowns into the mix, giving you even more ways to save (especially on holiday entertaining supplies) during Cyber Week.

Members can shop every exclusive offer through Amazon’s Just for Prime deals page, though you may also come across more special promotions on the site. And non-members can get in on the extra savings too by signing up for a free 30-day trial, which will be especially helpful if you have to do any last-minute holiday shopping. (FYI, you’ll also get free Prime shipping, access to Prime Video, savings at Whole Foods, and more benefits.)

If you can’t find what you need in the retailer’s Just for Prime section, check out its massive 12 Days of Deals sale. You’re bound to find great gift ideas and everything you need for the holidays in one of those two places. Plus, you can get started right now by shopping the latest kitchen and home deals right here. Happy saving!

Image zoom

Buy It! Electric Wine Opener, $16.94 (orig. $27.94); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Chef’s Path Food Storage Six-Piece Set, $26.97 (orig. $34.97); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Retro Two-Slice Toaster, $35.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Jar Opener Set, $9.94 (orig. $16.94); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Kitchen Knife 15-Piece and Block Set, $53.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Spiralizer Vegetable Slicer, $16.49 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Waterproof Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer, $14.39 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Foldable Drawer Organizer Four-Piece Set, $13.29 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Handheld Portable Vacuum Cleaner, $35.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Cozy Dream Series Hotel Pillows Set, $26.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Royal Hotel Down-Alternative Comforter, $40.49 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! HeimVision Sunrise Alarm Clock, $39.94 (orig. $46.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.