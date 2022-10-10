Can you believe it's already holiday sales season? As someone who's covered the retail sales scene for most of my career (and shopped it like it was my job for even longer), I haven't seen anything like these major October events. Big-time savings from Target and Walmart have already launched, but the grandest of them all is definitely the so-called "October Prime Day" from Amazon.

So what is the Prime Early Access Sale, exactly? It is indeed similar to Prime Day, with hundreds of thousands of discounts across every department and exclusive savings just for members; to access them, simply log into your Prime account or sign up for a 30-day free trial. But its timing, October 11 and 12, allow it to be a little different: Along with price cuts on all sorts of need-right-now things, the Amazon sale also has early Black Friday deals on holiday gifts.

Tempted to shop? You're not alone. Last week, I reached out to my fellow PEOPLE Shopping team members and said "Hey, what are you buying from this surprise Amazon sale?" Like the event, their answers have a little bit of everything.

I'll go first: Before I can start holiday gift shopping, I have to finish birthday gift shopping. Within the next month, I'm celebrating (in chronological order) my mom, my dog, my sister, and my niece and nephew — and I don't often get to buy their gifts on sale. The twins are turning 1, and I'm planning to pick something from Amazon's gift finder for their age group. Mom and sis will likely get some handy smart plugs, which are nearly half-off, and I'm eyeing a dog blanket for Nugget, who loves to burrow when our home feels chilly.

Buy It! Bone Dry Embossed Bone Print Pet Blanket, $19; amazon.com

See what else my colleagues are trying to buy on sale at Amazon during the Prime Early Access Sale — and feel free to throw their picks in your cart.

iRobot Roomba 694

"With five animals in the house, it's no surprise that there are clumps of fur everywhere, even after vacuuming almost daily. A robot vacuum is bound to be a lifesaver for me, and now that the iRobot Roomba is on sale for under $200, I'm taking advantage. The thought of having clean floors without having to lift a finger sounds like a dream." —Carly Kulzer, commerce writer

Buy It! iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $199 (orig. $274); amazon.com

Vitamix Explorian Blender

"I've been using my roommate's Nutribullet blender for the past three years, but when we go our separate ways in March, I'll be out of luck. It's time to bite the bullet, so to speak, and buy my own blender for smoothies and homemade salad dressings. Although it's pricey, I know this Vitamix blender will last me years of use, and I can feel better about buying such a big-ticket item on sale." —Claire Harmeyer, commerce writer

Buy It! Vitamix Explorian Blender (Renewed Premium), $289.95 (orig. $449.88); amazon.com

Cosrx Advanced Snail 96

"I never imagined that I'd be putting snail mucin on my skin, but Cosrx Snail Mucin has become a beauty product that I cannot live without. I live on an island where the weather is humid, so thick moisturizers tend to make me break out. Instead, this lightweight yet nourishing serum keeps my skin hydrated without clogging my pores. The formula features 96.3 percent snail secretion, which soothes and moisturizes my complexion. No wonder celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski have reached for this." —Nicol Natale, commerce writer

Buy It! Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, $25; amazon.com

Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush

"I'm the kind of low-maintenance girl who rarely requires much fuss when getting ready — I just throw on clothes, brush my hair, and I'm out the door. But there are some days when I'm grappling with wet hair or my waves have too much texture, and I need some kind of product to help me out. Which is why I'm snagging the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush while it's on sale: The top-rated device will dry my hair after a shower without any frizz. And it works quickly, so I can still be out the door in record time." —Amy Schulman, senior writer and strategist

Buy It! Revlon One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, $38.98; amazon.com

Solawave Face Wand Bundle

"I'm getting a head start on my holiday shopping, and will be buying my mom the Solawave Wand. It's become a staple in my own skincare routine because it always leaves my skin looking more taut and radiant. I keep raving about it to her, so she's wanted to try it herself. I thought this would be the perfect opportunity to let her in on the magic (and for a lot less)." —Alex Warner, commerce editor and strategist

Buy It! Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand and Renew Complex Serum Bundle, $109.99 (orig. $169); amazon.com

Fine Mist Spray Bottle for Hair

"I purchased this misting spray bottle a few months ago, and I'm obsessed. An effective spray bottle is a must for styling my curly hair and this bottle has become my secret weapon whenever my hair needs a refresh. I'm looking to purchase another one for travel purposes and since the bottle is going for just $7 during the Prime Early Access Sale, it's a no-brainer for me." —Jennifer Maldonado, commerce editor

Buy It! Sinoay Fine Mist Spray Bottle, $6.99 (orig. $13); amazon.com

London Fog Trench Coat

"We're in a weird weather period right now where it's too warm for a puffer jacket or wool coat but too cold for just a blazer — and then there's the unpredictable spats of rain on a weekly basis. I don't have a proper fall rain coat but think it's time to finally invest, and what better time than a second Prime Day sale? I love this trench from London Fog because it's super long, belted, and nicely structured to elevate your outfit rather than take away from it. The tan offering is unfortunately sold out, but the black will go with everything, so you can't really go wrong." —Lindsey Metrus, commerce director, PEOPLE Tested

Buy It! London Fog Single-Breasted Long Trench Coat, Black, $80.35–$85.33 (orig. $134.99); amazon.com

Hotel Sheets Direct Bamboo Sheets

"My beloved sheet sets have hit their last couple of Sunday sheet swaps. Normally, I would wait until Cyber Monday to splurge, but thanks to the surprise Prime sale, I'm treating myself to these hotel-style sheets that our team and shoppers love. I'm partial to the gray (complements my dark walls), but might just go classic and get the white ones. Either way, I'll sleep much better post-Prime Day!" —Meg Lappe, senior editorial director

Buy It! Hotel Sheets Direct 100% Bamboo Sheet Set, Queen, $33.70; amazon.com

