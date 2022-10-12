Christmas Tree Storage Bags Are a Holiday Essential, and This Shopper-Loved Version Is on Sale at Amazon

 It has more than 3,700 five-star ratings

By
Andie Kanaras
Andie Kanaras
Andie Kanaras

Andie Kanaras is a branded content writer across Dotdash Meredith's brands, including Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, People, and more.

Published on October 12, 2022 03:00 AM

HOLIDAY SPIRIT Christmas Tree Storage Bag
Photo: Amazon

If you made an Amazon Prime Early Access Sale shopping list, and you're now checking it twice before the historic event is over, we bet you're going to find that it's missing something nice for after the holidays.

We're skipping past the gift giving and family feasts and heading straight to the cleanup, because more than 3,700 Amazon shoppers found a product that makes it super easy. The Holiday Spirit Christmas Tree Storage Bag will help you save time (and some sanity) after the big day. Amazon shoppers love it, with one saying "it meets our needs perfectly," and it's currently on sale for $30.

The tree storage bag comes in two festive colors — red and green — and buyers appreciate that the duffle "compacts nicely" to a square foot for easy storage when it's not in use, especially compared to bulky boxes. Available in two sizes, this bag can fit a 7.5- or 9-foot artificial tree comfortably.

HOLIDAY SPIRIT Christmas Tree Storage Bag
Amazon

Buy It! Holiday Spirit Christmas Tree Storage Bag, from $29.97 (orig. $33.99); amazon.com

Made from a heavyweight polyester fabric, the bag protects your artificial tree so much more efficiently than cardboard boxes. The waterproof material can prevent moisture, dirt, and bugs from getting through and destroying your decor. Plus, if your bag's exterior happens to get dirty, you can simply wipe it clean with soap and water.

One shopper wrote about the quality of the bag and said it's made out of a "much heavier material" than they anticipated." "It is rugged and durable," they added, and they said they see no reason why it won't last a "very, very long time." They also noted that the zipper is "of a very heavy gauge as well" and that it "glides easily and seals completely."

"This bag is HUGE!" wrote another shopper before adding they were able to put their "7-foot tree, lights, wrapping paper, and other things" in this bag. They said they could finally get rid of the "old, beat box the tree originally came in over eight years ago."

Make your holiday tasks so much easier for years to come by ordering the Holiday Spirit Christmas Tree Storage Bag while it's still on sale today during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

Shop More Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022 Deals:

