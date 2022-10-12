Oprah has many talents: impeccable interviewing skills, a keen eye for compelling reads, and the ability to find products that everyone will love. Her Oprah's Favorite Things lists have been pointing us toward top-notch brands that quickly turn into our own favorites year after year, and right now, many of them are on sale at Amazon.

The Prime Early Access Sale kicked off yesterday, October 11, but if you haven't taken advantage of the killer deals at your fingertips yet, don't worry, because you have until midnight PT tonight to do so. This first-of-its-kind sale is rivaling Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday, so don't let it end without seizing this exciting opportunity to grab Oprah-approved holiday gifts on sale in October.

Right now, you can score major discounts on thousands of items across categories like home, kitchen, fashion, beauty, and tech — and each one features products that have been deemed Oprah's Favorite Things in the past. Below, shop 14 items on sale at Amazon that have earned Oprah's stamp of approval over the years, starting at just $21.

Oprah's Favorite Things at the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

Several items are marked down on the fashion front, including the Orolay Down Jacket, dubbed "the Amazon Coat" when it went viral a few years ago. Not only does Oprah consider the puffer jacket a top tier outerwear choice, but Emma Stone and Lucy Hale have been spotted wearing it, too. The best-selling coat comes in 13 colors and patterns, with some featuring a faux fur-lined hood for extra warmth.

Right now, the black Orolay coat, which includes plenty of zippers, pockets, and rib knit cuffs, is marked down. When the brisk days of fall are gone and cold weather really kicks in, this wildly popular coat is sure to start selling out, so get ahead of eager shoppers and snag it for yourself — or as a crowd-pleasing Christmas gift — while it's 40 percent off.

Other fashion finds include these cozy microwavable (yes, microwavable!) slippers, on sale for $24, and this cute crossbody bag, which is just $45. "This is what I call bang for your buck!" Oprah said of the purse in 2021.

The practical pick features three zippered compartments for your phone, wallet, sunglasses, and more essentials. Go hands-free when you wear it across your chest or remove the strap and carry it as a clutch.

Seven coveted kitchen items that have landed a precious spot on Oprah's list in the past are currently on sale, from big-ticket appliances like this 5-in-1 smart oven to everyday essentials like the Corkcicle Commuter Cup. The stainless steel cup is marked down by 30 percent right now, ringing in at $26, which is its lowest price in 30 days.

The insulated cup will keep your drinks ice cold for 18 hours or piping hot for five, and a secure lid keeps you from spilling while you sip on the go, so you'll never have to worry about a coffee stain in the car or on the train again. If you prefer a solid-colored design, the 9-ounce charcoal gray version is on sale, too.

For all you bakers out there, this 8-piece nonstick baking set has everything you need to make yummy cakes, muffins, cookies, and pies. The mini cookie sheet, muffin pans, and pie and cake tins all fit inside the large oven tray, so you'll save space and time since you can easily access the whole set in one place. Each piece is dishwasher-safe and made with aluminum-coated carbon steel for a nonstick experience.

Shoppers call the baking pans "very sturdy" and consider them "of the highest standard," while Oprah herself deemed the set "the perfect space-saving gift for first-time homeowners" when she selected it for last year's list.

If you want to take your kitchen skills to the next level, this pasta maker, marked down by 21 percent, is for all you ambitious cooks. Although the idea of homemade pasta might sound difficult, the Philips Noodle Maker simplifies the process by automatically mixing, kneading, and squeezing out a variety of pastas like fettuccini, penne, and spaghetti. In Oprah's words, "Press a button, wait 10 minutes, and buon appetito!"

Top your homemade noodles with this truffle pasta sauce, one of three bottles that comes in this variety pack from Truff, which is on sale for $47. Also included in the box? A truffle oil that will add a dash of flavor to plenty of dishes (Oprah suggests eggs!) and a truffle hot sauce that she puts "on just about everything."

You're going to need pots to cook that fresh pasta and pans to whip up a sauce — and this 10-piece cookware set has everything you need to make a delicious meal. The Oprah-approved set, which made the cut for 2021's list, includes saucepans, stock pots, frying pans, and sauté pans, all with coordinating lids.

Each piece is made with a ceramic nonstick coating that's durable, scratch-resistant, and dishwasher- and oven-safe. Oprah favors the pots and pans because they "encourage health-conscious cooking, retain even heat, and won't release unhealthy fumes."

Calling all breakfast lovers: This Waffle Iron, on sale for $60, makes it easier than ever to cook a restaurant-quality brunch at home. The cordless kitchen appliance can be used on a grill or stovetop to make 5-inch round, 2-inch thick Belgian-style waffles, which Oprah calls "just plain decadent." Your next house guest (or even just your family member!) will be so impressed when you serve them fluffy waffles for breakfast.

Charging your devices can be a pain, but this dual charging pad — compatible with iPhones, AirPods, and Samsung Galaxy phones — makes it simple to power up multiple at once. Place it on your bedside table and skip the plug-in process by simply placing your phone onto the Courant Charging Pad, which comes in leather and linen options, both of which look sleek and slim.

Shop More Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Deals:

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale ends tonight, October 12, at midnight PT, so take advantage of the last day of this epic shopping event and snag Oprah-approved items for less while you still can.

