Only Prime Members Can Get These Exclusive Cyber Monday Amazon Deals That Start at $7
Amazon is giving Prime members extra ways to save this Cyber Monday — and that's on top of its huge site-wide sale, which is the retailer's biggest to date.
Amazon released Cyber Monday deals exclusively for Prime subscribers that come with steep savings on all kinds of shopper-loved products, like Hoover vacuum cleaners, The Pink Stuff household cleaners, Pizuna sheet sets, and even those TikTok-loved Seasum butt-enhancing leggings. And many of the member-only sales come with additional coupons or savings, resulting in double discounts.
Amazon Cyber Monday Deals for Prime Members
- Pizuna 400 Thread Count Cotton Sheet Set (Queen), $38.49 (orig. $54.99)
- Seasum Women's High-Waisted Butt Lifting Leggings, $14.44 (orig. $20.99)
- MiroPure Ionic Straightener Brush, $39.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Giikin Coat Rack Shoe Bench Entryway Organizer, $77.99 (orig. $101.99)
- Kinzd Slim RFID Blocking Wallet, $11.19 (orig. $13.99)
- Hoover WindTunnel 3 Max Performance Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $165 (orig. $190)
- Tesvor Self-Charging Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $159.99 (orig. $229.99)
- The Pink Stuff Miracle Multi-Purpose Spray Cleaner, $6.95 (orig. $8)
- Goosh Five-Foot Inflatable Snowman Decoration, $26.99 (orig. $39.99)
- BedStory Bed Pillow Set, $27.99 (orig. $38.99)
- Iceivy Women's Sock Gift Set, $12.72 (orig. $18.98)
- Monstina Makeup Organizer, $14.39 (orig. $23.99)
Prime shoppers can find all of Amazon's member-only deals through its Just for Prime hub. There are Cyber Monday savings on every category, including home, kitchen, fashion, electronics, pets, and beauty. And anyone can get in on these savings and unlock additional discounts simply by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime. You'll get complimentary two-day shipping on eligible items, discounts at Whole Foods, access to Prime Video streaming, and dozens of other member perks, too.
While these markdowns last, subscribers can get all kinds of cleaning products and gadgets for less. Members can get the incredibly popular (and TikTok-loved) The Pink Stuff Miracle multipurpose cleaning spray for a few bucks off, while higher ticket items, like Hoover's WindTunnel 3 Max vacuum cleaner and Tesvor's robot vacuum, are also on sale. According to some reviewers, the robotic cleaner with 7,000 five-star ratings even works better than a Roomba. And it currently comes with a coupon that can be applied to its deal price, bringing it down to $150.
Those viral butt-lifting leggings from Seasum, which you may also recognize from TikTok, come with special savings for members. Lizzo, Chloe Bailey, and Tracy Anderson have a pair of the flattering workout tights that feature its signature honeycomb pattern and ruching around the tush. Select colors of the leggings are going for as little as $14 this Cyber Monday.
And these sales are just the start. There are member-exclusive deals featured throughout Amazon's many departments, its Cyber Monday sale, and its Just for Prime hub. We rounded up some of the best offers below. Just be sure to grab everything you want before these discounts expire.
