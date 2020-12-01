Only Members Can Score These Amazon Prime Cyber Monday Deals That Start at $7

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If you’re not shopping in the Just for Prime section, then you’re missing out on tons of additional savings

Prime members, prepare your shopping cart because Cyber Monday is here!

Amazon’s huge Cyber Monday sale features thousands of markdowns, and there are even more exclusively for Prime members through the retailer’s Just for Prime hub. Prime subscribers can score deals that start at $7 and save up to 52 percent on wellness essentials, kitchen tools, cleaning gadgets, holiday gifts, pet supplies, and more.

Best Prime Member-Only Cyber Monday Deals

While only Prime members can get in on these savings, anyone can gain access to the deals by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime, which will be especially handy on Cyber Monday and during the holiday shopping season. In addition to exclusive discounts, subscribers will get fast Prime shipping on eligible orders and many more benefits, like Prime Video streaming and additional savings at Whole Foods.

Several shopper-loved items now come with special discounts, including Homech's cool mist humidifier, which has racked up over 5,800 five-star ratings. Reviewers love its easy-to-clean design, soothing sleep mode, and overall quality, calling it a “great value for a quiet, powerful humidifier.”

Those hunting for holiday presents should check out the marked down candle set from Yinou and bath bomb assortment from LifeAround2Angels. Both have earned an impressive number of five-star reviews and come in pretty packaging that’s perfect for gifting. And since they’re both going for under $25 right now, you may want to throw an additional one in your cart just for you.

There are tons of other Just for Prime deals happening this Cyber Monday, so you might as well take advantage if you’re already planning to shop Amazon’s big sale. Start saving with our curated list of deals below or you can check out the complete selection through Amazon’s member-only section.

