Only Prime Members Can Get These Exclusive Cyber Monday Amazon Deals That Start at $7

Prime subscribers can get special savings on Hoover vacuum cleaners, TikTok-famous Seasum butt-lifting leggings, and more
By Jessica Leigh Mattern November 29, 2021 06:00 PM
Amazon is giving Prime members extra ways to save this Cyber Monday — and that's on top of its huge site-wide sale, which is the retailer's biggest to date.

Amazon released Cyber Monday deals exclusively for Prime subscribers that come with steep savings on all kinds of shopper-loved products, like Hoover vacuum cleaners, The Pink Stuff household cleaners, Pizuna sheet sets, and even those TikTok-loved Seasum butt-enhancing leggings. And many of the member-only sales come with additional coupons or savings, resulting in double discounts. 

Amazon Cyber Monday Deals for Prime Members

Prime shoppers can find all of Amazon's member-only deals through its Just for Prime hub. There are Cyber Monday savings on every category, including home, kitchen, fashion, electronics, pets, and beauty. And anyone can get in on these savings and unlock additional discounts simply by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime. You'll get complimentary two-day shipping on eligible items, discounts at Whole Foods, access to Prime Video streaming, and dozens of other member perks, too. 

While these markdowns last, subscribers can get all kinds of cleaning products and gadgets for less. Members can get the incredibly popular (and TikTok-loved) The Pink Stuff Miracle multipurpose cleaning spray for a few bucks off, while higher ticket items, like Hoover's WindTunnel 3 Max vacuum cleaner and Tesvor's robot vacuum, are also on sale. According to some reviewers, the robotic cleaner with 7,000 five-star ratings even works better than a Roomba. And it currently comes with a coupon that can be applied to its deal price, bringing it down to $150. 

Those viral butt-lifting leggings from Seasum, which you may also recognize from TikTok, come with special savings for members. Lizzo, Chloe Bailey, and Tracy Anderson have a pair of the flattering workout tights that feature its signature honeycomb pattern and ruching around the tush. Select colors of the leggings are going for as little as $14 this Cyber Monday.

And these sales are just the start. There are member-exclusive deals featured throughout Amazon's many departments, its Cyber Monday sale, and its Just for Prime hub. We rounded up some of the best offers below. Just be sure to grab everything you want before these discounts expire.   

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Pizuna 400 Thread Count Cotton Sheet Set (Queen), $38.49 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Seasum Women's High-Waisted Butt Lifting Leggings, $14.44 (orig. $20.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! MiroPure Ionic Straightener Brush, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Giikin Coat Rack Shoe Bench Entryway Organizer, $77.99 (orig. $101.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Kinzd Slim RFID Blocking Wallet, $11.19 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Hoover WindTunnel 3 Max Performance Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $165 (orig. $190); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Tesvor Self-Charging Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $159.99 (orig. $229.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! The Pink Stuff Miracle Multi-Purpose Spray Cleaner, $6.95 (orig. $8); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Goosh Five-Foot Inflatable Snowman Decoration, $26.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! BedStory Bed Pillow Set, $27.99 (orig. $38.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Iceivy Women's Sock Gift Set, $12.72 (orig. $18.98); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Monstina Makeup Organizer, $14.39 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com

Shop More Cyber Mondy 2021 Deals:

