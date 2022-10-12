The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale — and its abundance of early Black Friday deals — is still happening. We're now in the second day of Amazon's big pre-holiday sale, and the scope of it cannot be overstated.

There are hundreds of thousands of deals to be found across Amazon during its second major sale of the year (you may have heard of a little discount-palooza called Prime Day, which took place in July). The worldwide sale started yesterday, October 11, and continues through today, October 12 until 11:59 p.m. PT. While this isn't a "second Prime Day," as some outlets and plenty of shoppers have referred to it, the sale features tons of deals on shopper-loved and best-selling products at prices unheard of outside of Black Friday — giving you "early access" to those discounts.

Although not all deals are exclusive to Prime members, like the name implies, the sale's best discounts and perks are reserved for them. If you don't yet have a Prime account, you can still sign up for a 30-day free trial subscription to gain access.

We've been scouring the site to find the best of the best and spotted a trend: Plenty of the most noteworthy discounts are on products that can make your life a little bit easier. Everything from a purse holder for the car to a pet brush that cleans itself and a body massager to work out all your aches and pains is on sale, waiting to make things simpler.

Check out our 18 Amazon finds below before the Prime sale ends tomorrow.

Best Amazon Deals to Help Make Your Life Easier

One of the most annoying things that people who carry a purse have to deal with is the tricky business of figuring out where your bag goes in the car — especially if you've got a passenger in the front seat. That's where the Car Cache comes in to save the day.

The ingenious device is essentially a piece of mesh with straps that creates a hammock of sorts behind the center console. Attach the adjustable straps to the headrests of the front seats, and the holder is ready to support your purse. The brilliant little helper prevents your bag from sliding off the armrest and onto the floor behind you, and keeps it off a seat and out of the way of your feet.

In a review, one shopper said the bag holder is so helpful and convenient. They even added, "Where has this been all my life?!"

Amazon

Buy It! Car Cache Purse Holder, $13.59 with Prime (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Still using multiple tools to clean your floors? The Turbo Microfiber Floor Cleaning System is a wet mop and dry sweeper in one. It has a light yet sturdy aluminum handle that extends up to 5 feet to reach tall windows and rafters, and the cleaning head turns a full 360 degrees to pivot quickly on floors while it locks in pet hair, crumbs, dirt, and debris.

The cleaner comes with four pads — two microfiber pads for daily cleaning and two scrubbers for tougher, stuck-on messes — that can each be used with or without liquid cleaners.

The pads are safe to use on nearly any type of flooring, including laminate, hardwood, vinyl, and tile, and they're machine-washable, making them far more environmentally friendly than their brand name single-use competitors. In fact, several of the 14,700 shoppers who left a five-star rating for the Turbo Mop made this comparison, with one writing that it's "way better than Swiffer."

Amazon

Buy It! Turbo Microfiber Floor Cleaning System, $30.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

More Amazon Deals to Help Make Your Life Easier

There are even more popular cleaners on sale at Amazon right now. This best-selling handheld vacuum is lightweight at only 2.4 pounds and easy to maneuver around all of the crevices in a car where junk loves to hide (think in between seat seams and cushions, around seat belt buckles, and inside the grooves of the floor mats). Thanks to the portable vacuum's 106-watt motor, pet hair and snack remnants are easily sucked right up, and you never have to worry about the battery running low as you work — you can plug it into a 12-volt outlet for a boost.

One shopper loves this vacuum so much, they called it a "godsend" in their review, adding that the attachments help the cleaner "get deep into the carpet and [all of the] nooks and crannies" of their car. "For anyone with kids, dogs, or maybe a clumsy husband, this is for you."

Amazon

Buy It! ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner, $33.59 with Prime (orig. $41.99); amazon.com

And for pups, the Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush is beloved by pet owners and veterinarians alike — and for good reason. Its gentle bristles lift loose hair and remove tangles and knots while also eradicating any dander and dirt they've been carrying around. It houses it all within an interior chamber that prevents everything from spilling out onto your freshly vacuumed floor.

Hertzko's brush has fine, bent-wire bristles that are able to get deep into a pet's coat and even groom the undercoat without aggravating their skin. Many of the thousands of rave reviews written by pet owners, however, mention that their favorite part of the brush is that you can simply press a button to retract the bristles when you're done, dumping all of the hair and debris you've accumulated straight into the trash.

One reviewer shared that their cat "doesn't get instantly annoyed," which allows them to brush longer and for the cat to have "a more positive experience."

Amazon

Buy It! Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush for Dogs and Cats, $15.19 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Shop these helpful finds and more during the final day of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

Amazon

Buy It! Veva Air Purifier, $127.99 with Prime (orig. $159.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Beachr Beach Umbrella Sand Anchor, $17.97 with Prime (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Mighty Bliss Deep Tissue Back and Body Massager, $55 (orig. $74.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Pet Union Luxury Car Seat Cover, $32.03 with Prime (orig. $40.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Mat, $28.65 with Prime (orig. $44.97); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Sailead Sun Visor Extender for Car, $14.95 with Prime (orig. $22.88); amazon.com

