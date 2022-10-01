The First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale Starts This Month — but These Major Amazon Outlet Deals Are Available Now

If you thought you missed out on all the good sales from Amazon Prime Day, think again. For the first time ever, Amazon is launching a pre-Black Friday sale that'll be filled with massive discounts on thousands of products for your home, kitchen, wardrobe, makeup kit, and more.

The Prime Early Access Sale is set to take place on October 11 and 12, and it will bring jaw-dropping deals for Prime members. The two-day event is a good chance to start holiday shopping before the crowds descend on stores (and before shipping delays inevitably start happening). While non-subscribers can certainly find some discounts on these days, signing up for a membership grants you access to additional deals, Prime Video, and that coveted free two-day shipping.

While the October sale, which some are referring to as Amazon's second Prime Day, will be similar to the July event, this one is bound to have deals on products not offered this past summer.

But you don't have to wait another week and a half, when the official sale gets underway, to save big. That's because Amazon's Outlet is jam-packed with sales on just about everything you could ever want or need right now. And the discounts are huge — we're talking up to 74 percent off.

Within the Amazon Outlet, you'll find sales on popular brands, including home and kitchen favorites from Hoover, Calphalon and Lodge, as well as electronic must-haves from HP, Philips, and Samsung. Plus, there are big deals to be had in fashion, including markdowns on Lucky Brand, Adidas, Cole Haan, and more. Oh, and for beauty, you'll find customer-favorite makeup and skincare from CoverGirl, Revlon, and Glamglow — just to name a few.

Best Home Deals

Amazon

If you're hunting for the best deals on home furnishings, appliances, and accessories, the Outlet store is your mark. Right now, there are sales on everything from bedding and air purifiers to vacuums and dining room sets. Take, for example, this carpet cleaner from Hoover: It essentially washes all your rugs and upholstery right where they are and uses heat technology to dry them after — much easier than throwing the sofa in the washer and dryer, right? You can get it for 50 percent off.

Once your couch is clean, relax on it with a cup of coffee or a glass of wine, setting it on this popular end table when you want to lean back. The minimalist side table can tuck under your couch, which allows you to use it as an eating surface, too. (After all, you don't want to undo the carpet cleaner's hard work.)

This pick has more than 1,200 five-star ratings. In reviews, shoppers say they use it as a laptop desk, snack table, and coffee table. And right now, it's 65 percent off.

Best Kitchen Deals

Amazon

All those hearty meals you'll be cooking over the holidays might require a kitchen upgrade now. We're talking appliances, cookware, cutlery, and more — all of which are on sale for up to 60 percent off.

Lodge's ultra-popular cast iron skillet is a favorite for a reason: It heats evenly, is super durable, and can be used both on the stove and in the oven. It has more than 112,100 five-star ratings from shoppers, who use it to cook steaks, savory pies, bacon, pancakes, fall vegetables, chicken, and more.

And those who want an appliance that will do most of the work for you should look to the Chefman's digital air fryer. It can prep pizza, wings, fries, Brussels sprouts — nearly anything you can think of. Plus, it's also great for all those game day snacks. This air fryer is currently 44 percent off, bringing the price down from $150 to $85.

Best Electronics Deals

Amazon

In the electronics section of the Amazon outlet, we found deals on HP laptops, Panasonic headphones, and Garmin smartwatches. But the first deal you should check out is these Bose wireless headphones that are up to 35 percent off. They deliver high-quality audio and offer a battery life of about 15 hours on a single charge.

If you'd rather wear earbuds, these noise-canceling headphones from Philips should be on your radar. They block out ambient sound when you need it, but have preset modes that help you stay aware of your surroundings on your run or during the commute.

Facebook's Portal Mini device, which lets you chat with loved ones and stay informed via Amazon Alexa, is also on sale. Thousands of people love the system, which is why it has more than 2,400 five-star ratings. And if the customer reviews are any indication, grandparents especially like using it to chat with their grandchildren.

Best Fashion Deals

Amazon

Looking for a wardrobe refresh? Now's the time to get cute fall clothes before the season passes you by. This long-sleeve ruffle dress is a must-see deal, with its stylish wrap design that cinches at the waist to give you an hourglass appearance. It comes in 24 pretty colors, including a fall-appropriate burgundy.

For more casual days, opt for these classic Lucky Brand skinny jeans that have a high-rise cut and are designed with a bit of stretch for comfort. They're up to 58 percent off now.

Best Beauty Deals

Amazon

The drugstore has nothing on these Amazon Outlet prices, which start at just $5. You'll find so much makeup, including Revlon lipsticks, Rimmel mascara, and Maybelline brow powder. Plus, there are some giftable options, too, like the Love Beauty and Planet bath bomb set; since it has a coupon, you can score a double discount.

As for hair care, Chi hair straighteners and Gold N Hot one-step hair dryer and volumizers are up to 38 percent off.

