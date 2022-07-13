Amazon's New Prime Day Deals May Be Even Better Than Yesterday's — Here Are 75 Worth Adding to Your Cart
It's still a Prime member's paradise over on Amazon, because day two of the retailer's biggest sale of the year is happening now!
The mega-savings extravaganza kicked off early yesterday, offering anyone with a Prime membership exclusive access to more than 2 million deals — and today, July 13, the savings are just as good. Since time is quickly ticking away, to help you successfully navigate the final day of Amazon's sale, we've pulled together a list of the 75 best Prime deals that you absolutely need to get in your cart before it's over.
With what seems like endless pages of sale products to browse through, we know it can be overwhelming to find what you're looking for. That's why we've organized products by category (fashion, home, beauty, and tech and electronics) to make it even easier for you to get what you need.
Remember that many of these discounts are exclusive to Prime members, so if you're not already one, sign up for a free 30-day trial to get access, along with so many other benefits. Amazon Prime Day ends tonight at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET, so be sure to check out well before then to get everything you want for way less.
Keep scrolling to shop must-have Prime Day deals before they're back to full price tomorrow!
Best Fashion Deals
Amazon is overflowing with fashion deals on breezy sundresses, trendy accessories, and comfortable shoes from highly sought-after fashion brands like Adidas, Alo Yoga, and Levi's.
Plus, there are steep savings on products we know celebrities love, like this already affordable ruched handbag from JW Pei that so many models and celebrities carry and these nostalgic Converse sneakers that have been a popular pick around Hollywood. This dainty Kendra Scott necklace that's $14 off has also adorned the necks of a slew of A-listers, including Taylor Swift, Simone Biles, and Lucy Hale. Also, peep these squishy pool slides that remind us of the ones Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner wear that are now under $25.
- Amazon Essentials Surplice Maxi Dress, $13.40 (orig. $26.90)
- JW Pei Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag, $63.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans, $37.49 (orig. $69.50)
- Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Sneakers, $104 (orig. $149.95)
- Alo Yoga High-Waist Vapor Legging, $97.38 (orig. $128)
- Kendra Scott Elisa Pendant Necklace, $56 (orig. $70)
- Core 10 by Reebok Knit Workout Shorts, $17.40 (orig. $24.90)
- Reebok Princess Sneaker, $29.97 (orig. $50)
- Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette, $19.60 (orig. $28)
- Vera Bradley Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Sling Backpack, $25.85 (orig. $65)
- Cupshe Color-Block One-Piece Swimsuit, $23.09 (orig. $32.99)
- Bronax Cloud Slides, $23.98 (orig. $39.99)
- Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Button-Down Poplin Shirt, $15.30 (orig. $24.90)
- The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress, $41.90 (orig. $59.90)
- Scout Extra Large Utility Tote Bags, $31.50 (orig. $45)
- Adidas Grand Court Sneaker, $39 (orig. $65)
- Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses, $149.10 (orig. $213)
- Prettygarden Floral Summer Wrap Dress, $22.09 (orig. $45.99)
- Mali + Lili Josie Triple Zip Crossbody Bag, $35.20 (orig. $48)
- The Gym People Longline Sports Bra, $15.39 (orig. $21.99)
- Riders by Lee Indigo Denim Jacket, $25.83 (orig. $37.99)
- Furtalk Beach Sun Straw Hat UV UPF50, $18.49 (orig. $35.99)
Best Home Deals
They say home is where the heart is — and it also happens to be where some of the best Amazon Prime Day discounts are. You can score steep savings on countertop essentials, cleaning devices, home goods, and so much more.
If you invest in just one thing today, let it be a cordless stick vacuum: This powerful, ultra-lightweight option from Shark is $40 off (and just one of many vacuum deals available today). As for your kitchen, now's a great time to upgrade some of your old appliances while this Dash air fryer is $20 off — it's a favorite among our lab testers — and this electric gooseneck kettle is 16 percent off.
- Shark Anti-Allergen Pet Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum, $159.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Bissell TurboClean Hard Floors Wet Dry Cordless Vacuum, $299.99 (orig. $349.99)
- Crock-Pot Artisan Round Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven 7-Quart, $59.84 (orig. $71)
- Dash Deluxe Electric Air Fryer + Oven Cooker, $79.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Casper Sleep Element Mattress Queen, $556 (orig. $695)
- OmieBox Bento Box for Kids, $35.96 (orig. $44.95)
- Cariloha Flex Pillow, $81.75 (orig. $109)
- de Buyer Mineral B Carbon Steel Frying Pan, $84.96 (orig. $99.95)
- Anova Culinary Precision Vacuum Sealer, $64.96 (orig. $79.99)
- SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle, $109.99 (orig. $179.99)
- Petcube Bites 2 Wi-Fi Pet Camera with Treat Dispenser, $199.20 (orig. $249)
- Cosori Electric Gooseneck Kettle, $59.49 (orig. $70.99)
- Casper Sleep Essential Pillow for Sleeping, $29.25 (orig. $45)
- Amazon Basics Non-Stick Cookware 8-Piece Set, $30.41 (orig. $58.90)
- Hamilton Beach 58148A Blender to Puree, $28.99 (orig. $44.99)
- Keurig K- Slim Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $59.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag, $38.49 (orig. $54.99)
- Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Hardwood Floors Cleaner, $279.30 (orig. $399.99)
- Roborock S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop, $349.99 (orig. $549.99)
- Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1 Mini Air Fryer Oven, $49.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Levoit Humidifier for Bedroom Large Room, $32.39 with coupon (orig. $43.99)
Best Beauty Deals
One of the best parts about Prime Day is that there are tons of makeup, skincare, and hair care goodies to splurge on, like the anti-aging Sunday Riley retinol oil that's now under $40. A few of our other favorite finds include the Elemis collagen cleansing balm and the Korres nourishing probiotic gel-cream, both of which are 30 percent off.
For a quick and easy way to style your hair, we suggest scooping up this rotating ceramic barrel curler from Chi or the TikTok-loved Revlon hair dryer brush that has more than 83,000 five-star ratings while they're on sale. Plus, you can snag the highly reviewed Covergirl Lash Blast mascara for only $5 a tube right now.
- Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, $35.63 (orig. $59.99)
- Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 5000, $59.96 (orig. $99.96)
- Crest 3D Whitestrips 44-Pack, $29.99 (orig. $49.99)
- GHD Platinum+ Styler 1-Inch Flat Iron, $223.20 (orig. $279)
- Korres Greek Yoghurt Nourishing Probiotic Gel-Cream, $26.95 (orig. $38.50)
- Chi Spin N Curl Special Edition Rose Gold Hair Curler, $82.71 (orig. $99.99)
- Malin + Goetz Clarifying Shampoo, $25.20 (orig. $36)
- Tonymoly I'm Real Face Masks 10-Pack, $18.20 (orig. $26)
- Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector, $24 (orig. $30)
- Moroccanoil Perfect Defense Heat Protectant, $21 (orig. $30)
- Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge 4-Pack, $12.98 (orig. $16.99)
- Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, $11.20 (orig. $16)
- Covergirl Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara, $4.87 (orig. $10.99)
- Sunday Riley Luna Retinol Sleeping Anti Aging Night Face Oil, $38.50 (orig. $55)
- Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand and Renew Complex Serum Bundle, $109.99 (orig. $169)
- Shark Blow Dryer HyperAIR Fast-Drying with IQ 2-in-1 Concentrator, $172 (orig. $249.99)
Best Tech and Electronics Deals
Amazon Prime Day is one of the best times to invest in those pricier electronics (aside from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, that is). You'll find can't-beat savings on Apple products, wearable tech, and smart home devices, including the retailer's own devices, such as the Echo Dot, the Fire TV Stick, and this Blink security camera.
If you're looking for a way to listen to your music or podcasts, the Bose noise-canceling on-ear headphones are $110 off, and the Apple AirPods Pro are now only $170.
- Apple AirPods Pro, $169.98 (orig. $249)
- Apple iPad Air 10.9-Inch with 64GB, $559 (orig. $599)
- Apple Watch Series 7 Smart Watch, $309 (orig. $429)
- Amazon Smart Plug, $12.99 (orig. $24.99)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, $16.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Echo Dot 4th Generation, $19.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition 32GB, $134.99 (orig. $189.99)
- Blink Mini Compact Indoor Plug-In Smart Security Camera, $29.99 (orig. $34.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell 1080p HD Video, $74.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $114.94 (orig. $199.95)
- Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds, $159.95 (orig. $199.95)
- Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker, $44.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700, $269 (orig. $379)
- Maybesta Professional Wireless Lavalier Lapel Microphone for iPhone, $18.88 with coupon (orig. $56.99)
- Insignia 50-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $239.99 (orig. $399.99)
- Samsung 55-Inch Class Frame Series 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa, $979.99 (orig. $1,397.99)
