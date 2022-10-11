As a shopping editor, I spend a great chunk of my time scouring the best discounts — and knowing when to wait for an even better deal. Now that Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale has officially landed, I can finally pull the trigger on a slew of items that have been hanging out in my cart, because they're seriously discounted right now.

On day one of the Prime Early Access Sale, I'm going on a shopping spree in just about every category, including home and kitchen, fashion, beauty, and electronics — and that's just what's in my cart at the start of the day. Luckily, you won't have to spend a ton of money to score my top picks, which are slashed to as little as $13 and up to 63 percent off. It's worth pointing out that there are the kind of discounts at this sale event we hardly see throughout the rest of the year.

Keep reading to check out everything I'm shopping right now, then make sure to return to this page later to discover what other Prime Early Access Sale deals I can't go without — I'm certain there will be plenty more I'll be unable to resist.

Editor-Loved Prime Early Access Sale Deals

Later this month, I'm heading on a 10-day trip to France to fill my pockets with flakey pain au chocolats and drink copious amounts of cheap red wine. My ticket doesn't allow me to check a bag, but I don't mind: I'm bringing this top-rated carry-on suitcase that's 47 percent off. According to the brand, it meets a slew of airline restrictions for carry-ons, including United, American, and Delta, so I know I won't have an issue slipping it into an overhead bin. Plus, thanks to its multi-directional spinner wheels, I can push it through the airport with ease — no dragging a heavy suitcase required.

The expandable suitcase comes in a host of colors, many of which are seriously discounted. It's no surprise that it's the best-seller in its category, having earned over 24,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who say they've "gotten compliments" at the airport. Another five-star reviewer wrote: "Just returned from two weeks in Europe and [I am] very pleased with this luggage."

I've noticed recently that I'm forced to apply a lot more pressure and power every time I mince garlic and slice vegetables — which means my knives are on their way out. Sure, I could take them to the hardware store to be sharpened, or I could simply upgrade my collection with this 15-piece Henckels set that's currently a whopping 62 percent off.

The knives are sharp straight out of the box (so be careful!), meaning I can get right to work with all my winter stew and soup plans. Each set includes a 3-inch paring knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 8-inch chef's knife, 8-inch bread knife, six 4.5-inch steak knives, professional honing steel, kitchen shears, and a hardwood knife block. While the brand says you can toss these in the dishwasher after use, I'd recommend washing them by hand — they'll last much longer.

Take the 10,000 perfect ratings as fact that you, too, should invest in these knives. Several users have said they're "impressed" by the knives that "make a difference" in their cooking. Another five-star reviewer shared, "I've always wanted a set of Henckels knives and these did not disappoint… "I use them constantly!"

As an extremely low-maintenance person, I'll often toss all my belongings into a tote bag when I leave the house, rather than elevate my outfit with a cute purse. And while those tote bags are utilitarian — and certainly fit everything I need — I have been wanting to add a fun purse to my collection, but one that doesn't cost an arm and a leg.

That's why I'm purchasing this JW Pei handbag while it's a mere $64. The adorable purse is large enough to fit all my necessities (Wallet! Keys! Phone! Mask!), but still small enough that it won't feel like I'm lugging a suitcase around. It shuts thanks to a magnetic closure, so I don't have to worry about my keys falling out, and has an extra interior pocket to store smaller essentials.

It's racked up over 1,600 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers, with many noting that it's "super cute" and "high-end looking." One user put it simply: "This bag is super adorable, great quality, and stylish!"

Finally, I'm upgrading my old corded vacuum cleaner with this Laresar model, which will officially rid me of being chained to an outlet while I clean my apartment. The vacuum can hit suction speeds up to 33,000 pascals, which is sure to pick up all the dust and debris scattered around my place. It runs for up to 55 minutes at a time before it needs to be charged, which gives me plenty of cleans on a single battery cycle. Plus, it's outfitted with a HEPA filter system, so I can rest easy (and sneeze less!) knowing it's trapping allergens every time I turn it on.

For smaller messes — or when I want to clean my couch cushions — I can transform the vacuum into a handheld device. It comes with extra attachments, like a crevice tool and small brush, which will allow me to tackle upholstery and curtains with ease. It's also constructed with a touch screen that showcases the battery level and offers reminders on when to wash the filter.

I'm hardly the only one who seems to be invested in this vacuum, with other Amazon reviewers noting that it's "incredible" and a "great product at an unbeatable price." Another shopper compared it to their old Dyson, explaining: "It works on carpets where my old Dyson would not do anything at all."

All of these Prime Early Access Sale deals are just the first of many items I'll be shopping for throughout the two-day event. Return back later to see everything else I've endorsed, or head directly to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale hub to scroll through the sale yourself.

Shop More Prime Early Access Sale Deals:

