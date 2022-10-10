If you're still thinking about the deals you missed out on from Prime Day 2022, get your credit card ready: Amazon is giving us a second wave of discounts this year with the first-ever Prime Early Access Sale on October 11 and 12. Combined with PEOPLE Tested's insights on the best products that actually work, you have the opportunity to shop the best for less.

We've lab-tested hundreds of products and only recommend the winners that meet (and exceed!) our extensive criteria. Using a diverse group of testers, our team compares products across all categories — such as beauty, home, kitchen, and travel — to make sure you're getting the best value for your money.

And now, a huge variety of our favorites are discounted during the Prime Early Access Sale. If you've been wanting to test the latest celebrity-loved beauty product or try your hand at cooking with a new kitchen appliance, now's the time to add to cart. Scroll down to shop dozens of PEOPLE Tested winners on sale at Amazon during the Prime Early Access Sale.

Best Deals Overall

It's always to fun to save a little money while you shop, and there are some deals that are too good to pass up. Below, we've rounded up the absolute best deals on PEOPLE Tested favorites that simply cannot be overlooked. When's a better time to buy a set of stainless steel cookware that normally retails for $1,430 than when it's 37 percent off? If you do the math, that's about $530 in savings.

You can also save hundreds on an Adirondack chair, $200 on an espresso machine, and $180 on an inversion table so that you can stretch your back (and not your wallet).

Best Beauty Deals

We know that beauty essentials can add up quickly. So when it's time to restock your everyday formulas, it's understandable to groan a little when you're checking out and see the total show up on your screen. So consider giving some of our recommendations a shot while they're on sale. Maybe you want to try a new leave-in detangler to help speed up your post-shower routine, or perhaps you want your makeup to actually stay put with a trusted setting spray.

Three of our favorite CC creams, the best long-lasting setting spray, and our best gel-alternative nail polish are just a few of our PEOPLE Tested beauty winners that you can buy for less during this welcomed second Prime Day sale.

Best Home Deals

Whether you need to replace an air purifier or to hang some new outdoor solar lights, these Prime Early Access deals have you covered for small but meaningful home goods upgrades. Enjoy a vacation day poolside with our best overall beach towel, get that cocktail dress ready to wear with the Rowenta steam iron, and cool off with a new oscillating fan.

You can also decorate a room with patterned wallpaper, give your pet a new crate, and reinvent your bedroom with some soft sheets — all for way less right now. Or perhaps you want to take to the yard with the Yummy Sam watering can. As of this writing, our sale picks start at just $9.

Best Kitchen Deals

Stepping into the heart of the home (aka the kitchen), cookware, countertop gadgets, and cutlery tend to be expensive, but with this sale, you can find some of the best cast iron skillets, milk frothers, and knife sets for less. Maybe you've been dreaming of getting an air fryer, but didn't want to spend the money? Now, the Galanz air fryer is $50 off its regular price. And if you or someone you know enjoys a good glass of red wine, you should consider a wine decanter, like this auto-spinning one that's also $50 off.

Best Travel Deals

At this new Prime Day sale, you can shop for your next trip while saving money for the plane tickets. For those who like a bit of adventure, grab a top-rated duffel bag or suitcase to replace a worn-out one. And those traveling with little ones might be in need of a reliable baby stroller, like this one from Kolcraft.

If your exploration takes you into the woods, a water bottle can sustain your hydration, while a portable French press makes it easy to enjoy a morning coffee wherever you happen to be. And no worries if you're more of a beach bum: The Qipi Beach Cabana will ensure you can lay out all afternoon without too much sun exposure.

Shop More Amazon Prime Early Access 2022 Deals:

