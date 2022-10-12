Lifestyle 10 of Oprah's Favorite Things You Can Get at the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, Which Ends Tonight Including coveted kitchen appliances and the viral Amazon coat By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. The Prime Early Access Sale kicked off yesterday, October 11, but if you haven't taken advantage of the killer deals at your fingertips yet, don't worry, because you have until midnight PT tonight to do so. This first-of-its-kind sale is rivaling Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday, so don't let it end without seizing this exciting opportunity to grab Oprah-approved holiday gifts on sale in October. Right now, you can score major discounts on thousands of items across categories like home, kitchen, fashion, beauty, and tech — and each one features products that have been deemed Oprah's Favorite Things in the past. Below, shop 14 items on sale at Amazon that have earned Oprah's stamp of approval over the years, starting at just $21. Oprah's Favorite Things at the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Goodnight Stories for Rebel Girls Book, $20.75 (orig. $35) Intelex Warmies Slippers, $22.93 (orig. $29.99) Corkcicle 9 Ounce Commuter Cup, $25.90 (orig. $37) K. Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody, $36 (orig. $45) Truff Truffle Lovers Pack, $47.23 with coupon (orig. $65.98) Elbee 8-Piece Nonstick Baking Set, $47.99 (orig. $69.99) Wonderffle Stuffed Waffle Iron, $59 (orig. $69) Poppy & Pout Natural Lip Balm 10-Pack, $69.95 (orig. $98) Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket, $108.79 (orig. $199.99) Courant Dual Wireless Charging Pad, $119.99 (orig. $150) Samsonite & Sarah Jessica Parker Convertible Duffel, $163.10 (orig. $239) Tovala 5-in-1 Smart Oven, $169 (orig. $299) Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker, $239.55 (orig. $299.95) GreenPan 10-Piece Ceramic Pots and Pans Set, $393.82 (orig. $399.99) Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Several items are marked down on the fashion front, including the Orolay Down Jacket, dubbed "the Amazon Coat" when it went viral a few years ago. Not only does Oprah consider the puffer jacket a top tier outerwear choice, but Emma Stone and Lucy Hale have been spotted wearing it, too. The best-selling coat comes in 13 colors and patterns, with some featuring a faux fur-lined hood for extra warmth. Right now, the black Orolay coat, which includes plenty of zippers, pockets, and rib knit cuffs, is marked down. When the brisk days of fall are gone and cold weather really kicks in, this wildly popular coat is sure to start selling out, so get ahead of eager shoppers and snag it for yourself — or as a crowd-pleasing Christmas gift — while it's 40 percent off. Amazon Buy It! Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket, $108.79 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com Other fashion finds include these cozy microwavable (yes, microwavable!) slippers, on sale for $24, and this cute crossbody bag, which is just $45. "This is what I call bang for your buck!" Oprah said of the purse in 2021. The practical pick features three zippered compartments for your phone, wallet, sunglasses, and more essentials. Go hands-free when you wear it across your chest or remove the strap and carry it as a clutch. Amazon Buy It! K. Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody, $45; amazon.com Seven coveted kitchen items that have landed a precious spot on Oprah's list in the past are currently on sale, from big-ticket appliances like this 5-in-1 smart oven to everyday essentials like the Corkcicle Commuter Cup. The stainless steel cup is marked down by 30 percent right now, ringing in at $26, which is its lowest price in 30 days. The insulated cup will keep your drinks ice cold for 18 hours or piping hot for five, and a secure lid keeps you from spilling while you sip on the go, so you'll never have to worry about a coffee stain in the car or on the train again. If you prefer a solid-colored design, the 9-ounce charcoal gray version is on sale, too. Amazon Buy It! Corkcicle 9 Ounce Commuter Cup, $25.90 (orig. $37); amazon.com For all you bakers out there, this 8-piece nonstick baking set has everything you need to make yummy cakes, muffins, cookies, and pies. The mini cookie sheet, muffin pans, and pie and cake tins all fit inside the large oven tray, so you'll save space and time since you can easily access the whole set in one place. Each piece is dishwasher-safe and made with aluminum-coated carbon steel for a nonstick experience. Shoppers call the baking pans "very sturdy" and consider them "of the highest standard," while Oprah herself deemed the set "the perfect space-saving gift for first-time homeowners" when she selected it for last year's list. Amazon Buy It! Elbee 8-Piece Nonstick Baking Set, $47.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com If you want to take your kitchen skills to the next level, this pasta maker, marked down by 21 percent, is for all you ambitious cooks. Although the idea of homemade pasta might sound difficult, the Philips Noodle Maker simplifies the process by automatically mixing, kneading, and squeezing out a variety of pastas like fettuccini, penne, and spaghetti. In Oprah's words, "Press a button, wait 10 minutes, and buon appetito!" Amazon Buy It! Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker, $238.34 (orig. $299.95); amazon.com Top your homemade noodles with this truffle pasta sauce, one of three bottles that comes in this variety pack from Truff, which is on sale for $47. Also included in the box? A truffle oil that will add a dash of flavor to plenty of dishes (Oprah suggests eggs!) and a truffle hot sauce that she puts "on just about everything." Amazon Buy It! Truff Truffle Lovers Pack, $47.23 with coupon (orig. $65.98); amazon.com You're going to need pots to cook that fresh pasta and pans to whip up a sauce — and this 10-piece cookware set has everything you need to make a delicious meal. The Oprah-approved set, which made the cut for 2021's list, includes saucepans, stock pots, frying pans, and sauté pans, all with coordinating lids. Each piece is made with a ceramic nonstick coating that's durable, scratch-resistant, and dishwasher- and oven-safe. Oprah favors the pots and pans because they "encourage health-conscious cooking, retain even heat, and won't release unhealthy fumes." Amazon Buy It! GreenPan 10-Piece Ceramic Pots and Pans Set, $393.82 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com Calling all breakfast lovers: This Waffle Iron, on sale for $60, makes it easier than ever to cook a restaurant-quality brunch at home. The cordless kitchen appliance can be used on a grill or stovetop to make 5-inch round, 2-inch thick Belgian-style waffles, which Oprah calls "just plain decadent." Your next house guest (or even just your family member!) will be so impressed when you serve them fluffy waffles for breakfast. Amazon Buy It! Wonderffle Stuffed Waffle Iron, $59 (orig. $69); amazon.com Charging your devices can be a pain, but this dual charging pad — compatible with iPhones, AirPods, and Samsung Galaxy phones — makes it simple to power up multiple at once. Place it on your bedside table and skip the plug-in process by simply placing your phone onto the Courant Charging Pad, which comes in leather and linen options, both of which look sleek and slim. Amazon Buy It! Boots Season Is Here, and Amazon Has Popular Styles for Up to 71% Off at the Prime Early Access Sale Amazon's First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale Has Thousands of Deals — Here Are the 100 Best The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale ends tonight, October 12, at midnight PT, so take advantage of the last day of this epic shopping event and snag Oprah-approved items for less while you still can. Amazon Buy It! Goodnight Stories for Rebel Girls Book, $20.75 (orig. $35); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Intelex Warmies Slippers, $22.89 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Poppy & Pout Natural Lip Balm 10-Pack, $69.95 (orig. $98); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Samsonite & Sarah Jessica Parker Convertible Duffel, $163.10 (orig. $239); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Aarke Carbonator III Sparkling & Seltzer Water, $199.95 (orig. $229); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! BlueAir Air Purifier for up to 2,000 Square Feet, $653 (orig. $759.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Tovala 5-in-1 Smart Oven, $169 (orig. $299); amazon.com