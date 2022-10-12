Lifestyle The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Is Packed with Things That'll Make Your Life a Little Bit Easier Including a purse holder for your car and a pet brush that cleans itself By Ariel Scotti Ariel Scotti Instagram Twitter Ariel Scotti is an Ecommerce Partnerships Writer with six years of experience in food, cooking, and kitchen tools, beauty and skincare products, health and wellness reporting, style, and all things cleaning, organizing, and holidays. Along with story production, headline crafting, and copy editing experience, she has specialized in SEO for four years. She has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2021 and written for brands like Food & Wine, PEOPLE, InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Health, Shape, Martha Stewart Living, and more. To date, Ariel has contributed 200 Ecommerce articles driving $280k in revenue. She earned her masters in journalism from New York University where she wrote for the school blog and paper. An avid home cook, reader, and skincare lover, Ariel has made herself an expert in the areas she covers in her professional life via her real-life passions. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 12, 2022 08:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale — and its abundance of early Black Friday deals — is still happening. We're now in the second day of Amazon's big pre-holiday sale, and the scope of it cannot be overstated. There are hundreds of thousands of deals to be found across Amazon during its second major sale of the year (you may have heard of a little discount-palooza called Prime Day, which took place in July). The worldwide sale started yesterday, October 11, and continues through today, October 12 until 11:59 p.m. PT. While this isn't a "second Prime Day," as some outlets and plenty of shoppers have referred to it, the sale features tons of deals on shopper-loved and best-selling products at prices unheard of outside of Black Friday — giving you "early access" to those discounts. Although not all deals are exclusive to Prime members, like the name implies, the sale's best discounts and perks are reserved for them. If you don't yet have a Prime account, you can still sign up for a 30-day free trial subscription to gain access. Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. We've been scouring the site to find the best of the best and spotted a trend: Plenty of the most noteworthy discounts are on products that can make your life a little bit easier. Everything from a purse holder for the car to a pet brush that cleans itself and a body massager to work out all your aches and pains is on sale, waiting to make things simpler. Check out our 18 Amazon finds below before the Prime sale ends tomorrow. Best Amazon Deals to Help Make Your Life Easier Car Cache Purse Holder, $13.59 with Prime (orig. $19.99) ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner, $33.59 with Prime (orig. $41.99) Turbo Microfiber Floor Cleaning System, $30.99 (orig. $49.99) Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush for Dogs and Cats, $15.19 with coupon (orig. $24.49) Veva Air Purifier, $127.99 with Prime (orig. $159.99) Beachr Beach Umbrella Sand Anchor, $17.97 with Prime (orig. $29.99) Mighty Bliss Deep Tissue Back and Body Massager, $55 (orig. $74.99) Pet Union Luxury Car Seat Cover, $32.03 with Prime (orig. $40.99) Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Mat, $28.65 with Prime (orig. $44.97) Sailead Sun Visor Extender for Car, $14.85 with Prime (orig. $22.88) One of the most annoying things that people who carry a purse have to deal with is the tricky business of figuring out where your bag goes in the car — especially if you've got a passenger in the front seat. That's where the Car Cache comes in to save the day. The ingenious device is essentially a piece of mesh with straps that creates a hammock of sorts behind the center console. Attach the adjustable straps to the headrests of the front seats, and the holder is ready to support your purse. The brilliant little helper prevents your bag from sliding off the armrest and onto the floor behind you, and keeps it off a seat and out of the way of your feet. In a review, one shopper said the bag holder is so helpful and convenient. They even added, "Where has this been all my life?!" Amazon Buy It! Car Cache Purse Holder, $13.59 with Prime (orig. $19.99); amazon.com Still using multiple tools to clean your floors? The Turbo Microfiber Floor Cleaning System is a wet mop and dry sweeper in one. It has a light yet sturdy aluminum handle that extends up to 5 feet to reach tall windows and rafters, and the cleaning head turns a full 360 degrees to pivot quickly on floors while it locks in pet hair, crumbs, dirt, and debris. The cleaner comes with four pads — two microfiber pads for daily cleaning and two scrubbers for tougher, stuck-on messes — that can each be used with or without liquid cleaners. The pads are safe to use on nearly any type of flooring, including laminate, hardwood, vinyl, and tile, and they're machine-washable, making them far more environmentally friendly than their brand name single-use competitors. In fact, several of the 14,700 shoppers who left a five-star rating for the Turbo Mop made this comparison, with one writing that it's "way better than Swiffer." Amazon Buy It! Turbo Microfiber Floor Cleaning System, $30.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com More Amazon Deals to Help Make Your Life Easier Pawler Dog Pooper Scooper, $29.95 with coupon (orig. $39.95) Roam Bike Phone Mount, $13.49 with Prime (orig. $24.99) Care Touch Lens Wipes for Eyeglasses, $12.43 with Prime (orig. $16.69) Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bags, $27.99 (orig. $39.99) Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator, $19.18 with Prime (orig. $23.97) BergKoch Splatter Screen for Frying Pan, $8.32 with Prime (orig. $11.40) Hate Stains Co. Stain Remover Spray, $12.50 with coupon (orig. $14.50) Pine Tree Tools Bamboo Gardening Gloves, $9.37 with Prime (orig. $15.49) There are even more popular cleaners on sale at Amazon right now. This best-selling handheld vacuum is lightweight at only 2.4 pounds and easy to maneuver around all of the crevices in a car where junk loves to hide (think in between seat seams and cushions, around seat belt buckles, and inside the grooves of the floor mats). Thanks to the portable vacuum's 106-watt motor, pet hair and snack remnants are easily sucked right up, and you never have to worry about the battery running low as you work — you can plug it into a 12-volt outlet for a boost. One shopper loves this vacuum so much, they called it a "godsend" in their review, adding that the attachments help the cleaner "get deep into the carpet and [all of the] nooks and crannies" of their car. "For anyone with kids, dogs, or maybe a clumsy husband, this is for you." Amazon Buy It! ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner, $33.59 with Prime (orig. $41.99); amazon.com And for pups, the Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush is beloved by pet owners and veterinarians alike — and for good reason. Its gentle bristles lift loose hair and remove tangles and knots while also eradicating any dander and dirt they've been carrying around. It houses it all within an interior chamber that prevents everything from spilling out onto your freshly vacuumed floor. Shop these helpful finds and more during the final day of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. Amazon Buy It! Veva Air Purifier, $127.99 with Prime (orig. $159.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Beachr Beach Umbrella Sand Anchor, $17.97 with Prime (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Mighty Bliss Deep Tissue Back and Body Massager, $55 (orig. $74.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Pet Union Luxury Car Seat Cover, $32.03 with Prime (orig. $40.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Mat, $28.65 with Prime (orig. $44.97); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Sailead Sun Visor Extender for Car, $14.95 with Prime (orig. $22.88); amazon.com