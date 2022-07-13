Credit: Amazon
Amazon's New Prime Day Deals May Be Even Better Than Yesterday's — Here Are 75 Worth Adding to Your Cart

Including Shark vacuums, Reebok sneakers, and Levi’s jeans
July 13, 2022
It's still a Prime member's paradise over on Amazon, because day two of the retailer's biggest sale of the year is happening now! 

The mega-savings extravaganza kicked off early yesterday, offering anyone with a Prime membership exclusive access to more than 2 million deals — and today, July 13, the savings are just as good. Since time is quickly ticking away, to help you successfully navigate the final day of Amazon's sale, we've pulled together a list of the 75 best Prime deals that you absolutely need to get in your cart before it's over.

With what seems like endless pages of sale products to browse through, we know it can be overwhelming to find what you're looking for. That's why we've organized products by category (fashion, home, beauty, and tech and electronics) to make it even easier for you to get what you need. 

Remember that many of these discounts are exclusive to Prime members, so if you're not already one, sign up for a free 30-day trial to get access, along with so many other benefits. Amazon Prime Day ends tonight at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET, so be sure to check out well before then to get everything you want for way less. 

Keep scrolling to shop must-have Prime Day deals before they're back to full price tomorrow! 

Best Fashion Deals 

Amazon is overflowing with fashion deals on breezy sundresses, trendy accessories, and comfortable shoes from highly sought-after fashion brands like Adidas, Alo Yoga, and Levi's. 

Plus, there are steep savings on products we know celebrities love, like this already affordable ruched handbag from JW Pei that so many models and celebrities carry and these nostalgic Converse sneakers that have been a popular pick around Hollywood. This dainty Kendra Scott necklace that's $14 off has also adorned the necks of a slew of A-listers, including Taylor Swift, Simone Biles, and Lucy Hale. Also, peep these squishy pool slides that remind us of the ones Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner wear that are now under $25.

Best Home Deals

They say home is where the heart is — and it also happens to be where some of the best Amazon Prime Day discounts are. You can score steep savings on countertop essentials, cleaning devices, home goods, and so much more.

If you invest in just one thing today, let it be a cordless stick vacuum: This powerful, ultra-lightweight option from Shark is $40 off (and just one of many vacuum deals available today). As for your kitchen, now's a great time to upgrade some of your old appliances while this Dash air fryer is $20 off — it's a favorite among our lab testers — and this electric gooseneck kettle is 16 percent off. 

Best Beauty Deals 

One of the best parts about Prime Day is that there are tons of makeup, skincare, and hair care goodies to splurge on, like the anti-aging Sunday Riley retinol oil that's now under $40. A few of our other favorite finds include the Elemis collagen cleansing balm and the Korres nourishing probiotic gel-cream, both of which are 30 percent off. 

For a quick and easy way to style your hair, we suggest scooping up this rotating ceramic barrel curler from Chi or the TikTok-loved Revlon hair dryer brush that has more than 83,000 five-star ratings while they're on sale. Plus, you can snag the highly reviewed Covergirl Lash Blast mascara for only $5 a tube right now.  

Best Tech and Electronics Deals

Amazon Prime Day is one of the best times to invest in those pricier electronics (aside from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, that is). You'll find can't-beat savings on Apple products, wearable tech, and smart home devices, including the retailer's own devices, such as the Echo Dot, the Fire TV Stick, and this Blink security camera.

 If you're looking for a way to listen to your music or podcasts, the Bose noise-canceling on-ear headphones are $110 off, and the Apple AirPods Pro are now only $170. 

Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals:

