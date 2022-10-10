Lifestyle 98 PEOPLE Tested Products You Can Find at the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Our favorite cookware set is more than $500 off By Madison Yauger Madison Yauger Instagram Twitter Website Madison Yauger is commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering beauty, home, travel, and other lifestyle topics. Her background includes news, lifestyle, and commerce journalism for publications like Food & Wine, Real Simple, Health, Martha Stewart, and more. Prior to writing for Dotdash Meredith, she worked for a human rights news agency in Cape Town, South Africa, reporting action around the city as it unfolded. When not working, Madison enjoys spending time with family and friends, voraciously reading thrillers, and befriending every dog in Manhattan. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 10, 2022 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon If you're still thinking about the deals you missed out on from Prime Day 2022, get your credit card ready: Amazon is giving us a second wave of discounts this year with the first-ever Prime Early Access Sale on October 11 and 12. Combined with PEOPLE Tested's insights on the best products that actually work, you have the opportunity to shop the best for less. We've lab-tested hundreds of products and only recommend the winners that meet (and exceed!) our extensive criteria. Using a diverse group of testers, our team compares products across all categories — such as beauty, home, kitchen, and travel — to make sure you're getting the best value for your money. And now, a huge variety of our favorites are discounted during the Prime Early Access Sale. If you've been wanting to test the latest celebrity-loved beauty product or try your hand at cooking with a new kitchen appliance, now's the time to add to cart. Scroll down to shop dozens of PEOPLE Tested winners on sale at Amazon during the Prime Early Access Sale. The First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale Starts This Month — but These Major Amazon Outlet Deals Are Available Now Amazon Best Deals Overall It's always to fun to save a little money while you shop, and there are some deals that are too good to pass up. Below, we've rounded up the absolute best deals on PEOPLE Tested favorites that simply cannot be overlooked. When's a better time to buy a set of stainless steel cookware that normally retails for $1,430 than when it's 37 percent off? If you do the math, that's about $530 in savings. You can also save hundreds on an Adirondack chair, $200 on an espresso machine, and $180 on an inversion table so that you can stretch your back (and not your wallet). Shark Vertex DuoClean PowerFins Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum, $249.99 (orig. $329.94) Espressione Stainless Steel Machine Espresso and Coffee Maker, $247.99 (orig. $450) Teeter EP-560 Ltd. Inversion Table for Back Pain, $249 (orig. $429) Innova Inversion Table with Adjustable Headrest, $119.99 (orig. $179.99) Three Donkeys Machine Washable Extra Large Picnic & Beach Blanket, $23.99 (orig. $45.99) iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $199 (orig. $274) GreenPan SearSmart Hard Anodized Healthy Ceramic Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set, $241.99 (orig. $349.99) EliteShade USA Sunumbrella Tiers Market Umbrella, $199.95 (orig. $259.95) All-Clad Brushed D5 Stainless Cookware Set, $899.95 (orig. $1,429.94) She Loves 2-Piece Lip Mask Overnight, $9.97 (orig. $18.99) Xxxflower Watering Can, $19.99 (orig. $45.99) Highwood Hamilton Adirondack Chair, $244.57 (orig. $499.99) FlexGuard Posture Corrector, $13.18 (orig. $39.99) Mac Sports Heavy Duty Steel Frame Collapsible Folding Utility Wagon, $124.95 (orig. $239.99) MySmile Powerful Cordless Water Dental Flosser, $47.99 (orig. $109.99) All-Clad 3.5-Liter Pro Stainless Steel Deep Fryer, $209.95 (orig. $310) Amazon Best Beauty Deals We know that beauty essentials can add up quickly. So when it's time to restock your everyday formulas, it's understandable to groan a little when you're checking out and see the total show up on your screen. So consider giving some of our recommendations a shot while they're on sale. Maybe you want to try a new leave-in detangler to help speed up your post-shower routine, or perhaps you want your makeup to actually stay put with a trusted setting spray. Three of our favorite CC creams, the best long-lasting setting spray, and our best gel-alternative nail polish are just a few of our PEOPLE Tested beauty winners that you can buy for less during this welcomed second Prime Day sale. Unite Hair 7Seconds Detangler Leave-In Conditioner, $27.63 (orig. $32.50) Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer, $8.80 (orig. $9.99) Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish, $17 (orig. $20) Essie Nail Polish, $6.49 (orig. $9) Neutrogena Clear Coverage Flawless Matte CC Cream, $12.72 (orig. $14.17) E.l.f. Camo CC Cream, $12.10 (orig. $14) IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream, $32.99 (orig. $44) E.l.f. Lip Plumping Gloss, $5 (orig. $7) Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray, $24.75 (orig. $33) Kaasage Black Professional Lash Curler, $7.96 (orig. $9.95) H2ofloss Water Flosser Portable Dental Oral Irrigator, $26.98 with coupon (orig. $49.99) Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser for Teeth, $79.99 (orig. $99.99) Aquasonic Aqua Flosser, $35.96 with coupon (orig. $49.95) Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Amazon Best Home Deals Whether you need to replace an air purifier or to hang some new outdoor solar lights, these Prime Early Access deals have you covered for small but meaningful home goods upgrades. Enjoy a vacation day poolside with our best overall beach towel, get that cocktail dress ready to wear with the Rowenta steam iron, and cool off with a new oscillating fan. You can also decorate a room with patterned wallpaper, give your pet a new crate, and reinvent your bedroom with some soft sheets — all for way less right now. Or perhaps you want to take to the yard with the Yummy Sam watering can. As of this writing, our sale picks start at just $9. Rowenta Digital Display Steam Iron, $166.94 (orig. $199.99) Beautural 1800-Watt Steam Iron with Digital LCD Screen, $35.98 with coupon (orig. $44.97) Iris USA Mini Handheld Garment Steamer, $29.99 (orig. $49.99) Clowood Plush Oversized Beach Towel, $29.99 (orig. $49.99) Pelonis 16-Inch Oscillating Pedestal Stand Up Fan, $63.10 (orig. $79.99) Genesis Twin Fan High Velocity Reversible AirFlow Fan, $46.42 (orig. $49.99) Crane 9.5-Inch Oscillating Air Circulator Fan, $49.99 (orig. $60.11) RoomMates Black Awning Stripe Peel and Stick Wallpaper, $30.99 (orig. $36.99) MidWest Homes for Pets Single and Double Door iCrate Dog Crate, $84.99 (orig. $104.99) Yummy Sam Watering Can Indoor Plants with Detachable Spray Head, $17.99 (orig. $20.99) Fasmov 1-Gallon Plastic Watering Can, $16.99 (orig. $17.98) Automan Garden Hose Nozzle, $8.99 (orig. $12.99) TheFitLife Flexible and Expandable Garden Hose, $28.68 (orig. $36.99) Vont LED Outdoor Solar Lights, $11.74 with coupon (orig. $40) Brightech Ambience Pro Solar Powered String Lights, $29.99 (orig. $41.99) AloftSun Solar Motion Sensor Outdoor Lights, $30.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99) Louisville Ladder Fiberglass Extension Ladder, $268.29 (orig. $285) DeWalt Fiberglass Stepladder, $148.88 (orig. $164.20) Analan Mini Pet Hair Remover, $15.99 (orig. $19.95) Uproot Cleaner Pro Reusable Cat Hair Remover, $22.99 (orig. $31.99) Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls 6-Pack, $19.95 (orig. $29.95) Yefu Adirondack Chair Plastic Weather Resistant, $125 with coupon (orig. $159.98) Olive + Crate Eucalyptus Cooling Pillowcase and Sheet Sets King Size, $129.99 (orig. $169.99) Blurams Baby Monitor Dog Camera, $26.10 with Prime and coupon (orig. $38.99) Bissell air400 Professional Air Purifier with HEPA and Carbon Filters, $341.65 (orig. $386.48) Toppin Air Purifier, $79.99 (orig. $99.99) Dr. Arthritis Doctor-Developed Posture Support and Stabilizer, $14.95 (orig. $19.95) ComfyBrace Posture Corrector-Back Brace, $21.97 (orig. $27.97) Petmate Two-Door Small Dog Kennel and Cat Kennel, $41.95 (orig. $66.99) Noz2Noz N2 Soft-Krater Pet Home, $84.49 with coupon (orig. $134.99) Urpower Solar Lights Outdoor, $25.99 (orig. $35.99) NovForth Oversized Beach Towel, $16.99 (orig. $17.90) Linkind StarRay Solar Spot Lights Outdoor with Motion Sensor, $28.04 with coupon (orig. $41.99) Hempvana Fully Adjustable Posture Support and Posture Corrector for Upper Body, $17.98 (orig. $19.88) Miko Foot Massager Machine, $139.99 (orig. $249.99) Lucid Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $79.99 (orig. $99.99) Black+Decker Gen 2 Flex Vacuum, $115.65 (orig. $124.99) Amazon Best Kitchen Deals Stepping into the heart of the home (aka the kitchen), cookware, countertop gadgets, and cutlery tend to be expensive, but with this sale, you can find some of the best cast iron skillets, milk frothers, and knife sets for less. Maybe you've been dreaming of getting an air fryer, but didn't want to spend the money? Now, the Galanz air fryer is $50 off its regular price. And if you or someone you know enjoys a good glass of red wine, you should consider a wine decanter, like this auto-spinning one that's also $50 off. Secura Bread Maker 2.2-Pound Stainless Steel Toaster, $92.99 (orig. $110.90) SodaStream Fizzi One–Touch Sparkling Water Maker, $119 (orig. $129.99) Aarke Carbonator III Premium Carbonator-Sparkling and Seltzer Water Maker, $202.47 (orig. $229) Philips Premium Airfryer XXL with Fat Removal Technology, $265.88 (orig. $349.95) Lodge Cast Iron Skillet with Red Silicone Hot Handle Holder, $34.25 (orig. $37.35) Farberware Dishwasher Safe Nonstick Cookware Set 15-Piece, $63.16 (orig. $79.99) PowerLix Milk Frother Complete Set, $24.74 (orig. $34.99) Fino Milk Creamer Frother Cappuccino Foam Pitcher, $23.84 (orig. $28.99) Instant Pot 4-in-1 Instant Milk Frother, $37.99 (orig. $49.99) vSpin Spiegelau Active Wine Decanter, $199.95 (orig. $250) Ginsu Gourmet Chikara Series Forged 8-Piece Japanese Steel Knife Set, $119.99 (orig. $131.99) Le Chateau Red Wine Decanter Aerator, $49.99 (orig. $62.95) Brew to a Tea XL Decanter with Drying Stand, $44.98 (orig. $64.99) Chicago Cutlery Fusion 17-Piece Kitchen Knife Set with Wooden Storage Block, $120.36 (orig. $129.99) Galanz 4-in-1 ToastWave with TotalFry 360 Air Fryer, $346.22 (orig. $399.99) Iris USA 3-Piece Airtight Food Storage Container Combo with Scoop, $33.29 (orig. $36.99) Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Double Dutch Oven, $49.90 (orig. $76) Secura 1700-Watt Stainless-Steel Triple Basket Electric Deep Fryer, $56.79 (orig. $72.99) Amazon Best Travel Deals At this new Prime Day sale, you can shop for your next trip while saving money for the plane tickets. For those who like a bit of adventure, grab a top-rated duffel bag or suitcase to replace a worn-out one. And those traveling with little ones might be in need of a reliable baby stroller, like this one from Kolcraft. If your exploration takes you into the woods, a water bottle can sustain your hydration, while a portable French press makes it easy to enjoy a morning coffee wherever you happen to be. And no worries if you're more of a beach bum: The Qipi Beach Cabana will ensure you can lay out all afternoon without too much sun exposure. Kolcraft Cloud Plus Lightweight Easy Fold Travel Baby Stroller, $69.99 (orig. $79.99) Gonex Canvas Duffel Overnight Weekender Bag, $42.23 with coupon (orig. $53.99) Sugarmat Printed Yoga Mat, $79 (orig. $99) Bestargot Camping French Press Coffee Maker, $38.99 (orig. $49.99) Takeya Actives Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Spout Lid, $26.39 (orig. $34.99) Brita Stainless Steel Water Filter Bottle, $29.90 (orig. $31.49) Wandf Small Nylon Dopp Kit Lightweight Shaving Bag, $8.99 (orig. $13.99) Sunba Youth Beach Tent, $31.99 (orig. $39.99) Qipi Beach Cabana, $89.99 (orig. $120.99) E-Z U Sierra II 10-by-10-Foot Canopy, $102.50 (orig. $129) Alps Mountaineering King Kong Chair, $92.86 (orig. $119.99) Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port, $115 (orig. $145) Timber Ridge Folding Wagon, $119.99 (orig. $139.99) Travelpro Maxlite 5 Lightweight Underseat Carry-On Tote Bag, $79.95 (orig. $99.99) Shop More Amazon Prime Early Access 2022 Deals: $159 Apple AirPods Are on Sale for Just $90 at Target and Amazon — One of Their Best Prices to Date Amazon Is Loaded with Steep Price Cuts on Home Organization Staples What Are Amazon Shoppers Loving Prior to the Prime Early Access Sale? 