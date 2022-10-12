Amazon's enormous Prime Early Access Sale launched yesterday, and if you forgot to shop the new Prime member sale on its first day, there are still plenty of deals to be had today. But before checking out, you're going to want to make a beeline to Amazon's outlet. It's chock full of last-minute discounts — the biggest of which is 72 percent off.

If you're unfamiliar with Amazon's hidden outlet, let us change that for you: The massive shopping destination offers discounts on overstock items in a slew of categories, including furniture, kitchen, home, fashion, beauty, toys and games, and more, allowing you to save money on the brands you know and love.

For the Prime Early Access Sale, the outlet is packed with tons of deals in just about every department. And if that sounds a tad overwhelming, start by looking at the top five products worth shopping from the outlet right now. For instance, you can grab a volumizing lip color from Revlon for less than $5, plus a super cozy Champion hoodie for as little as $15.

Best Prime Early Access Sale Outlet Deals Overall

Once you've scrolled through our top picks, keep reading to check out everything else that's on sale in the Amazon outlet during the Prime Early Access Sale. And make sure to check out quickly, because these discounts aren't guaranteed to last much longer!

Best Prime Early Access Sale Furniture Outlet Deals

Furniture shopping can often get put on the back burner — between prices and shipping delays, it can sometimes feel easier not to deal with it. But we're here to help with that! If you've been holding off on kitchen, living room, or bedroom upgrades, head directly to Amazon's outlet. We've pulled out some of the best furniture deals, which are currently up to 55 percent off.

If you struggle with a lack of countertops and storage space in your kitchen, this sleek and stylish kitchen cart is 36 percent off. It gives you a moveable kitchen island and multiplies your storage space with its double cabinet and three deep drawers — ideal for all the odds and ends that haven't had a proper home. Plus, the metal top is a great surface for prepping, cooking, and serving.

You can also score a new TV stand for just $43. This simple and functional piece comes in a dark cherry-colored wood and provides a lower shelf for consoles and storage, as well as the wide upper shelf to hold your TV. As one reviewer remarked, "I didn't need any tools whatsoever to put it together."

Best Prime Early Access Sale Kitchen Outlet Deals

Considering how much time many of us spend in the kitchen, it's satisfying to grab a handy new tool or upgrade a worn-out item that gets used every day when it's on sale. And during the Prime Early Access Sale, Amazon's outlet is loaded with steep markdowns on customer-loved brands, including T-fal, Ateco, and Cuisinart. In fact, our affordable picks start at just $6.

Cutting and slicing can become a little smoother with a brand new pair of ceramic knives. The $55 set includes one paring knife and one chef's knife, both ultra-sharp and lightweight. To keep them at peak performance, you can also pick up a manual knife sharpener, which is currently 31 percent off. "If used properly, this thing is great, easy, and very effective," one reviewer attested.

And don't miss out on snagging a new kitchen appliance from the outlet. For example, you can buy a new air fryer (or replace an old one) — this 5.8-quart device has earned over 35,000 perfect ratings and is now under $100. Or pick up a mini chopper from Cuisinart that's like having a second set of hands in the kitchen. It's cordless and super compact, grinding and chopping ingredients in seconds.

Best Prime Early Access Sale Home Outlet Deals

If you're in the market for small refreshes around the house, the outlet is packed with discounts on cozy bedding, convenient organizers, and handy bathroom accessories — and our finds start at just $14.

If you're looking for an easy way to keep glass showers and windows streak-free, snap up the sleek Velimax Shower Squeegee while it's on sale. The stainless steel squeegee has a silicone blade that's flexible, so you can use it to clean tiled surfaces too. It also comes with an adhesive hook for easy storage in the shower that doesn't take up shelf or cabinet space.

Best Prime Early Access Sale Fashion Outlet Deals

Amazon's outlet is an excellent place to score customer-loved brands — for a fraction of the price. Shoppers can nab clothing from fan favorites like Levi's, Alo Yoga, Adidas, and Champion, and best bets are as little as $21 right now. (Note that prices may vary by size and color.)

Consider adding these Alo Yoga leggings to your cart while they're up to 72 percent off. The leggings come in four colors and are super form-fitting, perfect for both yoga classes and running errands. They hit right at the ankle, so they'll keep you plenty warm in the upcoming cold weather. Shoppers also shouldn't miss out grabbing these Adidas jogger pants for just $26; made for boys, but ready to be worn by anyone, the pants are ideal for outdoor training and are crafted out of 100 percent polyester.

Customers can also prep for cooler weather with this flannel that's thick enough to wear as a shacket. The shirt is outfitted with two buttoned chest pockets as well as two more pockets on the side, and you can wear it open or closed. Finally, don't overlook this $32 belted dress that looks way more expensive than it actually is. It's earned over 1,000 perfect ratings, and reviewers say it's a "flattering" piece that's "essential to your wardrobe."

Best Prime Early Access Sale Under-$10 Outlet Deals

One of Amazon's best-kept secrets is its super discount section in the outlet, which is constantly filled with a rotating selection of under-$10 deals. Right now, you can score top name brands, including Cuisinart, Calvin Klein, and CoverGirl, for as little as $5.

On the fashion side, you'll want to race to grab this Adidas bra while it's under $8 in some sizes and colors. The racerback-style bra provides support and comfort while you're working out and is designed with adjustable straps. And on your way out, don't miss out on stocking up on Tom's toothpaste for just $5, colorful claw clips that shoppers say are "great for thick hair," and this $4 cooling glow stick from CoverGirl that's 100 percent vegan. Shoppers rave about the product, noting that it gives a nice "glow" to your face.

Best Prime Early Access Sale Toys and Games Outlet Deals

If you're looking for fun puzzles and games that the whole family can enjoy, you can't go wrong with a classic jigsaw puzzle. Right now, you can get a set of two vibrant 1,000-piece puzzles for just $7 apiece. And if you're hosting a game night, opt for the Spontuneous Song Game — reviewers enthuse they have a "blast" playing with friends and family.

