Forget Prime Day! Amazon's First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale Is Coming — and Here Are the 40 Best Early Deals

Big news: Amazon just announced the dates for its first-ever Prime Early Access Sale, which will operate a little differently than a traditional Prime Day sale.

For those looking for fall and holiday savings, Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is happening Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12, spanning 48 hours. And most importantly, deals will be available for Prime members only.

According to the retailer, you'll be able to find tons of deals in just about every category, including discounts from the fashion, kitchen, home, electronics, beauty, and furniture departments — among many others. Shoppers can pick up jackets and boots for autumn, home essentials for colder weather, and skincare favorites like moisturizer. Not to mention, you can get a head start on holiday shopping weeks before Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

While the biggest and best discounts will be available exclusively for Prime Members, there will be sales for non-members too — plus, you can always sign up to become a Prime member at any time.

Although the Prime Early Access Sale is two weeks away, Amazon is already overflowing with deals — for both Prime members and non-members alike — in case you can't wait any longer to shop. Keep reading to see all the best deals we found at Amazon ahead of the new event, then check out our FAQ to see everything we know about the sale so far. We'll update this article as we learn more!

Amazon

Best Apple and Electronic Deals

If you've been waiting to splurge on some Apple products, now's the time to head to checkout. Snag a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for $69 less, as well as Apple's over-the-ear headphones for just $429 — that's over $100 off. Shoppers also shouldn't overlook this Sony soundbar, which is under $100 right now, as well as the Insignia smart TV that has over 65,000 perfect ratings; one reviewer said it's "so good we bought two."

Amazon

Best Amazon Device Deals

Amazon's devices are always on sale during its events, and there are already a few that have been marked down ahead of the big days. For example, you can snag an Echo Show 5 for a mere $40: It allows you to manage your smart home, connect with others over video calls, and play TV shows and movies through Alexa. Plus, shoppers can stock up on must-have smart home essentials like smart light switches and Alexa speakers, including this Echo Dot that's on sale for just $25.

Amazon

Best Home and Kitchen Deals

Amazon's ever-popular home and kitchen department is packed with deals on customer-loved brands, including Le Creuset, Dash, Roomba, Keurig, and Henckels, just to name a few. Right now, don't miss out on grabbing a Roomba for 37 percent off, as well as a $345 15-piece knife set for just $130. Plus, we found a set of top-rated bed sheets for as little as $17 — that's just a bit over $4 per item in the four-piece set.

Amazon

Best Fashion Deals

Get ahead on winter shopping — and catch up on grabbing all those fall essentials — with these excellent fashion deals on sneakers, underwear, shackets, cardigans, and jeans. Discounts apply to tons of customer-favorite brands, including Adidas, Calvin Klein, Vera Bradley, and Levi's, whose top-rated jeans are now 43 percent off.

Amazon

Best Beauty Deals

If it's makeup, skin care, and oral health products you're after, Amazon's beauty department is chock full of markdowns right now. The always-popular Revlon One-Step hair dryer is 46 percent off, and the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush is just $45 thanks to an on-site coupon. And don't walk away without grabbing a set of these sustainable makeup remover pads that shoppers say are great for "gently cleaning sensitive skin."

Keep scrolling to check out more Amazon deals happening ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale, and make sure to check out as soon as possible because all these sales aren't guaranteed to last. Then, read on to get answers to all your top Prime Early Access Sale questions below.

Amazon

Buy It! Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, $199.95 (orig. $349.95); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $429.99 (orig. $519.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush, $44.96 with coupon (orig. $49.96); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Dash Electric Air Fryer, $39.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Zinus 10-Inch Green Tea Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $224.25 (orig. $400); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans, $44.99 (orig. $79.50); amazon.com

When is Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale?

The Prime Early Access Sale starts on Tuesday, October 11 and runs through Wednesday, October 12, lasting a whopping 48 hours. Traditionally, Prime Day is offered in July, and this is the first fall member-only event since October 2020.

Although the event doesn't technically start until October 11, what a lot of shoppers don't know is that as soon as Amazon announces a big sale, that's typically when the deals start. During the lead-up to the big day, shoppers will be able to find early markdowns on tons of customer-loved products, leaving plenty of time to save.

What is the Prime Early Access Sale?

The Prime Early Access Sale is a worldwide Amazon event that includes thousands of discounts in just about every category, including home, kitchen, fashion, beauty, electronics, furniture, and Amazon devices — among others.

Tons of customer-loved brands, as well as small businesses, will be offering discounts during the October sale. Plus, the deals that are offered during Amazon sales tend to rival those of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, meaning shoppers can start picking up holiday gifts before the big rush.

On each day of the Prime Early Access Sale, shoppers can expect to find deals that will last 24 hours, as well as discounts that are only set to last a few hours at a time. You'll want to check back frequently to see what else becomes discounted.

How is the Prime Early Access Sale different from Prime Day?

This is the first time Amazon has ever put together an event of this nature. The majority of the Prime Early Access Sale deals will be available exclusively for Prime members, though we're expecting a host of sales that will be accessible to non-subscribers as well. Don't forget: You can always sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to unlock these deals as well. While this shopping event will offer the same steep savings typical of Prime Day, there will also be special offers on holiday gifts and must-haves for Halloween and Thanksgiving.

What will be on sale during the Prime Early Access Sale?

Shoppers will find tons of major discounts from their favorite brands, like Roomba, Shark, Lodge, Laneige, Levi's, Calvin Klein, Revlon, Dyson, Vitamix, and Ninja — and that's just the start.

Right now, you can get ahead on your shopping and save in a slew of categories. For example, this adorable Vera Bradley crossbody bag is just $58, and a top-rated Lodge carbon steel skillet that can be your new vessel to cook breakfast, lunch, and dinner for years to come is now under $50.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.