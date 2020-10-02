Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If You Shop From a Small Business on Amazon Right Now, You’ll Get Money to Spend on Prime Day

Amazon has finally released the dates for Prime Day after it was pushed back this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The huge two-day savings event is taking place October 13 and 14, 2020. If the full 48 hours of savings are anything like last year, you can expect some incredible deals on everything from TVs to beauty essentials. And, of course, there will likely be huge price drops on Amazon’s own devices, too.

Along with a shifted date, there’s one other new detail to make note of for this year’s Prime Day: You have the chance to get a $10 spending credit before it even begins.

Here’s how it works: Spend $10 at a select small business storefront any time now through October 12 and you’ll get $10 to use on Prime Day. This extra discount is for Prime members only, so if you don’t have a membership yet, now’s the time to sign up (or at least start your 30-day free trial).

Now, these small businesses aren’t niche boutiques filled with random items you’ll never use. Instead, they’re stocked to the brim with everyday goods like face masks, cleaning towels, and detangling dog brushes. You could even opt to shop for your weekly grocery essentials (that you’d be buying anyway), and in turn get money to spend a few weeks from now.

Once you shop from a small business on your Amazon Prime account, you’ll get an email about the credit. Then, the $10 offer will apply automatically to the first Prime Day purchase you make. You can even order something on your Alexa during the sale event, and the smart device will include the savings in the checkout process. (Click here to see all of the offer details.)

If you take a look at the small businesses storefront, you’ll see how vast it is. But Amazon has made things a little easier by creating a page where you can shop specific categories, like beauty and personal care, or if you want to shop local, you can browse through specific regions in the U.S.

It’s a great place to look for holiday gifts and clever inventions. For example, one storefront has decorative prints that would make a fabulous present for any home entryway or bedroom. You’ll also find fun mugs that are great for the sports fans in your life and autumnal candles that smell so good, any recipient would be appreciative of them.

Below, browse 10 fun (and functional!) items from small businesses on Amazon that you can shop now. You’ll have the satisfaction of knowing you’re supporting a growing storefront while also saving yourself money down the road. Now that’s a deal we can get behind.

Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak with Epsom Salt, $17.99 (orig. $29.99)

Cali White Charcoal Whitening Toothpaste, $8.99 (orig. $19.99)

Orthofeet Orthopedic Walking Shoes, $124.95

Leovard Luxury Cloth Face Mask with Valve and Filter, $20

Botanical Prints Wall Art (set of 6), $19.97

Sweet Water Decor Pumpkin Candle, $24

The Mug With A Hoop, $25 (orig. $30)

Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths, $19.95 (orig. $24.99)

HoneyBull Fogless Shower Mirror, $12.74 (orig. $16.99)

Lilly Brush Mini Pet Hair Remover, $12