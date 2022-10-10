98 PEOPLE Tested Products You Can Find at the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

Our favorite cookware set is more than $500 off

By
Madison Yauger
Madison Yauger
Madison Yauger

Madison Yauger is commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering beauty, home, travel, and other lifestyle topics. Her background includes news, lifestyle, and commerce journalism for publications like Food & Wine, Real Simple, Health, Martha Stewart, and more. Prior to writing for Dotdash Meredith, she worked for a human rights news agency in Cape Town, South Africa, reporting action around the city as it unfolded. When not working, Madison enjoys spending time with family and friends, voraciously reading thrillers, and befriending every dog in Manhattan.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 10, 2022 06:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Tested Deal Roundup
Photo: Amazon

If you're still thinking about the deals you missed out on from Prime Day 2022, get your credit card ready: Amazon is giving us a second wave of discounts this year with the first-ever Prime Early Access Sale on October 11 and 12. Combined with PEOPLE Tested's insights on the best products that actually work, you have the opportunity to shop the best for less.

We've lab-tested hundreds of products and only recommend the winners that meet (and exceed!) our extensive criteria. Using a diverse group of testers, our team compares products across all categories — such as beauty, home, kitchen, and travel — to make sure you're getting the best value for your money.

And now, a huge variety of our favorites are discounted during the Prime Early Access Sale. If you've been wanting to test the latest celebrity-loved beauty product or try your hand at cooking with a new kitchen appliance, now's the time to add to cart. Scroll down to shop dozens of PEOPLE Tested winners on sale at Amazon during the Prime Early Access Sale.

Tested Deal Roundup
Amazon

Best Deals Overall

It's always to fun to save a little money while you shop, and there are some deals that are too good to pass up. Below, we've rounded up the absolute best deals on PEOPLE Tested favorites that simply cannot be overlooked. When's a better time to buy a set of stainless steel cookware that normally retails for $1,430 than when it's 37 percent off? If you do the math, that's about $530 in savings.

You can also save hundreds on an Adirondack chair, $200 on an espresso machine, and $180 on an inversion table so that you can stretch your back (and not your wallet).

Tested Deal Roundup
Amazon

Best Beauty Deals

We know that beauty essentials can add up quickly. So when it's time to restock your everyday formulas, it's understandable to groan a little when you're checking out and see the total show up on your screen. So consider giving some of our recommendations a shot while they're on sale. Maybe you want to try a new leave-in detangler to help speed up your post-shower routine, or perhaps you want your makeup to actually stay put with a trusted setting spray.

Three of our favorite CC creams, the best long-lasting setting spray, and our best gel-alternative nail polish are just a few of our PEOPLE Tested beauty winners that you can buy for less during this welcomed second Prime Day sale.

Tested Deal Roundup
Amazon

Best Home Deals

Whether you need to replace an air purifier or to hang some new outdoor solar lights, these Prime Early Access deals have you covered for small but meaningful home goods upgrades. Enjoy a vacation day poolside with our best overall beach towel, get that cocktail dress ready to wear with the Rowenta steam iron, and cool off with a new oscillating fan.

You can also decorate a room with patterned wallpaper, give your pet a new crate, and reinvent your bedroom with some soft sheets — all for way less right now. Or perhaps you want to take to the yard with the Yummy Sam watering can. As of this writing, our sale picks start at just $9.

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Double Dutch Oven With Loop Handles
Amazon

Best Kitchen Deals

Stepping into the heart of the home (aka the kitchen), cookware, countertop gadgets, and cutlery tend to be expensive, but with this sale, you can find some of the best cast iron skillets, milk frothers, and knife sets for less. Maybe you've been dreaming of getting an air fryer, but didn't want to spend the money? Now, the Galanz air fryer is $50 off its regular price. And if you or someone you know enjoys a good glass of red wine, you should consider a wine decanter, like this auto-spinning one that's also $50 off.

Tested Deal Roundup
Amazon

Best Travel Deals

At this new Prime Day sale, you can shop for your next trip while saving money for the plane tickets. For those who like a bit of adventure, grab a top-rated duffel bag or suitcase to replace a worn-out one. And those traveling with little ones might be in need of a reliable baby stroller, like this one from Kolcraft.

If your exploration takes you into the woods, a water bottle can sustain your hydration, while a portable French press makes it easy to enjoy a morning coffee wherever you happen to be. And no worries if you're more of a beach bum: The Qipi Beach Cabana will ensure you can lay out all afternoon without too much sun exposure.

Shop More Amazon Prime Early Access 2022 Deals:

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Early Outlet Store Deals Roundup Tout
The First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale Starts This Month — but These Major Amazon Outlet Deals Are Available Now
Amazon Outlet kitchen deals
Don't Wait! These Kitchen Deals from Amazon's Under-the-Radar Outlet Are Up to 82% Off Now
Roundup of Early Prime Day Home Deals
All the Best Home and Kitchen Deals Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale — Including a Customer-Loved Sofa for $522 Less
All the Best Early Prime Day Deals Under $50
All the Best Early Deals Under $50 Before Amazon's October Prime Day — Including an Echo Dot for Just $35
Amazon Sale Announcement Round Up
Forget Prime Day! Amazon's First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale Is Coming — and Here Are the 58 Best Early Deals
Before Prime Early Access Sale
Before the Prime Early Access Sale, I'm Scooping Up Amazon Deals on New Balance, Lodge, and Shark
Round of Customer Most-Loved Home Deals
Treat Your Space to a Refresh: All of These Customer-Loved Home Products Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now
Early Fashion Deals Roundup Tout
Right Now, Amazon's Fashion Deals Are Up to 68% Off — and the Prime Early Access Sale Hasn't Even Started Yet
vacuum cleaners
Amazon Just Dropped a Bunch of Showstopping Vacuum Deals Before the Prime Early Access Sale — Up to 76% Off
Amazon Cyber Monday Main Deals
Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale Is Just as Good as Black Friday — and So Many Deals Are Under $50
Amazon early Cyber Monday deals
Amazon Quietly Released Thousands of Early Cyber Monday Deals — Here Are the Best 75
Early Prime Member Deals
Amazon Is Teasing Its First Prime Early Access Sale with These Member-Only Deals That Are Up to 72% Off
Early Outlet Dress Store Deals Roundup Tout
13 Deals on Fall Dresses Under $40 We Found Hiding in Amazon's Outlet Today
Roundup of Early Sweater Deals
Time to Embrace Sweater Weather with These Cute and Cozy Styles That Are Under $40 at Amazon Right Now
bf amazon deals 2021
Amazon Has Over 10,000 Black Friday Deals This Year — Here Are the Best 120
Target Compete Sales Tout
Target Deal Days Starts Now — and Out of Hundreds of Thousands of Discounts, These Are the 32 Best Deals