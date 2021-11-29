Only Prime Members Can Get These Exclusive Cyber Monday Amazon Deals That Start at $7

While these markdowns last, subscribers can get all kinds of cleaning products and gadgets for less. Members can get the incredibly popular (and TikTok-loved) The Pink Stuff Miracle multipurpose cleaning spray for a few bucks off, while higher ticket items, like Hoover's WindTunnel 3 Max vacuum cleaner and Tesvor's robot vacuum, are also on sale. According to some reviewers, the robotic cleaner with 7,000 five-star ratings even works better than a Roomba. And it currently comes with a coupon that can be applied to its deal price, bringing it down to $150.